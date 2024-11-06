Table for Five: Lech Lecha

Rabbi Bentzion Kravitz

Founder, Jewsforjudaism.org

Our sages teach that the deeds of the Patriarchs are a portent for their children. So, when Abram took a leap of faith and moved his family to the land of Canaan, his spiritual DNA was transmitted to us and empowered us to overcome situations that challenge our faith.

My father fought in Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Sicily and Italy during World War II. While in Rome, he did a favor for the Catholic soldiers under his command. He visited the Vatican to get them rosaries blessed by the Pope Pius XII. Although everyone in line kneeled to the Pope, my father remained standing and politely explained that as a Jew, he does not bow to anyone but God.

Abram refused to bow to the idols, and my father, along with generations of Jews, inherited this trait and refused to bow when his faith was challenged. I inherited this trait, and it gave me the strength to found Jews for Judaism and successfully respond to cults and missionaries who seek the conversion of Jews to foreign beliefs. Our ancestors were trailblazers, and it is up to us to carry on the mission of spreading the monotheism, wisdom, and values of Judaism.