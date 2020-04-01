April 1, 2020

Obituaries: April 3, 2020

BY Jewish Journal | Apr 1, 2020 | Obituaries

Randi Alfasso died March 15 at 63. Survived by husband Albert; sons Adam, Mathew; sister Debbie Fell; brother Ron Ganzfried. Mount Sinai

Leonard Beezy died March 19 at 99. Survived by daughter Barbara; son Joel; 1 grandchild; 1 great-grandchild. Groman Eden

Judith Boksenbaum died March 19 at 82. Survived by husband Wolf; sons Peter (Ella), David (Wendy); 4 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Marilyn Carnow died March 12 at 90. Survived by daughter Linda (Joe) Korosec; sons Abraham (Debra), Larry (Jasmine). Malinow and Silverman

Suzanne Cherry died March 12 at 93. Survived by husband Ivor; daughter Francoise (Jeffrey) Cohen; son Evan (Meri); 4 grandchildren; sisters Rita Puritsky, Rose (Mervin) Maier. Mount Sinai

Ann Dach died March 6 at 96. Survived by daughter Sue (Lyle); 4 grandchildren;  9 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Alfred Ertel died March 2 at 99. Survived by daughter Barbara (Walter) Zifkin; 2 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Alona Gabbay died March 11 at 52. Survived by husband Sohail; daughter Tania; sons Alex, Tyler; 1 grandchild; sisters Rina, Doris, Carmela; brothers Raphy, Michael. Mount Sinai

Dianne Goldman died March 6 at 91. Survived by daughters Cindy (Michael) Brines, Lynne (Bruce) Pasternack, Joyce (Barnett Protas); 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister Joan Cole. Mount Sinai

Sean Goodman died March 6 at 35. Survived by mother Abbe; father Stephen; brothers Aaron, Michael. Mount Sinai

Patricia Gumbiner died March 6 at 89. Survived by daughters Francine (Edward), Judy (Corey); son Barry; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Arlene Harris died March 11 at 93. Survived by sons James (Corinne), Richard (Sherry), Alan (Simone); 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Myrtle Kramsky died March 10 at 95. Survived by daughter Barbara (Herb). Hillside

Nathan Krotinger died March 21 at 97. Survived by daughters Michelle (Aaron) Wolf, Eve (David) Panush; 4 grandchildren. Malinow and Silverman

 Marcia Mathason died March 6 at 77. Survived by husband Bruce; daughter Karen (Ryan) Turner; sons Spencer (Letty) Siegel, Cris (Katie) Siegel, Jason (Sophie) Siegel; 5 grandchildren; brother Jack Gurian. Mount Sinai

Arthur Herbert Muller died March 10 at 92. Survived by sons Eric (Kathryn), Bill (Judy); 4 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Jack Nierob died March 8 at 95. Survived by daughter Dores; son Alan (Tobi); 5 grandchildren;  5 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Michael Owens died March 12 at 78. Survived by sons Craig (Aracely), Keith (Djamilla); 4 grandchildren; brother Neil (David). Hillside

William Harold Podorzer died March 6 at 82. Survived by wife Madeline; daughters Yvette (Paul) Joffe, Sherry Hess; 3 grandchildren; brother Arthur. Mount Sinai

Dorothy Irene Rosengard died Feb. 28 at 96. Survived by son Phillip (Ellen); 2 grandchildren. Groman Eden

Matilda Schwartz died March 4 at 91. Survived by daughter Kathy (Raymond) Roundtree; son Robert (Debra); 2 grandchildren; sisters Rachel Berro, Sandra Feldman, Barbara Guss. Malinow and Silverman

 Larry Fred Schwimmer died March 14 at 89. Survived by wife Tobie; daughters Maria (Jeffrey) Schechter, Marilyn (Thomas) Ezrin; son Howard (Linda); 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Mount Sinai

Monique Senin died March 8 at 79. Survived by daughters Christine (Bob) Kuskin, Nathalie Ching; sons Christopher, Michel; 12 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Irving Silver died Feb. 29 at 103. Survived by son Jack (Marilyn); 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Diane Solomon died March 19 at 71. Survived by husband Michael; daughter Lisa (Cesar) Mayorga; son Matthew; 5 grandchildren; brother Rubin (Theresa) Nicols. Mount Sinai

Regina Sperber died Feb. 8 at 81. Survived by husband Murray. Home of Peace

Sandra Diane Stein died Feb. 25 at 80. Survived by daughters Laura (Sam Goldfeder), Leigh (Joe McNamara); 4 grandchildren; brothers Robert, Jack. Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, Pa.

Bonnie Sugar died March 7 at 74. Survived by sons Michael (Lauren),

Joshua “JB” (Alicia); 2 grandchildren; sister Roberta Sue Buckner. Mount Sinai

Dolores Warren died March 13 at 88. Survived by daughter Dessie (Gerald) Clark; 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Hirsch; brother Harold Cline. Mount Sinai

Jack Weiss died March 4 at 86. Survived by wife Susan; daughters Rosalyn Sokoler, Edie Schwartz; 4 grandchildren; brother  Melvin. Mount Sinai

Byron Winner died Feb. 24 at 93. Survived by daughter Cori (Larry) Drasin; son Craig; 2 grandchildren. Chevra Kadisha

Boris Yaro died March 11 at 81. Survived by wife Jill; daughter Nicole Good; son Michael; brother Max. Mount Sinai

