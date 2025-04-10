4ish Questions About Vegan Seder

“This year alone, over 500,00 Jews around the world will be sitting down to vegan Passover seders,” Jewish Vegan Life founder and CEO Raquela Karamson told the Journal. “Additionally, Israel – home to the highest percentage of vegans per capita – continues to lead the way, with over 5% of its population identifying as plant-based.”

Jewish Vegan Life (JVL) launched in 2020 with a mission to empower people to live out their best Jewish values by bridging ancient Jewish wisdom with modern and ethical food choices. On April 17, they will host a vegan Passover seder with Open Table at the latter’s location in Venice. This one-of-a-kind seder features a custom Haggadah, along with a vegan feast.

“Our LA hub was born out of growing demand; we’ve seen a remarkable cultural shift – both in the U.S. and globally – towards more conscious and compassionate eating, and the Jewish community is no exception,” she said. “This Passover seder is a … space to build community, share delicious plant-based food and explore how Jewish tradition can guide us toward a more sustainable and compassionate future.”

In the spirit of the holiday, the Jewish Journal asked Karamson four-ish questions about vegan seder.

Jewish Journal: What makes a vegan seder different from all others?

Raquela Karamson: A vegan seder brings the essence of Passover – freedom, justice and compassion – into what we eat. Just as we retell the story of liberation from oppression, a plant-based seder invites us to examine how our food choices can free animals from suffering and reduce harm to the planet. Instead of a shank bone, we might use a roasted beet to symbolize sacrifice. It’s a powerful way to connect ancient values to modern action, making the seder not just a ritual of remembrance, but one of hope, responsibility, and action.

JJ: In what ways do you alter the Haggadah and seder plate?

RK: For our seder, we adapt both the Haggadah and the seder plate to reflect our commitment to compassion and sustainability. We include plant-based symbols on the plate — like a roasted beet in place of the shank bone and an avocado pit or mushroom cap for the egg — to honor the themes of liberation without animal by-products. Our Haggadah includes all the traditional readings, with a mix of passages that reflect on the intersection of personal and planetary freedom for all living beings. It’s still rooted in tradition, but opens space for reflection on how our choices today can help bring about a more compassionate future and liberate us from the slavery that is the modern carnivorous diet.

JJ: Why host or join a vegan seder … whether you are vegan or plant-curious?

RK: The Jewish community has always been a warm, welcoming and inclusive space, and we want to help ensure that this tradition extends to Jewish vegans and vegan-curious members of local communities. Everyone deserves a seat at the table — and a delicious one at that. Hosting or joining a vegan seder is a powerful way to honor Jewish values of compassion, justice and inclusion — values deeply rooted in our tradition. Whether you’re vegan, plant-curious or just looking to make conscious choices this Passover, a plant-based seder invites us to reimagine freedom in a modern context, including freedom from harm for animals and our planet.

JJ: What are some of your favorite seder dishes and why?

RK: One of my absolute favorite seder dishes is the Sephardic vegan charoset (recipe is below). It’s a flavorful blend of apples, raisins, dates and nuts – sweet, rich and deeply textured. But what really makes it my favorite isn’t just the ingredients; for me, it’s personally meaningful, as this recipe is actually my mom’s. Every time I make it, it simply tastes like home. I think there’s something incredibly special about sharing the flavors from our childhood and traditions with others – it connects generations and brings our heritage to life in the most delicious way.

JJ: Anything to add?

RK: We’re incredibly excited for this upcoming Passover event – it marks our very first in-person gathering in Los Angeles as part of the launch of our new JVL Cities initiative. This program is all about building local hubs that help Jews connect the dots between Jewish values and plant-based living. This is more than just a local gathering — it’s the beginning of a vibrant hub designed to shine a light on the natural synergy between Jewish values and a plant-based lifestyle.

On Thursday, April 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, Jewish Vegan Life and Open Temple will be hosting their vegan seder at 1422 Electric Avenue in Venice. Learn more, register to attend, and get more vegan recipes at JewishVeganLife.org.

Sephardic Vegan Charoset

by Raquela Karamson

Yield 7 servings

This recipe is a delicious and festive take on the traditional Passover charoset dish. Made with apples, raisins, dates, and nuts, it’s full of sweet flavor and texture.

3 apples (can be a mix of gala and granny smith)

1 cup dark raisins

1/2 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup pitted & chopped dates

1 cup sliced almonds

1 tsp cinnamon

Sprinkle of nutmeg

1/3 cup maple syrup

4 Tbsp grape juice

1 Tbsp applesauce

Sprinkle of grated almonds or walnuts

Start by peeling, slicing and dicing your apples into chunks then place in a large bowl or serving dish. Next, chop up your dates into small chunks.

Add your raisins, chopped dates, sliced almonds, give it a stir to combine. Add in your cinnamon, sprinkle of nutmeg, maple syrup, grape juice and applesauce.

Combine everything till evenly mixed and garnish with grated almonds or walnuts. Serve fresh or chilled.