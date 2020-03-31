Reimagining Passover’s Four Questions to Talk to Children About Coronavirus
Nearly two weeks ago, Boston writer and strategic communications professional Jordan Namerow was driving her 4-year-old son, Lior, to school when he started asking about COVID-19: “What happens to the doctors who are treating people who are sick? How do the doctors stay healthy and safe? What if the virus never stops spreading? What’s going happen to people who can’t get medicine? Are we still going to celebrate Passover?”
Her son prompted the 37-year-old to create “The Four Children and COVID-19,” an online Google document that examines these questions during the Passover seder. Instead of the wicked, wise, simple and omnipotent children, Namerow repurposes the famous four questions in a way that allows families to talk to their children about the global pandemic.
The document has been shared around the country and in Poland, Australia, Israel and England. Synagogues, Boston Children’s Hospital, Jewish Federations of North America,18Doors, and OneTable also are incorporating her piece in their seder materials.
The Journal caught up with Namerow by phone.
Jewish Journal: How have you been during this time and how did that turn into creating “The Four Children”?
Jordan Namerow: I dropped [Lior] off at school, I came back to my house and sat at my computer. I had this moment of thinking about the ways in which spirited inquiry can be integrated into ritual for Passover. I sort of started giving voice to those questions that he had been asking in the car in the framework of the four children and the four questions.
JJ: The four questions are a point in the seder when children can participate. Was that present in your mind when creating this?
JN: Yeah, I would say so. I think so much of my lens right now related to navigating this global pandemic has to do with how we share all of this information with our children in digestible ways and how they can be part of that conversation. The four children is the inflection point in the seder where children are bringing in their full selves and becoming part of our shared narrative. Also, [although] I designed this for children in mind, I was always taught that the four children live inside each of us. As adults, we are also grappling with all of these questions and dynamics and they don’t have easy answers.
JJ: Traditionally, the four children are the wise, the wicked, the simple and the one who doesn’t know how to ask. Can you talk about how you modified them?
JN: Honestly, I was thinking about my own emotional journey right now and that many others are experiencing. The four dynamics are curiosity, worry, compassion and resilience. I was thinking about how those emotions in some ways are part of anyone’s journey to freedom, and really thinking about being in this moment of trying to achieve freedom from illness and pandemic.
JJ: Why do you think the Passover seder is a good opportunity for families to talk about coronavirus?
JN: I think it’s a great moment for being present with people in all of their questions, anxieties and curiosities. Passover is going to be really different this year, obviously. We’re not going to have the same in-person communal presence that we might have in other years. I think [it’s about] being able to have some flexibility in how we approach our journey to freedom, which is at the heart of the Passover story. I do caution, I don’t think the Passover seder should be all coronavirus. It’s an invitation for people to really lean into to our spiritual questioning in a new and deep way.
JJ: This virus is forcing us to adapt electronically. The Jewish stories that come out of this will be very interesting.
JN: I totally agree. People used to think technology was a toxin or a barrier of closeness and now it’s a way to make people feel more connected. Screen time used to be awful but now screen time can be really helpful to our kids in fighting loneliness.
JJ: How does it make you feel that your four children piece is getting such a positive response?
JN: When I wrote this, I was sort of filling my own sense of despair and it was therapeutic for me to put some of these questions on paper and figure out how to offer something. Part of the beauty of global chaos is that everyone is figuring out what small contributions they can make to make people feel more grounded or alive. This was the small offer I could put into the world. Also, I’m very much a believer that ritual and tradition can be elastic. If people see my resource and it inspires additional innovation, then I think that’s really beautiful.
You can access The Four Children and COVID-19 here.
JJ Inside The Print
Remember the BDS movement? Remember the rise in anti-Semitism? Remember Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg? Remember the Iran deal? The covers of the Jewish Journal...
What happens when a married couple spends too much time at home together? Divorce, apparently. In China, local registrars are reporting a surge in couples...
The good news: I have food, a roof over my head, a sweet (although needy) dog, two amazing kids and an incredible network of friends...
We all are hunkered down. Schools, shuls and community centers are closed. Restaurants are empty. There is little joy in life right now, especially for...
The Palestinian Authority wasted no time when seven staff members of a Beit Jala hotel tested positive on March 5 for the COVID-19 virus, contracted...
Earlier this month, Pat James, 77, started to feel sick in the duplex he shared with his wife, Jean, at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center...
Europeans are bracing for even more restrictions amid the rising number of coronavirus fatalities. Italy Calling the pandemic the country’s gravest post-World War II crisis,...
When 32-year-old Rachel Gemara volunteered for the new COVID-19 ward in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center at the end of February, she had no idea...
Update: This article has been updated to reflect Knesset Speak Yuli Edelstein's resignation. The fear is real and understandable. Throughout history, often a crisis has...
I can’t recall a time when life felt so dark and foreboding. Our economy is shutting down. Whole industries are crashing. Retail businesses are closing....
Passover is one of the most cherished dates of the Jewish calendar. It is a celebration of our redemption from slavery in Egypt to freedom...
This year for Passover, I’m thrilled to share some traditional recipes from an Israeli friend, Hedva Amrani, which we’ll include at our seder. Amrani is...
Update: This article has been updated following the Los Angeles County Department of Health's more stringent rules announced the night of March 21. Under previous...
Chicago native Debbie Steinberg never imagined she’d have to cancel her dream wedding celebration and move it to the living room of a friend’s house....
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, jewitathome.com is just one collaborative online community that has helped Jews connect and engage now that all communal gatherings...
While many synagogues have responded to the coronavirus shutdown by taking their services and rituals online, there’s one Jewish tradition that simply cannot be performed...
With schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents are turning to online resources to educate their children from home. In an effort to...
Television fashion design competitions like “Project Runway” have launched careers and made household names of talented newcomers. Season 4 winner Christian Siriano now dresses top...
Most people know French actor Marcel Marceau as the most famous and perhaps greatest mime of all time, but few are aware that he was...
Is Spider-Man’s story a retelling of the story of Cain and Abel? Is the dynamic tension within the supergroup the Fantastic Four meant to be...
You are on a ship in the middle of a tempest. The ship is pitching and heaving. Water is sloshing over the deck. The crew...
Orthodox Jewish dating isn’t like secular dating. In the Orthodox tradition, there isn’t supposed to be any contact — no kissing, no hugging, no holding hands...
Each of us is experiencing anxiety, discomfort and fear right now. We are living with real circumstances that have repercussions, unknowns and yet-to-unfold realities. We...
A young woman tries to break away from the restrictions of her ultra-Orthodox community and discovers that it’s easier said than done in “Unorthodox,” a...
One verse five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist When you present an offering of meal baked in the oven, [it shall be of]...
Thanks to the virus, all our friends and synagogues are taking to the internet to beam Shabbat to us in the privacy of our own...
Because the community has now been ordered to shelter in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Journal has compiled a list of...
The Guardians of the Los Angeles Jewish Home held its annual real estate dinner on March 5 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. The event drew...
Donald Alschuler died March 1 at 84. Survived by wife Lynne; daughters Trina (Eric), Melanie (Michael); 4 grandchildren. Hillside Arleen Bachner died Feb. 25 at...
Now that we’re all self-isolating in our homes with cases of toilet paper, two questions come to mind: One, how are we going to pass...