Obituaries: March 20, 2020

Obituaries

Mitchell Ackerman died Feb. 22 at 70. Survived by daughters Emily, Alexandra; son Jesse. Mount Sinai

Lynn K. Altman died Oct. 13 at 86. Survived by daughter Jan; daughter-in-law Pohlian; 1 grandchild. Malinow and Silverman

Richard Bank died Feb. 23 at 90. Hillside

Saul Berman died Feb. 11 at 85. Survived by wife Sandra; daughter Robin Delikta; sons Mark, Jeff; 4 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Raven Bertram died Feb. 26 at 93. Survived by wife Celia; daughter Michelle; son Jonathan (Jennifer). Hillside

Jean Bloom died Feb. 21 at 98. Survived by husband Seymour; son George (Miriam) Hirsch; stepdaughter Sharon (Bill) Bentley Bloom; stepson Scott H. Bloom; daughter-in-law Barbara Hirsch; 2 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Bernard Briskin died Feb. 29 at 95. Survived by wife Judith. Hillside

Gladys Charitan died Feb. 20 at 91. Survived by husband Arnold; daughter Janeen (Yussie); 5 grandchildren. Hillside

Peter Chirchick died Feb. 15 at 76. Survived by daughter (Staci); sons Adam, Max, Mitch. Hillside

Curtis Danning died Feb. 27 at 99. Survived by sons Matthew, David, Stephen, Gordon; 2 grandchildren. Hillside

Bernard Drapkin died Feb. 19 at 76. Survived by son Brian; 2 grandchildren; sister Carol. Hillside

Marvin Elliot died Feb. 5 at 83. Survived by wife Pearl; daughter Lisa (Paulo); son Todd; 4 grandchildren. Hillside

Benjamin Feldman died Feb. 23 at 99. Survived by sons Charles, Samuel (Robin), Daniel, Harold. Hillside

Arlyne Gruesner died Feb. 26 at 88. Survived by daughter Beth; son Harold; 6 grandchildren. Hillside

Liselotte Hanock died Feb. 11 at 86. Survived by husband Franklin; daughter Andrea; son Trace; 3 grandchildren.

Jerry Joseph died March 1 at 87. Survived by wife Rosalind; daughter Dennice; sons Paul,  Douglas; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Elena Kabbani died Feb. 11 at 85. Survived by daughters Mary, Esther; sons Jack (Eileen), Charlie; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Alvin Kasselman died Feb. 18 at 89. Survived by daughters Judith, Janet, Carrie; son Lane; 5 grandchildren. Hillside

Donald Kuritzky died Feb. 6 at 93. Survived by daughter Jill (Jeffrey); 1 grandchild. Hillside

Jeffrey Lipton died Feb. 19 at 56. Survived by wife Stephanie; daughter Olivia; son Kyle; sister Cheryl. Hillside

Dennis Morehead died Feb. 9 at 73. Survived by wife Patricia; sons Ryan (April), Benjamin (Amanda); 8 grandchildren. Hillside

Harold Morrison died Feb. 21 at 91. Survived by wife Teresa; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Hillside

William Meyers died Feb. 17 at 88. Survived by daughter Diana; son Larry. Mount Sinai

Joan Nadler died Feb. 11 at 90. Survived by daughters Stacey, Daryl; son James; sisters Audrey, Helene; 7 grandchildren. Hillside

Heidi Pentz-Cohen died Feb. 16 at 56. Survived by daughter Eden Cohen; son Aviz Cohen; mother Carol Pentz; brother Michael Pentz. Malinow and Silverman

Arleen Ruby-Leviton died Feb. 20 at 86. Survived by sons David (Alwand), Marshall (Michelle); 1 grandchild. Hillside

Ronald Schenk died Feb. 13 at 64. Survived by sister Bonnie. Hillside

Saralie Ida Shallman died Feb. 19 at 85. Survived by husband William; daughters Debra (Bradley Lick), Nancy (Peter Yorke); sons Dan (Ellen), Morton; 10 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Joseph Sherwood died Feb. 12 at 102. Survived by sons Howard (Stephanie), Larry (Elaine); 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Nelson Shrager died Feb. 10 at 78. Survived by wife Carolyn; daughter Leslie; son Stephen; 4 grandchildren. Hillside

Albert Solnit died Feb. 18 at 90. Survived by wife Renee; daughters Mindy (Nicki) Ross, Jane (Jonathan) Ross-Schriber, Elizabeth (Ryan) Ross-Edmond; sons Jay (Lanna), Gary (Julie), Peter Ross; 6 grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Bernard Sosner died Feb. 19 at 87. Survived by wife Phyllis; sons Jeff (Adrienne), Steve; 2 grandchildren; brother Richard. Mount Sinai

Eugene Strull died Feb. 12 at 93. Survived by daughters Jacqueline (Steve), Sandy (Harvey); 2 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Hillside

Rhea Rose Sturza died Feb. 20 at 92. Survived by daughter Patricia Boyd; son Mark. Mount Sinai

David Weiss died Feb. 24 at 80. Survived by wife Andrea Kahn; daughter Julie; son Robert “Rob” (Julia Gonzales); 3 grandchildren; brother Larry. Malinow and Silverman

Robert Witt died Feb. 21 at 88. Survived by wife Geraldine; daughter Julie (Stephen) Gaal; son Neil (Guadalupe); stepdaughter Renita Cantor; stepsons Richard Armour, Randall (Susan) Armour; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. Mount Sinai

Rose Ziskrout died Feb. 13 at 98. Survived by daughters Abbe, Toby; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Hillside

