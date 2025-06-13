Extreme Alert at 3 am

The last time I wrote about waiting for missiles from Iran, we sat and waited. We – citizens and military alike. We were not attacking. We were not active. We were waiting. Like during the First Gulf War in 1991. Not this time.
We, the entire country, were awakened by air raid sirens and a few minutes later by an ear-splitting continuous shriek on our phones.
EXTREME ALERT!
Now that was new. Apparently, there are alerts and EXTREME alerts. Like “Look out for that snake! It might be poisonous,” as opposed to “Look out for that viper! Its fangs are at your throat.”
We grabbed our phones and went into our security room, mamad, turned on the TV and saw our planes attacking Iran. No missiles were on their way to Israel. Yet. It was happening. A preemptive attack.
We, including the news anchors, soon realized that we didn’t need to be in the mamad now. We just needed to be awake. Prepared. And to know that our lives were, once again, on hold.
“Get ready for a possible long stay in protected areas” was the message. “Stay close.”
So, we left the mamad and turned on the living room TV. I brushed my teeth, changed clothes, put medicines, chargers, a bucket and toilet paper in the mamad. I made a cup of coffee – not necessarily the smartest move if we’re going to be in the mamad for an extended period of time. I checked our food and water supply that has been in the mamad since the beginning of the war. The original two boxes had slowly been reduced to only one. We had gradually used up perishable items and grabbed bottled water for trips.
I took the last few slices of bread and some pita bread from the freezer. I had ordered hand-made sourdough bread that I was going to pick up in the morning. Not anymore.
So now what? I checked in with my children and grandchildren. My three soldier granddaughters are home for Shabbat. I responded to concerned family in the States.
Feeling prepared and ready, I allowed myself to plop down on the recliner sofa to multitask. I chatted with one of my WhatsApp groups while watching the news. Three am and the prime-time panels were in place around the anchor.
“Everything is canceled until further notice.” The order of the day is to stay home unless you have an extreme emergency. That includes the funeral tomorrow—today—of a close friend who died Thursday afternoon. I don’t know what happens now to bodies that need a burial. Our friend—well, her family—deserves the eulogies and the support, the Shiva that they will not have now.
WhatsApp chats are comforting and helpful.
“I ran out of peanut butter!”
“I’m almost out of Tums.”
“I put in dried fruit and nuts and pretzels. Thermos of cold water and my pills for tomorrow.”
“My daughter came over with her family and the dog.”
Am I afraid? I don’t know. I’m hungry. It’s 5:13 in the morning and we’ve been up since around 3. I don’t think in terms of fear. It’s more what we are going to miss, as illogical as that may sound.
I worry about people who do not have security rooms in their homes. I think of our friend who has mobility problems who will have to go down five flights to their bomb shelter. I’m sure they’ll opt for the stairwell. Not as safe, but doable. I think of those who must run to shelters a distance away. I think of those who live in more remote, undeveloped areas who have no protection. I think of my mother-in-law in 1973 who ran with my infant daughter down the street to the bomb shelter. I think: It’s 2025 and we shouldn’t still be running to bomb shelters. I know Iran’s leaders and its nuclear capabilities must be destroyed.
I think: It’s 2025 and we shouldn’t still be running to bomb shelters. I know Iran’s leaders and its nuclear capabilities must be destroyed.
Excuse me for now. I have to go check on the hard-boiled eggs bubbling on the stovetop. I’m thinking of going back to bed but it’s like falling back to sleep when the snooze alarm is on, and you don’t know exactly when it’s going to scream at you to wake up. But the sun is up. Time for bed.
Galia Miller Sprung moved to Israel from Southern California in 1970 to become a pioneer farmer and today she is a writer and editor.
Extreme Alert at 3 am
Galia Miller Sprung
The last time I wrote about waiting for missiles from Iran, we sat and waited. We – citizens and military alike. We were not attacking. We were not active. We were waiting. Like during the First Gulf War in 1991. Not this time.
We, the entire country, were awakened by air raid sirens and a few minutes later by an ear-splitting continuous shriek on our phones.
EXTREME ALERT!
Now that was new. Apparently, there are alerts and EXTREME alerts. Like “Look out for that snake! It might be poisonous,” as opposed to “Look out for that viper! Its fangs are at your throat.”
We grabbed our phones and went into our security room, mamad, turned on the TV and saw our planes attacking Iran. No missiles were on their way to Israel. Yet. It was happening. A preemptive attack.
