Table for Five: Ki Teitzei

Yehudit Garmaise

Writer, Marriage and Family Therapy student

Parshas Ki Teizei includes 74 mitzvos, however, Rav Chaim Epstein says that serving Hashem is not the result of following a list of “do’s and don’ts.”

Rather, by making the effort to learn the halachos of 613 mitzvos, Jews develop the seichal [wisdom] to intuit the best course of action in unanticipated situations. Learning “Hashem’s logic” through Torah study makes us more refined, more kind, more sensitive, and more equipped to access our common sense, says Rabbi Yaakov Bender.

Practically, Hashem reminds us “to place a guardrail around your roof” to keep our families and houseguests safe from, G-d forbid, falling off unenclosed high spaces. But Jews’ bodies are also our “homes,” that we must carefully guard from negative influences on our thoughts, speech, and action.

The “inner meaning of the guardrail,” the Lubavitcher Rebbe says, represents the preventative measures that Jews faithfully undertake to serve Hashem properly. By making conscious choices about what we say, eat, do, and see, we are doing our holy work of birurim, or sifting through the dross of this world to find and gather the holy sparks.

When Jews adhere to the delineations decreed by Hashem, we also have the merit to create something new: a beautiful edifice that creates a physical home for G-d, Who manifests in the world as a result of Jews’ bittul [self-nullification] to His will. The Rebbe says that such Jews also benefit themselves by purifying and elevating their bodies, so that their souls soar to even higher states of existence.