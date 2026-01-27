Choosing to Rise: A Life Told Through Helicopter Flight

Thanksgiving week 2025, lifting off from Long Beach toward Catalina Island, I felt it again — that familiar blend of awe, adrenaline, and gratitude. The helicopter banked over the Pacific, the coastline slipping away beneath us, and I thought: I know how lucky I am. Some people collect souvenirs.

I collect moments above the ground. This most recent flight — a new route from Long Beach to Catalina with Maverick Helicopters — came just after my 58th birthday. It felt less like celebration and more like confirmation: the impulse to rise hasn’t dimmed with time. Flight, for me, has never been about speed. It’s about perspective — seeing familiar places from unfamiliar angles and being fully present in moments that can never be repeated exactly the same way again.

On Catalina, the adventure continued — ziplining through the island’s rugged landscape with Aaron, laughter echoing between cables, the ocean stretching endlessly beyond us. It felt like a fitting way to spend Thanksgiving week: airborne, grounded in gratitude, and aware that access like this is never something to take lightly. VIDEO: My day on Catalina Island with Maverick Helicopters “Just after turning 58, I lifted off toward Catalina and realized — the impulse to rise hasn’t dimmed.”

Before Helicopters, There Was a Balloon

Long before helicopters and glaciers and Antarctica, there was a hot air balloon in Utah.

In August 2015 — less than a year after my divorce — I found myself in Heber City, climbing into a basket with Park City Balloon Adventures on the way to my first-ever visit to Yellowstone. I didn’t think of it as bravery at the time. I just knew I wanted to feel lifted again.

Floating above the landscape was quiet in a way nothing else I’d experienced had been. No rush. No forward motion. Just air, clouds, and the unfamiliar sensation of trusting something I couldn’t control. It felt less like escape and more like permission — to begin again, gently.

I didn’t know then that this moment would become a precursor to my 50 Things Project, or that it would eventually lead to Brave-ish. I only knew that being in the sky made space for possibility — and that sometimes, starting over doesn’t require a leap. Sometimes it begins with a slow rise.