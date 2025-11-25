Hope in a Hopeless World

A psychologist friend and I concluded that the world must be either hell or a mental institution. We found that there is too much beauty and goodness in the world for it to be hell, so we determined that it must be a mental institution.

What else could possibly explain the fact that people and nations repeat the same grievous mistakes with catastrophic consequences for centuries? Vanity, glory-seeking, jealousy, hatred, violence, selfishness – did any of this make anybody better off in the long term? It certainly did not make the world a better place.

The only rational response to this sad history must be to become a cynical recluse and turn one’s back on the world. The problem is: What about all of that beauty and goodness? Good family and friends, humor, love … OK, so cynical recluse may not be a good response after all.

Maybe, then, enjoy all those wonderful, uplifting experiences and forget about all the horrors of the world. But it’s so difficult to ignore what is in the news, spreading its venom in social media, issues discussed everywhere by virtually everyone. Hot topics that impose themselves on you, fracture social relationships and invade the mind like an assault on your nervous system. Stop the world; I want to get off.

How do you navigate these choppy waters? How to be hopeful in a hopeless world? How to be happy and fulfilled and at ease, recognizing the good and acknowledging the bad?

Philosophers, theologians, psychologists throughout history have proposed innumerable formulae, thoughts and remedies with no discernable effect. Religion has its ideals, rules and laws, admonishments, prophets and sages. So, how’s that worked out? There have been many good people inspired and uplifted by those lofty ideals and even some bad people changed. But the world, dear reader, this minuscule planet in an infinitely vast universe remains tragically imperfect.

Wait. Perhaps it is possible to state that there has been change for the better, no matter how small. Ancient history consisted of tribes and clans and perpetual clashes and wars. That state of affairs started at the beginning of recorded time and persists today, but much less so. It doesn’t seem that way in dark times when countries fracture internally and again turn on each other, but overall, there is much more awareness of the damage of war and internal division. That may not be enough, and it needs to be learned and relearned, but it is a difference from the past.

Is it enough to instil hope in the future? That depends on the individual. It comes down to a choice. Some see the donut; some see the hole. The worldwide surging of antisemitism gives serious pause to thoughts of a world moving toward moral progress. “Blame the Jews and all will be well” is a tragic sign of the world in distress. A strong Israel reborn and dedicated to survival is a heartening reality after 2,000 years of impotence. America and China playing a dangerous game of chicken is deeply worrisome and a sabre-rattling wannabe tsar in Russia is a true threat to world stability, but Europe is united and dedicated to surviving intact.

For every encouraging thought and for every negative one, there is a “yes, but…” That means that the matter is not settled.

Anthropologist Margaret Mead said that the first sign of civilization in an ancient culture was a thigh bone that had been broken and then healed. In the animal kingdom, if you break your leg, you die. No animal survives a broken leg long enough for the bone to heal. A broken femur that is healed means that someone stayed with the one who fell and tended to the person. Helping someone else through difficulty, she said, is when civilization starts.

Margaret Mead’s insight into what constitutes civilization is reflected in Jewish thinking. The Lubavitcher Rebbe wrote: “If you see what needs to be repaired and how to repair it, then you have found a piece of the world that God has left you to complete. But if you only see what is wrong and ugly in the world, then it is you yourself that needs repair.” The Rebbe understood that the world’s humanity is not global, but local, and each person has the power and the duty to contribute in his or her own way.

The world may seem like a mental institution or simply overwhelmingly disturbing, but discerning people need to accept the fact that life requires the ability to sustain contradictions: Yes, there is much evil, but there is much good. Yes, the mob is destructive and many leaders incompetent, corrupt or worse, but the individual has responsibility and agency. Each person is a world. There is much to bemoan and much to celebrate. The key is to live honorably, inspire others and not lose faith. Each act of reaching out to help or comfort another, each kindness tendered, each act of generosity is a life-enhancing, redemptive act.

Life is not a balance sheet; it is a balancing act.

Dr. Paul Socken is Distinguished Professor Emeritus and founder of the Jewish Studies program at the University of Waterloo