We, including the news anchors, soon realized that we didn’t need to be in the mamad now. We just needed to be awake. Prepared. And to know that our lives were, once again, on hold.
“Get ready for a possible long stay in protected areas” was the message. “Stay close.”
So, we left the mamad and turned on the living room TV. I brushed my teeth, changed clothes, put medicines, chargers, a bucket and toilet paper in the mamad. I made a cup of coffee – not necessarily the smartest move if we’re going to be in the mamad for an extended period of time. I checked our food and water supply that has been in the mamad since the beginning of the war. The original two boxes had slowly been reduced to only one. We had gradually used up perishable items and grabbed bottled water for trips.
I took the last few slices of bread and some pita bread from the freezer. I had ordered hand-made sourdough bread that I was going to pick up in the morning. Not anymore.
So now what? I checked in with my children and grandchildren. My three soldier granddaughters are home for Shabbat. I responded to concerned family in the States.
Feeling prepared and ready, I allowed myself to plop down on the recliner sofa to multitask. I chatted with one of my WhatsApp groups while watching the news. Three am and the prime-time panels were in place around the anchor.
“Everything is canceled until further notice.” The order of the day is to stay home unless you have an extreme emergency. That includes the funeral tomorrow—today—of a close friend who died Thursday afternoon. I don’t know what happens now to bodies that need a burial. Our friend—well, her family—deserves the eulogies and the support, the Shiva that they will not have now.
WhatsApp chats are comforting and helpful.
“I ran out of peanut butter!”
“I’m almost out of Tums.”
“I put in dried fruit and nuts and pretzels. Thermos of cold water and my pills for tomorrow.”
“My daughter came over with her family and the dog.”
Am I afraid? I don’t know. I’m hungry. It’s 5:13 in the morning and we’ve been up since around 3. I don’t think in terms of fear. It’s more what we are going to miss, as illogical as that may sound.
I worry about people who do not have security rooms in their homes. I think of our friend who has mobility problems who will have to go down five flights to their bomb shelter. I’m sure they’ll opt for the stairwell. Not as safe, but doable. I think of those who must run to shelters a distance away. I think of those who live in more remote, undeveloped areas who have no protection. I think of my mother-in-law in 1973 who ran with my infant daughter down the street to the bomb shelter. I think: It’s 2025 and we shouldn’t still be running to bomb shelters. I know Iran’s leaders and its nuclear capabilities must be destroyed.
Excuse me for now. I have to go check on the hard-boiled eggs bubbling on the stovetop. I’m thinking of going back to bed but it’s like falling back to sleep when the snooze alarm is on, and you don’t know exactly when it’s going to scream at you to wake up. But the sun is up. Time for bed.
Galia Miller Sprung moved to Israel from Southern California in 1970 to become a pioneer farmer and today she is a writer and editor.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
TV, Podcasts & Passion Projects: I’m a 5-Time Finalist!
3 Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strikes; Iran, Israel Vow Further Escalation
Maybe Israelis Simply Got Tired of Walking on Eggshells
The Satan Series: Chaos Erupts in Hell After Sudden Iranian Influx
On the Broken Path
Calling All Jews: This is Your Moment
Culture
“Chutzpah”: The Story of a Haredi, Queer Role Model
Hollywood Film Producer and Philanthropist Peter Samuelson on ‘Finding Happy’
A Memoir for Fathers, Sons, and Anyone Trying to Break the Cycle
A Memoir in Ritual Moments
Why Did Israel Suddenly Attack?
It is not a change in their belief that Iran must be stopped from acquiring a nuclear weapon. It is a change in their belief about Israel’s ability to achieve that goal. That belief is the genuine shift.
Jews Must Arm Themselves
While it may feel noble to push for gun reforms and other so-called peaceful measures to strengthen our society, there will inevitably be moments where this society cannot keep us safe.
Extreme Alert at 3 am
We, the entire country, were awakened by air raid sirens and a few minutes later by an ear-splitting continuous shriek on our phones. EXTREME ALERT!
Marcus Freed Has a Loose Screw in His Head — And He Calls It a Blessing
His one-man show, “Marcus is Alive,” now playing at The Hobgoblin Playhouse is part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.
Israel Hits Iran Nuclear Facilities in Overnight Airstrikes
IDF’s “Preemptive and precise” strikes killed high Iranian officials and scientists, Iranian state media reports.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Sam E. Goldberg: Respect the Chain, Restaurants and Ratatouille
Happy Hoffman: Music, Emotion and Gluten-Free Cinnamon Challah
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.