Three Artists, One Vision: A Vibrant and Eclectic Local Art Show

A Muslim, a Christian, and a Jew entered a gallery. And no, this isn’t the beginning of a joke, but rather the start of a vibrant and eclectic art show currently on display at the 7811 Gallery on Melrose Avenue. The exhibit, “Colors and Light,” features the works of three diverse artists: Benson Simmonds, Caty Maxey and Reihaneh.

Maxey, a production designer and art director (“Jurassic World,” “Jason Bourne”) uses multi-colored fused-glass light boxes, plaques, and fabric screens to evoke nature and uplift with their vibrant beauty and joyful interplay of colors and light. Thick acrylic paint and hints of abstraction are used in Reihaneh’s work, in which the artist — originally from Iran and now residing in Los Angeles — depicts the power of nature, childlike wonder and the potential for inner growth and balance. Benson, an energy healer and actor, creates mixed-media and acrylic paintings that dance with color, lines and abstract shapes, resulting in harmonious, soulful art.

The show was curated by Deborah Blum, the gallery’s owner, who carefully selected these artists to craft a dynamic and harmonious experience. “It definitely wasn’t intentional to have these three together,” she said. “Reihaneh doesn’t even identify as Muslim; she says her religion is love. I chose them based on their art. I wanted to create an exhibit that is uplifting and inspiring to people because of all the troubling images we keep seeing and the negative energy that’s out there. We’ve been through so much as a community. I wanted to create something artistic, unusual and interesting.”

“I wanted to create an exhibit that is uplifting and inspiring to people because of all the troubling images we keep seeing and the negative energy that’s out there. We’ve been through so much as a community. I wanted to create something artistic, unusual and interesting.” – Deborah Blum

Blum, an artist herself, opened the gallery with her husband, Warren a year ago. Three years ago, the couple lost their daughter Esther to suicide. The 16-year-old had come out as nonbinary during COVID and struggled with their gender identity. Blum’s love of art helped her navigate the painful loss. “For what I’ve been through, losing a child, I know how much art helped me feel better — not just creating it but also having it around, having it up on the wall. A fundamental aspect of us is our visual sense, and we’re often bombarded with all kinds of images and advertising on our phones and computers. Visual art can allow you to settle yourself quietly or give you energy. You connect with a piece of art, and I’m really happy to have met these artists.”

Simmonds met Blum when she attended his solo exhibition at the Matters Studio Gallery in Mid-City.

“Deborah really connected with my work and mentioned that she wanted to do a show with me, but was waiting for the right combination of artists. This show with Caty Maxey and Reihaneh was the right moment. She found that the colors and energy we all bring to our work complement each other beautifully.” Simmonds primarily paints abstracts and uses mixed media, acrylic on canvas, acrylic markers, glass and Indian ink. He also has a series of whimsical characters called The Soulbergs. “They represent different aspects of the soul, aimed at awakening joy and spiritual power,” said the artist. “I created these characters on various mediums — T-shirts, canvas, and more. They came to life almost on their own; I just started drawing, and they emerged.”

He also features images of doors and windows, subject to the viewer’s interpretation, and splashes of color with positive messages in bold block letters. “It came to me while I was davening. I felt a voice that said: ‘Take white paint and write: You are Pure Love, You are Pure Kindness, You are Pure Goodness.’ I work in a very intuitive way. I never plan what I’m going to put on canvas. In painting, I have mentors who suggest I try this or that.”

Ideas can come to him anytime, but sometimes they arrive on a Saturday, which can be challenging for an Orthodox Jew who isn’t supposed to write or work on a Shabbat. “One day I had a beautiful melody come to me and I was like, God, please let me remember it. Of course, after Shabbat, I completely forgot the melody but remembered the words. The next morning, as I wrote the words, the melody came back to me. Inspiration comes when it’s meant to and I’ve learned to trust that. Sometimes it’s a melody, sometimes a story, sometimes a visual idea that needs to be expressed. If inspiration strikes on a day when I can’t paint, like on Shabbat, I just trust that the idea will come back when the time is right.”

This is the first time Simmonds has met the other two artists in the show, and he has nothing but positive things to say about both of them. “I have a lot of respect for Caty Maxey and Reihaneh. Caty, for instance, is making her debut as a gallery artist with this show, though she has been a successful set designer for years. I love her use of color and find her work very engaging. The three of us create a diverse and complementary experience for viewers. I think that speaks to the universal themes in our work that resonate beyond cultural boundaries.”

On Thursday, September 19, between 6-8 p.m., the gallery will hold an event, “Artist Talk” with the three artists who will answer questions and talk about their art. “Colors and Light” will be on display until Oct. 6 at 7811 Gallery, 7811 Melrose Avenue (just east of Fairfax), Los Angeles