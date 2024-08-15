Table for Five: Vaetchanan

Rabbi Gershon Schusterman

Author of “Why, God, Why?”

In a verse previous to this week’s chosen verse, G-d reminds the Israelites of their Exodus from Egypt and G-d’s revelation to them at Sinai, which they had personally experienced, saying, “You have been shown [these miraculous events] in order for you to know that G-d, He is the Lord, there is none besides Him.” (Deut. 4:35). The two verses are almost identical to each other. What does this verse add?

The Jews were at the threshold of transitioning from their 40 years in the desert to entering the Land of Israel. In the desert they were coddled “as a nurse carries a suckling” (Num. 11:12), miraculously provided with manna from heaven and water from Miriam’s well, and they spent their time learning the Torah, G-d’s new instruction for them.

In their soon-to-be home in Israel, however, they will have to provide for themselves, as it says, “By the sweat of your brow you shall eat bread” (Gen. 3:19). They will have to stand on their own feet. The G-dly relationship of the desert would become a thing of the past. Now G-d instructs them: “Know this day and consider it in your heart.” Just as harvesting does not happen without the toil of planting, living deliberately with G-d-consciousness, the raison d’être of the Jewish people, does not happen without considering it in our hearts. As Jews we are expected to live deliberately, to know G-d, and to consciously bring Him into our hearts.