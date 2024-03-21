Sweet Hamantaschen for Purim

Nothing says Purim like sweet hamantaschen.

Amy Kritzer-Becker’s chocolate halva hamantaschen indulges her love for chocolate with an Israeli twist.

“Hamantaschen are known for being dry and tasteless, but not this version,” Kritzer-Becker, founder of What Jew Wanna Eat, told the Journal. “The dough is a little tricky to work with, but the flavor and texture is worth it.”

Kritzer-Becker said if you have trouble rolling out the dough, let it come to room temperature first. And if it cracks a little as you roll, you can fix it by spreading the dough.

“Keep on rolling,” Kritzer-Becker said. “Lift dough occasionally to make sure it isn’t sticking as you roll. Make sure to roll your dough thin, as thick dough may spread in the oven.”

Chocolate Halva Hamantaschen

Yields about 25 cookies

Dough:

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup granulated sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp orange juice

1 egg, plus 1 egg for egg wash

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour (you may need a little more if your tahini is very wet)

¼ cup cocoa powder, plus more for rolling out dough

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp kosher salt

Sesame seeds for garnish

Tahini Filling:

½ cup cream

3 Tbsp unsalted butter,

4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

¼ cup tahini

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 egg yolk

Let’s start with the dough. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar together with a hand or stand mixer until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

Then add vanilla and orange juice and beat until combined. Then add one whole egg and beat until combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix by hand or with a large spoon just until combined. Dough should be soft and slightly sticky. Form dough into a ball, flatten slightly, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. You can also freeze it for up to two months.

Meanwhile, make your filling. In a small saucepan, heat cream and butter over medium heat while stirring to melt butter. Remove from heat, then mix in chocolate and stir to melt and incorporate. Then add tahini, vanilla, flour and egg yolk and combine. Let cool, and refrigerate it for at least 1 hour, so it sets.

When ready to bake, roll out the dough to about 1/8 inch thick on a very lightly floured surface using a lightly floured rolling pin. Then, using a 3-inch round cookie cutter (or wine glass!) cut out circles. Place 1 teaspoon of filling into the center of each circle, and fold over the three sides, overlapping them, to form a triangle. Place hamantaschen 1 inch apart on 2 parchment paper-lined cookie sheets.

Freeze for 30 minutes to prevent spreading. Preheat the oven to 350°F with two oven racks in the middle of the oven. Whisk the second egg with 1 tablespoon of water and lightly brush over the hamantaschen. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Then bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown on the bottom, rotating halfway through. (Flip around and switch rack position). Cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet, and then finish cooling on a cooling rack.

Dough can be frozen for up to two months before using. Keep in an airtight container for up to five days or freeze for up to two months.

Dawn Lerman grew up cooking in her grandma Beauty’s kitchen.

“When I arrived at Beauty’s house, the aromas from her kitchen lifted my spirits,” Lerman, a nutritionist and author of “My Fat Dad: A Memoir of Food, Love and Family, With Recipes,” told the Journal. “For Purim we would put on funny wigs and bright lipstick and make batch after batch of dough that we would roll and shape into little triangles to bake and deliver to all the kids in the neighborhood.”.

“A win-win, as both a dessert or an on-the-go breakfast, snack, or holiday treat.” – Dawn Lerman

Lerman updated the recipe with almond flour and coconut oil, making it not only delicious, but loaded with a healthy dose of protein and some brain-boosting, feel-good omega 3 fatty acids. “A win-win, as both a dessert or an on-the-go breakfast, snack, or holiday treat,” Lerman said.

Grandma Beauty’s Hamantaschen with a Nourishing Twist

Yield: 12 medium Hamantaschen (feel free to double or triple the recipe)

8 Tbsp coconut oil or softened butter (put a tablespoon aside for greasing the baking sheet if you are not using parchment paper)

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 Tbsp nondairy milk (almond, soy, oat)

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup almond flour

1¼ cups oat flour (you can make your own oat flour by blending oats in a blender)

Pinch of sea salt

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 cup strawberry or apricot jam or preserves

Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a mixing bowl, combine the oil or butter, egg, vanilla, nondairy milk and maple syrup. Mix well.

In a separate bowl, mix together the flours, salt, and baking powder.

Combine the ingredients from both bowls and mix together with your hands until they form a sticky dough.

If the dough feels a touch dry, you can add a splash of water to thin it. And if it feels a bit wet, you can add a touch more almond or oat flour.

Chill the dough for 15 minutes, then roll out to 1/8-inch thick. Make sure it is firm but not dry. Cut in 3-inch circles, or larger if you prefer. The larger, the easier to fold and fill.

Make sure your jam for the filling has been refrigerated so it is thick, not runny. Use about 1 teaspoon per cookie.

Place filling in the center and pinch the edges firmly together to create a triangle, leaving the center open to expose the filling. Repeat with the remaining cookies.

Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly brown on the bottom.

Let cool and sprinkle with powdered sugar (if desired) before eating.

For chef Doug Weinstein’s hamantaschen recipe, “You can roll it and reroll the trimmings and it never gets tough,” he told the Journal. “The texture is light and flakey and keeps its shape without egg wash.”

A classically trained pastry chef, Weinstein is executive chef for the Santa Barbara Jewish Federation. “For a delicious, gluten-free, vegan hamantaschen, substitute one-to-one gluten-free all-purpose baking mix and use Just Egg,” Weinstein said.

Fairfax Ave. Bakery Hamantaschen

1 pound Crisco Shortening (butter flavor if you like, or margarine)

8 oz granulated sugar

Zest of one small lemon

Zest of 1/2 orange

Pinch of salt

2 large eggs plus one yolk, beaten smooth

1 oz water

2 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 pounds flour (24 oz) (approximately 5 1/3 cups)

In a stand mixer, with paddle attachment (hand mixer works too) cream the shortening with the sugar until smooth and fluffy.

Add zest and salt.

Combine eggs, water and vanilla; add to mixture little by little incorporating each addition before adding more.

Turn off the machine, add all the flour and scrape the bowl with a rubber spatula to get all the fat mixture off the bowl while mixing in the flour.

Mix on low speed with paddle until incorporated; then on medium speed for 1 1/2 minutes.

Cover the dough in the bowl and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes or more before rolling out.

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

On a flat clean surface, liberally dusted with flour, place 1/3 of the dough; liberally dust the top of the dough then roll to 1/4 inch thick.

Cut with your favorite round cookie cutting utensil.

Place choice of filling in the center of the circle.

Fold up the right and left sides to create a point then fold up the back third to close the triangle. Pinch the top of the area where the two pieces of dough come together.

Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment or reusable baking sheet.

Bake until the edges are golden brown (about 12 – 15 minutes).