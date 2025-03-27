Get These Gifts for a Perfect Passover

Pesach is just around the corner. While that sentence may frighten you – there is so much cleaning and shopping and cooking to do! – it should excite you as well. Why, you may ask? Well, there are so many cool gifts you can purchase for your hosts or buy yourself to add some more joy to your holiday.

Check out these great finds to jazz up your seder table and make your holiday that much more enjoyable. We guarantee, with these items, your Passover will be “matza” fun.

The Matzah Blanket

The Matzah Blanket from ModernTribe ($39.95) will keep you cozy all Pesach long. You can wrap yourself in this 60″ x 80″, 100% Polyester blanket when the seder runs late and you’re already falling asleep at the table. Lean back on your pillow, put on this blanket and you’ll be in dreamland before you get to the first line of “Chad Gadya.”

Blueberry Swirl Seder Plate

The Nosh Table’s Blueberry Swirl Seder Plate ($179) is a lovely and modern edition to your seder table. Designed by the Nosh Table’s founder, Remi, it is made from high-quality lucite and has a beautiful 3-D Star of David in the center. Plus, your purchase gives back to those in need: The site is donating one Swirl Seder Plate for every plate purchased to LA wildfire victims through Rebuilding Judaica LA.

Everything Passover Table Runner

Want a colorful runner to put on display during the seder? Check out Arielle Zorger Designs’ Everything Passover table runner ($64), which features imagery for the holiday like frogs from the plagues, a kiddush cup and matzah. It’s made of 100% cotton twill, and the edges were sewn with a double fold hem for the perfect finishing touch.

Dayenu Sweatshirt

“Dayenu” – it’s a classic Passover song and a good motto for when life just get overwhelming. Display this Hebrew on a trendy sweatshirt from ModernTribe ($45). It comes in pink, light and dark blue, gray and black and is pre-shrunk with a soft feel. To complement your sweatshirt, put on a pair of Passover Matzah and Wine earrings ($27), which are a deliciously kitschy way to celebrate the holiday.

Michael Aram Matzah Plate

Add some elegance and beauty to your seder table with the gold Michael Aram matzah plate ($97.50). It’s part of the palm collection, or items inspired by palm trees. The plate includes “perfectly imperfect shapes of woven palm leaves and fallen fronds” and has a warm antique gold finish that will be sure to impress your guests.

“Ella and Noah Celebrate Passover: Sticker Activity Book”

Your kids will love learning about Passover with this sticker activity book ($13.99), which includes coloring pages, matching games, mazes and over 150 stickers related to Passover cleaning, the Exodus from Egypt and every child’s favorite game: finding the afikomen.

Adara Rituals’ Smells Like Matzah and Miracles Candle

This soy wax blend candle’s scent will take you all the way back – to the desert that is. According to Adara Rituals, their Smells Like Matzah and Miracles candle ($38) has the scent of “warm, toasty matzah, drizzled with golden honey and infused with the creamy richness of milk.” With this candle, you can smell the sweetness of freedom, in a nod to the iconic line in Exodus, “I will bring you to a land flowing with milk and honey.”