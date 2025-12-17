Standing Our Ground

There are few images more disturbing than Jews running for their lives. As the Bondi Beach terror attack unfolded, thousands could be seen fleeing the public Hanukkah celebration as shots rang out all around them. Their expressions of helplessness and fear left more of an impression than the footage of the shooters themselves gunning down as many as they could reach.
These visuals stir up fresh trauma for the Jewish community. The loss and pain of Oct. 7 is still present in all of our minds. The fact that Zaka needed to send a delegation to the site indicates the level of tragedy that occurred. Among the victims was an Oct. 7 survivor who had relocated to Australia to escape rising antisemitism — only to be injured by the gunfire.
Watching such scenes and reading the responses that followed can leave one in utter despair. The Australian Prime Minister’s initial statement is a study in equivocation: “My thoughts are with every person affected.” Although he subsequently labeled the attack antisemitic, his initial refusal to name the motive spoke volumes. The terrorists opened fire on thousands of Jews at a Hanukkah event. Their intent couldn’t be clearer.
Even Iranian citizens have taken to social media with louder condemnation and more resounding support than Albanese. Many Iranians have chastised their own government as the main sponsor of global terror. And these individuals are speaking up against a totalitarian regime at the risk of death.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu minced no words in his statement about the Bondi attack. “Antisemitism spreads when leaders are silent,” he said. Albanese would feel, however, after his initial response, that he had not remained silent. He said something even if he ignored all the relevant details. PM Netanyahu went on to say that just as the United States will hunt down anyone who attacks U.S. citizens, so too will Israel. “It’s our policy in Gaza, in Lebanon, anywhere around us. We do not sit by and let these killers kill us.”
There are reasons the terrorists were able to fire freely for what felt like an eternity upon an unarmed group of Jews. The most pressing was the ineptitude of the police force on hand. Those whose job it was to protect the citizens froze in fear as the attack began. Eyewitnesses report that for an extended period, the perpetrators continued firing and reloading while the police failed to intervene.
The most notable moment in this tragic event was when a single bystander, Ahmed al Ahmed, took matters into his own hands. He can be seen charging one of the terrorists and prying the rifle from his hands. He was shot in the arm and hand in the process. Ahmed’s heroic action indisputably saved multiple lives and provides a glimmer of hope in this dark hour. He is deserving of the highest praise and reminds us that courage is not ethnic or national — it’s human.
In the aftermath, a meme has been circulating that reads: “Hanukkah’s Lights Are Sacred Protest in the Shadow of Bondi Beach.” While it is true that we can’t let evil such as this extinguish our Jewish practice, this sentiment lacks something. If our only response at this point is to double down and continue that which we already do, then we won’t root out the evil in our midst nor do what’s necessary to protect ourselves.
Just prior to the Bondi Beach massacre, my eldest daughter expressed a desire to live elsewhere than Israel. She fears, as many Israeli children do, that at any moment she could be the subject of a terror attack. When she expressed this concern I answered, as I have in the past, that these incidents happen all over the world. I feel that if the chips were ever down, Israel is the place I’d rather be when facing such horrors.
However, this was an insufficient reply. There’s an additional, much more relevant reason that I would choose to be in our homeland, despite its dangers. Israel is filled with people who would act as Ahmed did — but here it’s the norm, not the exception. Whether due to their army training or the constant realization of the current reality, Israelis are ready and willing to protect themselves and those around them.
This is why I made aliyah — not because it’s safer but because the citizens take responsibility for each other. The model of the strong Jew, ready to stand up for his country and its right to exist is who I want to be and who I want my children to become.
Yet, the lesson of Bondi Beach is that the obligation to protect ourselves now falls on every Jewish community, whether in the homeland or the diaspora. Ahmed showed what’s possible anywhere; in Israel, this courage is systematized — and diaspora communities must now cultivate the same readiness.
