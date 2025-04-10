Passover After the Fires: Two Rabbis Reflect

Ahead of Passover, Rabbi Jill Gold Wright is thinking about ways the holiday feels different this year.

That’s because on Jan. 7, her synagogue, Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center (PJTC), where Gold Wright serves as director of education, was destroyed in the Eaton Fire. It was a day that uprooted the lives of thousands of Angelenos, including those belonging to the PJTC synagogue. Of the 450 household-members of PJTC, 30 lost their homes in the fire while more than 60 of the shul’s families were and continue to be displaced.

PJTC, a Conservative congregation, had operated on the piece of land since 1941, the same year Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. Recently, Gold Wright visited the property. The site was decimated, but, amidst the burnt ruins, some of the greenery was coming back.

With Passover approaching, Gold Wright could not help but feel hopeful as she observed the natural renewal happening on the site PJTC had for decades called home. The image of sprouting plant life, against a backdrop of wreckage, recalled a certain Pesach seder staple, she said.

“It’s the Hillel sandwich,” Gold Wright said in a phone interview, referring to the seder dish where bitter herbs and charoset are placed together between two pieces of matzah. “It’s the bitterness of the maror and the sweetness of haroset, all in one bite. That’s the Jewish story. We see that again and again.”

If the Hillel sandwich represents the need to acknowledge suffering and redemption, what could be more appropriate for a community grappling with the effects of the wildfire, she said. On the one hand, the fires have brought pain. On the other, the congregation has come together, with the support of the broader community, to face and rise above those challenges.

“We’ve been talking a lot to our congregants since the fire about the tabernacle [portable sanctuary], how it was built, deconstructed, rebuilt for 40 years as the Jews go through the desert,” Gold Wright said. “The building and the unbuilding and the journeying with it … it’s a sad story and a tragic story but not a new story for Jews at all.”

While PJTC usually holds a second-night night seder at its synagogue campus, this year it is taking place at Pasadena City College. The organizers are expecting a capacity crowd.

“People in our community are displaced, traumatized but are also really showing up,” the PJTC rabbi said. “If before the fire they were taking the synagogue for granted — ‘Of course it’s there’ — then I think in many ways this has been a reminder of how important community is and how we can’t take it for granted but must really nurture it and work for it.

“I think we’ve seen that and been reminded of it,” she said. “People are turning up.”

Rabbi Daniel Sher’s community was also impacted by the fires. His congregation, Kehillat Israel, a Reconstructionist congregation in the Pacific Palisades, was spared from the flames, but the campus is currently inaccessible. In the aftermath of the Palisades Fire, which displaced much of the synagogue’s congregation, Kehillat Israel has been holding Friday night services at the Cayton Children’s Museum in Santa Monica.

Sher, who serves as associate rabbi at Kehillat Israel, said Passover is the one Jewish holiday that’s “observed more from home than the synagogue.” He called it the “living room holiday — which is why, in this moment, when you think of the loss of the living room, it has a profound impact on how you operate this holiday,” he said.

On the first night of Passover, approximately 350 Kehillat Israel members will gather for a community seder at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Brentwood. Sher expects it to be an emotional evening.

“While we eat each item, while we bless each food, you’re going to be thinking about each pot and pan and each random toy and the [lost] sacred items of your home,” he said. “The items that helped you build a home and run a family are really going to come up during that seder. And so, as a clergy team, we are really cognizant about that, and are thinking about, ‘How is this seder going to be a moment of optimism and joy while honoring the whole experience that many, many people sitting in the room, including those of us leading it, are going to be feeling?’”

Last month, the PJTC community participated in a Judaica drive, during which those impacted by the fires were able to obtain new Judaica items, including seder plates.

“We’re thinking, ‘How do we make sure people have the things that make them feel good for Passover?’” Sher said.

The enormity of the impact of the Palisades Fire on the Kehillat Israel community cannot be overstated. Of the approximately 950 households in the congregation, between 250-300 families lost their homes while approximately 200 families have been displaced.

“Well over half of the congregation is not going to be in their home this year for Passover,” Sher said.

That includes Sher and his family, who are currently living in a rental. On a personal level, the Kehillat Israel associate rabbi said the experience of the fires has made him rethink the ways he connects with the Exodus story.

“We’re all thinking about the story differently,” he said. “This idea of getting up and fleeing and starting something new—tiny-home culture, nomad culture, I always romanticized those, and now I’ve completely reversed.”