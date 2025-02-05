New Charles Grodin Documentary Shows Life and Career of Iconic Comedic Actor

Charles Grodin was not only a genius comedic actor known for his iconic movie roles – he was also a caring activist who was trying to make the world a better place.

Chuck, as his friends called him, was a Jewish boy from Pittsburgh whose bar mitzvah speech was so good, the congregation broke out in applause. He went on to star in movies such as, “Beethoven,” “Midnight Run” and “Clifford,” and made several legendary late-night talk show appearances where he’d prank the hosts.

With all his fame and success, Grodin didn’t just bask in it. Instead, he chose to give back, advocating on behalf of wrongly convicted prisoners, especially nonviolent female inmates. He once filmed inside of the Bedford Hills Correctional facility in Bedford, New York and talked with four women, letting them share their stories. He handed the footage over to New York politicians, and the four women were granted clemency.

Now, the actor’s work on and off screen is being showcased in the new documentary “Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause,” which is premiering at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, running February 19 – March 16.

The Jewish Journal sat down with filmmaker James L. Freedman to discuss his new work and the memorable life of Grodin.

Jewish Journal: Why did you decide to make this documentary?

James L. Freedman: I’ve always been a huge fan of Charles Grodin’s comedy, but when I learned that he spent the last two decades of his life fighting to get wrongly convicted people out of prison – most of whom were women of color with young children – I knew I had to make this film.

JJ: What was the filmmaking process like?

JLF: It was a lot of hard work, but also a lot of fun. Charles Grodin’s wife was kind enough to send me his archives including home movies, videos, photographs, letters and newspaper articles. I love researching a film subject and combing through archives to find the perfect material to help me tell their story. It was also a pleasure to interview such giants in their field as Robert DeNiro, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Elaine May, Carol Burnett, Ellen Burstyn and all the other people who were gracious enough to be interviewed.

JJ: How did you discover Charles Grodin’s work?

JLF: I first became aware of him when I saw his hilarious performance in “The Heartbreak Kid.” Several years later, I was lucky enough to see him on Broadway with Ellen Burstyn in “Same Time, Next Year,” which to this day is still one of the greatest evenings I’ve ever had in the theater.

JJ: Why did you decide to premiere this at the festival?

JLF: I had a wonderful experience with the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival when they showed my two previous films, “Glickman” and “Carl Laemmle,” which are both available on Amazon Prime, Tubi and other streaming sites.

JJ: How does your Jewish background play into your work?

JLF: I’ve always believed in the concept of tikkun olam. In fact, all three of my films are about Jewish American heroes (Marty Glickman, Carl Laemmle and Charles Grodin), all of whose lives made the world a much better place.

JJ: Why should people see this film?

JLF: People should see my film if they like to laugh a lot and enjoy heartwarming stories. Plus, and I can’t guarantee this, but viewers have told me that after they’ve seen the film, they’ve left the theater with more money than when they came in.

For more information about the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, visit ajff.org/super-shopper/festival-series/2025-annual-festival