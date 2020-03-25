Obituaries: March 27, 2020
Donald Alschuler died March 1 at 84. Survived by wife Lynne; daughters Trina (Eric), Melanie (Michael); 4 grandchildren. Hillside
Arleen Bachner died Feb. 25 at 81. Survived by husband Samuel; daughters Jennifer, Dana, Laurie; 9 grandchildren; sister Sandra. Hillside
Roslyn Benezra died Feb. 21 at 93. Survived by daughters Robin (Peter) Benezra-Herwitt, Lisa Benezra-Poller; son David; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Malinow and Silverman
Rhonda Lee Bramson died Jan. 22 at 67. Survived by mother Shirley Bramson-Gieras; father Bernard; sister Joanne Dobrowlski; brother Gene. Chevra Kadisha
Reyna Waller Horesh Bridges died Feb. 10 at 73. Survived by daughters Marnee Horesh, Jenni Bridges; son David Horesh; 5 grandchildren; brothers Randy Ventura, Karl Waller, Eric Waller. Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills
Marlene Joan Cobin died Feb. 23 at 79. Survived by stepson Michael (Judith). Malinow and Silverman
Jay Reder Epstein-Lev died Feb. 23 at 67. Survived by father Saul Epstein; brother Marc Epstein. Malinow and Silverman
Albert “Al” Feldman died Feb. 22 at 90. Survived by wife Eleanor; daughters Lori (Gary Caine), Jodi (Rob) Fleishman; 5 grandchildren; sister Shirley (Dave) Feldman-Summers; brother Bernie (Sherry). Malinow and Silverman
Benjamin Feldman died Feb. 23 at 99. Survived by sons Charles, Samuel (Robin), Daniel, Harold. Hillside
Galina Gelfer died Feb. 25 at 92. Survived by daughters Sofia (Isaac) Zukerman, Anna (Felix) Livits; son Ilya (Tatyana) Gelfer; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Malinow and Silverman
Sherri Ellyn Weiner Gross died Feb. 23 at 58. Survived by husband Gary; mother Corinne; sister Lori; brother Kenneth. Hillside
Arthur Helfat died Feb. 20 at 76. Survived by wife Frances; sister Carol McCall. Mount Sinai
Agnes Kun died March 4 at 93. Survived by daughters Annie (Frank), Marianne (Barry); 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Hillside
Josef Lesser died Feb. 28 at 83. Survived by wife Jo Ann; daughter Rebecca (Michael) Dubowe; son Michael (Al); 4 grandchildren; brothers Robert Charles, Laurence. Mount Sinai
Sidney Lubin died March 4 at 92. Survived by wife Debra; daughters Susan (Mark) Dubow, Melody (Bobby) Tabesh; 4 grandchildren. Mount Sinai
Shirley (Sarah) Margolis died Feb. 25 at 90. Survived by cousin Fran Morris and family. Hillside
Edith Rose “Duczi” Reich Mora died Feb. 12 at 97. Survived by sons David, Jeffrey, Steven; 3 grandchildren. Mount Sinai
Charlaine Beverly Moss died Feb. 29 at 90. Survived by daughters Debbie (Bruce) Marks, Adrienne (Jack) Leftwich; 4 grandchildren. Mount Sinai
Frances “Geri” Novak died Feb. 29 at 90. Survived by daughters Lorie (Arnold Aronson), Karen (Daniel Dickson), Patricia (Nick Zappas); 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Faierman. Mount Sinai
Lillian Pailet died Feb. 29 at 92. Survived by daughters Debbie (Jack Eisen), Janet Briggs; sons Steven, Jeffrey (Irene), Ron; 7 grandchildren. Mount Sinai
Claudette Nevins Pick died Feb. 20, at 82. Survived by daughters Sabrina (Adam Griffin), Jessica (James) Dabney; 5 grandchildren; sister Harriet Kaley. Mount Sinai
Gretchen Plotkin died March 5 at 64. Survived by husband Daniel; daughters Abigail, Michelle; mother Phyliss; 1 grandchild; sister Susan; brother John (Virginia). Hillside
Joshua Matthew Ranta died Feb. 23 at 36. Survived by daughter Ava; mother Pamela “Pam”; brother Evan. Malinow and Silverman
Pearl Reep died March 4 at 90. Survived by her daughter Andrea Provenzale; on Scott (Shelley); 7 grandchildren. Mount Sinai
Sali Schlank died Feb. 21 at 98. Survived by daughter Margie (William); son Joseph; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Hillside
Charles Selarz died March 8 at 101. Survived by daughter Etta (Larry) Kahn; son Murray (Barbara). Mount Sinai
Harriet Simon died March 1 at 94. Survived by sons Craig (Joan), Steven (Esperanza), Daniel (Annie); grandchildren; great grandchildren. Mount Sinai
James Tyre died March 3 at 66. Survived by sister Ellen. Hillside
Marilyn Vecchio died March 5 at 90. Survived by daughters Debra, Lynn (Chuck); son Michael; 3 grandchildren; brother Joseph. Hillside
Beverly Wdowinski died Feb. 27 at 89. Survived by daughter Sharlene (Nimrod) Blau; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Mount Sinai
Abigail Sabina Weiner died Feb. 28 at 66. Survived by husband Stephen; mother Lucille Melcher; brothers Carey (Susan) Melcher, Alan (Jodi) Melcher. Mount Sinai
David Young died Feb. 26 at 92. Survived by wife Barbara; sons Jeffrey (Beth), Larry (Darren Thomas) Young; 1 grandchild. Mount Sinai
JJ Inside The Print
Remember the BDS movement? Remember the rise in anti-Semitism? Remember Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg? Remember the Iran deal? The covers of the Jewish Journal...
