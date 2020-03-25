Obituaries: March 27, 2020

Donald Alschuler died March 1 at 84. Survived by wife Lynne; daughters Trina (Eric), Melanie (Michael); 4 grandchildren. Hillside

Arleen Bachner died Feb. 25 at 81. Survived by husband Samuel; daughters Jennifer, Dana, Laurie; 9 grandchildren; sister Sandra. Hillside

Roslyn Benezra died Feb. 21 at 93. Survived by daughters Robin (Peter) Benezra-Herwitt, Lisa Benezra-Poller; son David; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Malinow and Silverman

Rhonda Lee Bramson died Jan. 22 at 67. Survived by mother Shirley Bramson-Gieras; father Bernard; sister Joanne Dobrowlski; brother Gene. Chevra Kadisha

Reyna Waller Horesh Bridges died Feb. 10 at 73. Survived by daughters Marnee Horesh, Jenni Bridges; son David Horesh; 5 grandchildren; brothers Randy Ventura, Karl Waller, Eric Waller. Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills

Marlene Joan Cobin died Feb. 23 at 79. Survived by stepson Michael (Judith). Malinow and Silverman

Jay Reder Epstein-Lev died Feb. 23 at 67. Survived by father Saul Epstein; brother Marc Epstein. Malinow and Silverman

Albert “Al” Feldman died Feb. 22 at 90. Survived by wife Eleanor; daughters Lori (Gary Caine), Jodi (Rob) Fleishman; 5 grandchildren; sister Shirley (Dave) Feldman-Summers; brother Bernie (Sherry). Malinow and Silverman

Benjamin Feldman died Feb. 23 at 99. Survived by sons Charles, Samuel (Robin), Daniel, Harold. Hillside

Galina Gelfer died Feb. 25 at 92. Survived by daughters Sofia (Isaac) Zukerman, Anna (Felix) Livits; son Ilya (Tatyana) Gelfer; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Malinow and Silverman

Sherri Ellyn Weiner Gross died Feb. 23 at 58. Survived by husband Gary; mother Corinne; sister Lori; brother Kenneth. Hillside

Arthur Helfat died Feb. 20 at 76. Survived by wife Frances; sister Carol McCall. Mount Sinai

Agnes Kun died March 4 at 93. Survived by daughters Annie (Frank), Marianne (Barry); 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Josef Lesser died Feb. 28 at 83. Survived by wife Jo Ann; daughter Rebecca (Michael) Dubowe; son Michael (Al); 4 grandchildren; brothers Robert Charles, Laurence. Mount Sinai

Sidney Lubin died March 4 at 92. Survived by wife Debra; daughters Susan (Mark) Dubow, Melody (Bobby) Tabesh; 4 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Shirley (Sarah) Margolis died Feb. 25 at 90. Survived by cousin Fran Morris and family. Hillside

Edith Rose “Duczi” Reich Mora died Feb. 12 at 97. Survived by sons David, Jeffrey, Steven; 3 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Charlaine Beverly Moss died Feb. 29 at 90. Survived by daughters Debbie (Bruce) Marks, Adrienne (Jack) Leftwich; 4 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Frances “Geri” Novak died Feb. 29 at 90. Survived by daughters Lorie (Arnold Aronson), Karen (Daniel Dickson), Patricia (Nick Zappas); 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Faierman. Mount Sinai

Lillian Pailet died Feb. 29 at 92. Survived by daughters Debbie (Jack Eisen), Janet Briggs; sons Steven, Jeffrey (Irene), Ron; 7 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Claudette Nevins Pick died Feb. 20, at 82. Survived by daughters Sabrina (Adam Griffin), Jessica (James) Dabney; 5 grandchildren; sister Harriet Kaley. Mount Sinai

Gretchen Plotkin died March 5 at 64. Survived by husband Daniel; daughters Abigail, Michelle; mother Phyliss; 1 grandchild; sister Susan; brother John (Virginia). Hillside

Joshua Matthew Ranta died Feb. 23 at 36. Survived by daughter Ava; mother Pamela “Pam”; brother Evan. Malinow and Silverman

Pearl Reep died March 4 at 90. Survived by her daughter Andrea Provenzale; on Scott (Shelley); 7 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Sali Schlank died Feb. 21 at 98. Survived by daughter Margie (William); son Joseph; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Charles Selarz died March 8 at 101. Survived by daughter Etta (Larry) Kahn; son Murray (Barbara). Mount Sinai

Harriet Simon died March 1 at 94. Survived by sons Craig (Joan), Steven (Esperanza), Daniel (Annie); grandchildren; great grandchildren. Mount Sinai

James Tyre died March 3 at 66. Survived by sister Ellen. Hillside

Marilyn Vecchio died March 5 at 90. Survived by daughters Debra, Lynn (Chuck); son Michael; 3 grandchildren; brother Joseph. Hillside

Beverly Wdowinski died Feb. 27 at 89. Survived by daughter Sharlene (Nimrod) Blau; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Abigail Sabina Weiner died Feb. 28 at 66. Survived by husband Stephen; mother Lucille Melcher; brothers Carey (Susan) Melcher, Alan (Jodi) Melcher. Mount Sinai

David Young died Feb. 26 at 92. Survived by wife Barbara; sons Jeffrey (Beth), Larry (Darren Thomas) Young; 1 grandchild. Mount Sinai