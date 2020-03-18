Stay at Home Crafts: Felt Succulents

During the rainy season, I like to think of craft projects that can keep us occupied while we’re stuck indoors. Now that we’re practicing “social distancing” and self-quarantine, these creative activities are more important than ever.

So in the spirit of weaning you off of another Netflix binge, here’s an easy craft that can get pretty addictive — succulents made out of felt. For those who tend to kill any plant, these felt succulents are indestructible. The good thing is all the supplies can be ordered on Amazon so you don’t even have to brave a trip to the store.

You can make a few to put in a pot, or assemble a whole bunch of them for a wreath, a photo backdrop or a big sign with the succulents spelling out “Wash Your Hands.”

What You’ll Need:

Felt in various colors

Scissors

Glue or hot glue

1. Cut a piece of felt to about four inches high by 12 inches wide. You can vary the height to create different sizes of succulents.

2. Cut petal shapes along the length of the felt, leaving about a half inch border at the bottom. Vary the shape of the petals from round to tear-shaped to pointy.

3. Apply a line of glue or hot glue on the border at the bottom. Starting at one end, roll the felt. As you roll it, the glue holds together the felt succulent.

4. Spread the petals, and you’ve created a succulent. Make them in various shades of green or even other colors. Display several in a pot, and don’t worry about watering them.