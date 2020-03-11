March 11, 2020

Obituaries: March 13, 2020

BY Jewish Journal | Mar 11, 2020 | Obituaries

Elinor Aaronson died Jan. 31 at 99. Survived by daughter Amy; son Arthur; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Edviga Adelman died Jan. 19 at 84. Survived by son Chris (Lisa); 2 grandchildren. Hillside

Martha Bayer died Jan. 25 at 98. Survived by daughters Harriet, Donna; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Sheila Beller died Feb. 17 at 84. Survived by daughters Marla (Jim) Gilb, Ylana (Carmine) Beller Marino; son Mark (Rachel); 9 grandchildren. Mount Sinai 

Anne Berg died Feb. 15 at 103. Survived by son Harvey (Michele);3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Mount Sinai 

Howard Bodenheimer died Feb. 19 at 69. Survived by wife Michele Stein; son  Gabriel (Tayja) Stein-Bodenheimer. Mount Sinai 

Bernice June Cheifer died Feb. 12 died at 97. Survived by daughters Arlene Germann, Barbara (Wim) Degroot; son Cary. Mount Sinai  

Jerold Perry Drucker died Feb. 9 at 87. Survived by daughter Dena; son Craig (Cynthia); sister, Eleanor Guy. Mount Sinai 

Martin Joseph Dusig died Feb. 13 at 82. Survived by wife Maxine; daughter Michelle (Lorin) Wiener; son Matthew (Laura Dicterow); 2 grandchildren. Mount Sinai 

Herbert Engelhardt died Jan. 21 at 70. Survived by daughter Bonni; son Casey (Simone); 4 grandchildren. Hillside

Harriet Evans died Jan. 20 at 92. Survived by daughter Joan (Michael); son Neil (Jody); 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Hillside

Bertram Finmark died Jan. 29 at 94. Survived by wife Wilma; daughter Pamela; sons Bryan,  Gary; stepson Mark; 3 grandchildren; sister Sybil. Hillside

Robert Friedman died Jan. 29 at 85. Survived by wife Carole; daughters Karen, Jill; son Mark; 5 grandchildren. Hillside

Esther Gabel died Feb. 18 at 96. Survived by daughter Ellen (Peter Frayne) Gabel-Frayne; son Fred Geiger; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Ursula Gisler. Mount Sinai 

Nathan Goodfriend died Jan. 28 at 98. Survived by wife Louise; daughter Karen; sons Mark (Elaine), Michael (Pam); 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Joyce Goodstein died Jan. 19 at 90. Survived by daughters Randi, Wendy; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Samuel Halper died Jan. 31 at 91. Survived by wife Sylvia; sons Louis, William (Joyce); 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Myron Holburt died Feb. 3 at 95. Survived by wife Idell; daughter Sharon (Neil); sons Ernest (Susan),  Jonathan (Maria); 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Hillside

Roni Katzil died Jan. 28 at 14. Survived by mother Dana; father Yaron; sister Adi; brother Eyal; grandparents Rachel, Mashih, Haya, Pinchas. Hillside

Mervin Kurtzman died Jan. 19 at 95. Survived by daughter Ilene; sons Gary (Maria), Steven; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Hillside

Hertha Leshner died Jan. 18 at 94. Survived by cousins Leigh, Carol. Hillside

Pearl Levine died Jan. 30 at 93. Survived by daughter Marsa. Hillside

Susan Rose Littwin died Feb. 9 at 81. Survived by husband Larry; sons Alex (Inna), Andrew (Emma); 2 grandchildren. Mount Sinai 

Marianne Lockman died Jan. 30 at 97. Survived by husband Howard; daughter Tere. Hillside

Talma Maguen died Feb. 3 at 76. Survived by husband Ezra; daughter Shira (Matthew); sons Barak (Jennie), Jonathan; 4 grandchildren. Hillside

Joan Proffitt died Jan. 20 at 97. Survived by daughter Laurie; son Gary (Sheryl); 3 grandchildren;  6 great-grandchildren; sister (Jeannie). Hillside

Merle Ribnick died Feb. 15 at 91. Survived by son Wayne (Kirsten); daughter  Wendy (Neil) Firstand; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Mount Sinai 

Naomi Sandler died Jan. 29 at 78. Survived by husband Barry; stepson Evan; brother Edward. Hillside

Esrak Sassoon died Jan. 28 at 88. Survived by wife Seemah; daughter Deborah; son Aaron; 6 grandchildren. Hillside

Lillian Schlagel died Feb. 13 at 97. Survived by daughter Susan (Yossi) Havusha; 2 grandchildren. Mount Sinai 

Matthew Schwartz died Jan. 29 at 67. Survived by wife Isadora; son Aaron (Courtney); sister Narda. Hillside

Ethel Shaper died Feb. 2 at 98. Survived by daughter Judy; son Paul (Tammy). Hillside

Mary Silver died Jan. 30 at 84. Survived by daughter Debi; sister Arlene. Hillside

Stanley Spiro died Jan. 17 at 84. Survived by wife Nola; daughters Vivienne, Lee; son Errol; 6 grandchildren. Hillside

Jean Surmi died Feb. 14 at 89. Survived by daughter Vanessa Bechtol; 1 grandchild; sister Elena Surmi Uranga. Malinow and Silverman 

Irving Vigdor died Feb. 13 at 90. Survived by wife Betty; sons James, Edward, William (Julie); 3 grandchildren. Mount Sinai 

Adele Weinstein died Jan. 17 at 103. Survived by sons Roy (Julia), Mark; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Hillside

JJ Daily Roundtable

© Copyright 2020 Tribe Media Corp