What happens when a married couple spends too much time at home together? Divorce, apparently. In China, local registrars are reporting a surge in couples...
The good news: I have food, a roof over my head, a sweet (although needy) dog, two amazing kids and an incredible network of friends...
We all are hunkered down. Schools, shuls and community centers are closed. Restaurants are empty. There is little joy in life right now, especially for...
The Palestinian Authority wasted no time when seven staff members of a Beit Jala hotel tested positive on March 5 for the COVID-19 virus, contracted...
Earlier this month, Pat James, 77, started to feel sick in the duplex he shared with his wife, Jean, at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center...
Europeans are bracing for even more restrictions amid the rising number of coronavirus fatalities. Italy Calling the pandemic the country’s gravest post-World War II crisis,...
When 32-year-old Rachel Gemara volunteered for the new COVID-19 ward in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center at the end of February, she had no idea...
Update: This article has been updated to reflect Knesset Speak Yuli Edelstein's resignation. The fear is real and understandable. Throughout history, often a crisis has...
I can’t recall a time when life felt so dark and foreboding. Our economy is shutting down. Whole industries are crashing. Retail businesses are closing....
Passover is one of the most cherished dates of the Jewish calendar. It is a celebration of our redemption from slavery in Egypt to freedom...
This year for Passover, I’m thrilled to share some traditional recipes from an Israeli friend, Hedva Amrani, which we’ll include at our seder. Amrani is...
Update: This article has been updated following the Los Angeles County Department of Health's more stringent rules announced the night of March 21. Under previous...
Chicago native Debbie Steinberg never imagined she’d have to cancel her dream wedding celebration and move it to the living room of a friend’s house....
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, jewitathome.com is just one collaborative online community that has helped Jews connect and engage now that all communal gatherings...
While many synagogues have responded to the coronavirus shutdown by taking their services and rituals online, there’s one Jewish tradition that simply cannot be performed...
With schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents are turning to online resources to educate their children from home. In an effort to...
Television fashion design competitions like “Project Runway” have launched careers and made household names of talented newcomers. Season 4 winner Christian Siriano now dresses top...
Most people know French actor Marcel Marceau as the most famous and perhaps greatest mime of all time, but few are aware that he was...
Is Spider-Man’s story a retelling of the story of Cain and Abel? Is the dynamic tension within the supergroup the Fantastic Four meant to be...
You are on a ship in the middle of a tempest. The ship is pitching and heaving. Water is sloshing over the deck. The crew...
Orthodox Jewish dating isn’t like secular dating. In the Orthodox tradition, there isn’t supposed to be any contact — no kissing, no hugging, no holding hands...
Each of us is experiencing anxiety, discomfort and fear right now. We are living with real circumstances that have repercussions, unknowns and yet-to-unfold realities. We...
A young woman tries to break away from the restrictions of her ultra-Orthodox community and discovers that it’s easier said than done in “Unorthodox,” a...
One verse five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist When you present an offering of meal baked in the oven, [it shall be of]...
Thanks to the virus, all our friends and synagogues are taking to the internet to beam Shabbat to us in the privacy of our own...
Because the community has now been ordered to shelter in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Journal has compiled a list of...
The Guardians of the Los Angeles Jewish Home held its annual real estate dinner on March 5 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. The event drew...
Donald Alschuler died March 1 at 84. Survived by wife Lynne; daughters Trina (Eric), Melanie (Michael); 4 grandchildren. Hillside Arleen Bachner died Feb. 25 at...
Now that we’re all self-isolating in our homes with cases of toilet paper, two questions come to mind: One, how are we going to pass...