I pray for the day that none of this will be necessary — when peace will reign over the whole world. But until that day comes, we must all, everywhere, choose to stand our ground and never to run.
Hayim Leiter is a rabbi, a wedding officiant, and a mohel who performs britot (ritual circumcisions) and conversions in Israel and worldwide. Based in Efrat, Israel, he is the founder of Magen HaBrit, an organization protecting the practice of brit milah and the children who undergo it.
Standing Our Ground
Hayim Leiter
There are few images more disturbing than Jews running for their lives. As the Bondi Beach terror attack unfolded, thousands could be seen fleeing the public Hanukkah celebration as shots rang out all around them. Their expressions of helplessness and fear left more of an impression than the footage of the shooters themselves gunning down as many as they could reach.
These visuals stir up fresh trauma for the Jewish community. The loss and pain of Oct. 7 is still present in all of our minds. The fact that Zaka needed to send a delegation to the site indicates the level of tragedy that occurred. Among the victims was an Oct. 7 survivor who had relocated to Australia to escape rising antisemitism — only to be injured by the gunfire.
Watching such scenes and reading the responses that followed can leave one in utter despair. The Australian Prime Minister’s initial statement is a study in equivocation: “My thoughts are with every person affected.” Although he subsequently labeled the attack antisemitic, his initial refusal to name the motive spoke volumes. The terrorists opened fire on thousands of Jews at a Hanukkah event. Their intent couldn’t be clearer.
Even Iranian citizens have taken to social media with louder condemnation and more resounding support than Albanese. Many Iranians have chastised their own government as the main sponsor of global terror. And these individuals are speaking up against a totalitarian regime at the risk of death.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu minced no words in his statement about the Bondi attack. “Antisemitism spreads when leaders are silent,” he said. Albanese would feel, however, after his initial response, that he had not remained silent. He said something even if he ignored all the relevant details. PM Netanyahu went on to say that just as the United States will hunt down anyone who attacks U.S. citizens, so too will Israel. “It’s our policy in Gaza, in Lebanon, anywhere around us. We do not sit by and let these killers kill us.”
There are reasons the terrorists were able to fire freely for what felt like an eternity upon an unarmed group of Jews. The most pressing was the ineptitude of the police force on hand. Those whose job it was to protect the citizens froze in fear as the attack began. Eyewitnesses report that for an extended period, the perpetrators continued firing and reloading while the police failed to intervene.
The most notable moment in this tragic event was when a single bystander, Ahmed al Ahmed, took matters into his own hands. He can be seen charging one of the terrorists and prying the rifle from his hands. He was shot in the arm and hand in the process. Ahmed’s heroic action indisputably saved multiple lives and provides a glimmer of hope in this dark hour. He is deserving of the highest praise and reminds us that courage is not ethnic or national — it’s human.
In the aftermath, a meme has been circulating that reads: “Hanukkah’s Lights Are Sacred Protest in the Shadow of Bondi Beach.” While it is true that we can’t let evil such as this extinguish our Jewish practice, this sentiment lacks something. If our only response at this point is to double down and continue that which we already do, then we won’t root out the evil in our midst nor do what’s necessary to protect ourselves.
Just prior to the Bondi Beach massacre, my eldest daughter expressed a desire to live elsewhere than Israel. She fears, as many Israeli children do, that at any moment she could be the subject of a terror attack. When she expressed this concern I answered, as I have in the past, that these incidents happen all over the world. I feel that if the chips were ever down, Israel is the place I’d rather be when facing such horrors.
However, this was an insufficient reply. There’s an additional, much more relevant reason that I would choose to be in our homeland, despite its dangers. Israel is filled with people who would act as Ahmed did — but here it’s the norm, not the exception. Whether due to their army training or the constant realization of the current reality, Israelis are ready and willing to protect themselves and those around them.
This is why I made aliyah — not because it’s safer but because the citizens take responsibility for each other. The model of the strong Jew, ready to stand up for his country and its right to exist is who I want to be and who I want my children to become.
