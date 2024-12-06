Where Is God? A Review of Rabbi Yitz Greenberg’s “The Triumph of Life”

In “Night” by Eli Weisel, the author recounts seeing a Jewish child die by hanging during the Holocaust.

“Where is God?” someone called out.

“This is where,” Weisel said in his heart. “Hanging here from this gallows…”

The question, “where is God?” is the central question posed to us by the event of the Holocaust, by the sheer magnitude of the destruction, the debasement of all human value, and the mass-production of suffering.

Weisel’s answer, that God was dead—a victim of Nazi cruelty—could have been the final word on the matter were it not for two other historic developments that took place in the twentieth century.

In Israel—the creation of a sovereign Jewish state and the return of the Jewish people to their ancient homeland for the first time in two millennia.

In the United States—a golden age of Jewish prosperity and social mobility.

These developments retroactively changed our perception of the Holocaust itself. It was no longer just the worst atrocity of its kind in history, but the last of its kind as well. Its final message was one of survival, not destruction.

God received a stay of execution.

In the wake of October 7th, however, this post-war narrative of Jewish history has taken a hit. Hamas’ massacre was nothing like the Holocaust in scale, but it nonetheless discredited the notion that the Jewish people, having survived an attempted extermination, would now live happily ever after.

And across the world from Israel, the shocking surge of antisemitism in America that followed October 7th revealed that the Golden Age for Jews was but a brief, anomalous chapter—one which has seemingly come to a close.

And so the question comes rushing back: where is God?

Rabbi Irving (Yitz) Greenberg has an answer. God is still here. But He’s giving us some space.

Rabbi Greenberg is a renowned scholar, teacher, author, and rabbi. In his early 90s, he is famous in the Jewish world for his radical suggestion that the covenant between God and the Jewish people was broken by the Holocaust, an idea that he softens and develops in his new book, The Triumph of Life: A Narrative Theology of Judaism (Jewish Publication Society, 2024).

In this work, Greenberg backs off from the idea that the covenant is broken. Rather, it has entered a new phase, a phase in which God has contracted Himself, so to speak, in order to give humans more freedom.

Like a parent taking their hand off the back of the bicycle, God is letting us ride on our own, which means, of course, that we might fall. “The sobering lesson is that, once human beings took full charge of realizing the covenant, there were no guarantees (or divine controls) to assure the ideal outcome.”

God is not hiding His face to punish us, but rather to push us. God wants us to grow up and reach our full potential as “managing partners” in the work of this world.

This means that it’s on us to fight for the cause of life—to make sure that human dignity is respected, that the Holocaust never happens again, that we vanquish the forces of death and destruction.

Now, it’s no innovation to say that Judaism values life, but Rabbi Greenberg takes this idea to new extremes, suggesting that Judaism calls us to fight death to the very end. “Let us go step by step along the vector of increasing life, curing illness, preventing death, as far as we can go.”

Well, how far can we go? Rabbi Greenberg’s abhorrence of death (“Death is the ultimate contradiction to human dignities”) reminded me of tech billionaire Bryan Johnson, known for his zealous quest to defeat aging and live forever, a quest that has included regular plasma transfers from his own son.

I bring up Johnson to point out that the desire to conquer death can lead somewhere obsessive, dark and post-human. Death, after all, is a part of life. And no religion that embraces life—in all of its fullness—can reject such a crucial part of the human experience as our encounter with our own finitude.

Now, there is something appealing about the idea that God wants us to mature and take greater responsibility for our moral and religious lives. This idea has deep Jewish roots. In the famous Talmudic story of the Oven of Akhnai, for instance, God delights when his children defeat him in a Halachic debate.

But the idea of an evolving covenant, in which God’s role continuously shrinks, at times struck me as a Jewish version of the “God of the Gaps” idea, in which God is invoked to explain phenomena that science has not yet understood—His role shrinking as knowledge expands.

And ultimately, I felt that this theory was too tidy to answer the aching question posed by the unnamed man in “Night.”

That said, I am glad that Rabbi Greenberg no longer sees the covenant as broken. This verdict comes from his observations of Jewish life after the Holocaust. To his amazement, the Jewish people did not walk away from the Torah. Instead, they drew closer.

We still pray, study, keep kosher, wrap tefillin, and welcome Shabbat. We stand under the chuppah and bring new children into the covenant. We wash our dead and lay them in the ground. And then we do it all over again.

Why?

Here’s a better question: why not?

Betrayed by history and unsure of where God is, what do we have but this stubborn insistence on life?

Matthew Schultz is a Jewish Journal columnist and rabbinical student at Hebrew College. He is the author of the essay collection “What Came Before” (Tupelo, 2020) and lives in Boston and Jerusalem.