Quarantine Crafts: A “Let’s Stay Home” Sign Made With Old Magazines

I’ve always been a homebody, so even before it was required for us to shelter in place during the pandemic, “Let’s Stay Home” was my weekend mantra. This sign made with letters cut out from old magazines is a good reminder of how to keep ourselves safe now. But it will also remind us of the importance of home and family when this crisis is over and we can all go out into the world again.

Like many of you I’m sure, my mental state in the past few weeks has ricocheted between panic, depression and hope. The times I’ve been happiest have been when I’ve been crafting. There is something therapeutic about the process of completing a creative project. I say again and again that creating is the opposite of destruction, and when we create something we’re counteracting the all the bad stuff going on. So I hope that in your free time at home, you’ll be able to flex your creativity.

Be safe. And “let’s stay home.”

What You’ll Need:

Old magazines and newspapers

Scissors

Colored paper or cardstock

Glue stick

1. Go through magazines and newspapers to find the letters in “Let’s Stay Home.” Look for larger letters, which you will usually find in headlines and advertisements. This would be a good activity to involve the kids. Cut out the letters leaving a rectangular border around them.

2. Placing the letters on a grid of colored boxes will make the sign look more like art instead of a ransom note. Cut out rectangles from colored paper. These rectangles should be bigger than the letters. Adhere the letters to the colored rectangles with a glue stick.

3. Apply the mounted letters to another piece of colored paper. You can display the sign as is or place it in a frame.

Jonathan Fong is the author of “Flowers That Wow” and “Parties That Wow,” and host of “Style With a Smile” on YouTube. You can see more of his do-it-yourself projects here.