Yet, the lesson of Bondi Beach is that the obligation to protect ourselves now falls on every Jewish community, whether in the homeland or the diaspora. Ahmed showed what’s possible anywhere; in Israel, this courage is systematized — and diaspora communities must now cultivate the same readiness.
I pray for the day that none of this will be necessary — when peace will reign over the whole world. But until that day comes, we must all, everywhere, choose to stand our ground and never to run.
Hayim Leiter is a rabbi, a wedding officiant, and a mohel who performs britot (ritual circumcisions) and conversions in Israel and worldwide. Based in Efrat, Israel, he is the founder of Magen HaBrit, an organization protecting the practice of brit milah and the children who undergo it.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Menorahs Across Los Angeles Lit in Tribute to Victims of Sydney Terror Attack
Rosner’s Domain | Who Will Protect Australia’s Jews?
Standing Our Ground
What Bondi Beach Taught Us About Courage — and Should Teach Us About Preparedness
Art in the Service of Antisemitism
How UBS Stole Billions from Those Gassed at Auschwitz
When Harry Met Sally: Remembering Rob Reiner
My friend and I were honoring a film genius by revisiting what he uniquely brought to the world.
JIMENA Study Shows Gaps – and Progress – in Sephardi and Mizrahi Inclusion in Jewish Schools and Camps
According to the study, 79% of educators report feeling comfortable teaching about other cultures, but only 31% feel confident in their knowledge of both Sephardi and Mizrahi culture and history.
Pomona College Reaches Resolution Agreement on Antisemitism Lawsuit
Pomona College has reached a voluntary resolution agreement with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law (Brandeis Center), and Hillel International following allegations of antisemitism
Rob Reiner, Wife Michele, Found Dead in Brentwood Home
Los Angeles authorities are investigating the deaths as a homicide.
Hanukkah Meets Bondi
The lesson of the Maccabees is not about resigning ourselves to our fate and hoping that God will protect us. It is about remaining stalwart no matter the challenges we confront.
Blasting a Broken Record—This Time, Bondi Beach
Radical Islam continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. Where would the West be without it? France just announced that it is cancelling its annual New Year’s Eve celebration.
Sydney Attack Shows What the West Can Learn from the Zionist state
One of the outrageous ironies of our time is that the country that is most reviled—Israel—has the most to teach the West about that little thing we call survival.
Holding the Light
Mass Shooting at Chanukah Event in Bondi Beach Leaves Multiple Dead and Injured
Rabbis of LA | A Rabbinical Marriage
First of two parts
JNF-USA Breakfast, Prince Harry and Meghan at OBKLA, Camp Alonim Brunch
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Failure, Failure, and Faith
Joseph’s lesson is that despite failure after failure, with faith, a better future is possible.
From Oblivion to Revelation: The Return of Paradise Cove
Long lost and nearly forgotten, this newly published memoir invites readers into a painful exile and the extraordinary wilderness years of a celebrated leader who disappeared for forty years.
No Promises – A poem for Parsha Vayeshev
All of this used to be orange groves…
‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’: A Story of Justice, Resilience and Reclaiming One’s Narrative
You might think that you know all about the story of Amanda Knox.
A Box of Simcha: Turning Jewish Traditions into Artful, Accessible Rituals
Simcha Kits are a beautifully curated line of holiday and Shabbat kits designed to make Jewish rituals more accessible, intentional and visually meaningful for families, children and even newborns.
A Bisl Torah — A Rededication
Just as the flames of the Hannukah candles dance with courage, persistence, and defiance, our spirits desire and deserve the same attention and reigniting.
Dinah and Shechem, a Story for Today
A Moment in Time: “The Holiness of a Stop Sign”
Duff Goldman: Duff’s Deli, Holiday Baking and Russian Tea Cakes
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 136
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.