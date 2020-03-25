Quarantine Crafts: Stamping With Toilet Paper Tubes

Now that we’re all self-isolating in our homes with cases of toilet paper, two questions come to mind: One, how are we going to pass the time and two, what are we going to do with all that toilet paper?

Here’s a craft project that addresses both questions. After the toilet paper is gone, you’ll have a lot of empty tubes. Save those tubes because you can use them for art projects. By bending the ends of the tubes into different shapes, you can create stamps out of them. I found this project online, and some tutorials have some pretty elaborate shapes. Instead of getting too complicated, I prefer working with simpler shapes such as hearts, circles and ovals, and building the stamped drawings from there.

What you’ll need:

Toilet paper tubes

Paper plate

Paint

Paper

1. Bend one end of the toilet paper tube into a heart shape. Experiment with other shapes as well.

2. Squeeze out some different colors of paint onto a paper plate. Dip the end of the toilet paper tube into the paint.

3. Place the toilet paper tube on a piece of paper and press down. Lift to reveal your design.

4. Feel free to dip the tube into mixed colors to create some rainbow effects.

Jonathan Fong is the author of “Flowers That Wow” and “Parties That Wow,” and host of “Style With a Smile” on YouTube. You can see more of his do-it-yourself projects at jonathanfongstyle.com.