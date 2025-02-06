fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Trump’s Marshall Plan for Gaza

With one press conference, President Trump shattered decades of failed Middle East diplomacy and dared to imagine a new reality for the region.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Consul General Israel Bachar

Consul General Israel Bachar

February 5, 2025
scaliger/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

With one press conference, President Trump shattered decades of failed Middle East diplomacy and dared to imagine a new reality for the region. Gone are the tired mantras of the two-state solution. In their place, Trump’s revolutionary plan offers a lifeline to a people long held hostage—by Hamas and by the world’s indifference. For twenty years, Gazans have lived under a reign of terror imposed by their own leaders – Hamas. Now, a new chapter can begin.

Trump’s proposal is nothing short of a Marshall Plan for the Gazan people. Eighty years ago, Germany was a nation brought to its knees—destroyed not by outside forces but by its own genocidal ambitions. Dresden, Hamburg, and Berlin were left in ashes. But the United States didn’t just rebuild Germany’s cities; it obliterated Nazi ideology from the public square. Denazification was brutal but necessary. Nazi leaders were executed. Propaganda was burned. Civilians were shown the horrors their nation had unleashed. Only after the Nazi regime was dismantled did a new Germany rise from the rubble, democratic and prosperous. Today, it stands as Europe’s strongest economy.

This is what Gaza needs—a clean break from its past, a total reset. No amount of concrete or foreign aid will change the trajectory of Gaza unless Hamas is eradicated, root and branch. Gaza’s future must be built on new ideas, not old hatred. No longer will antisemitism, radical Islam, and terrorism be the defining features of its culture. But let us be clear: there can be no rebuilding while Hamas remains in power. Gaza must be liberated—not from Israel, but from Hamas. Their underground terror tunnels must be destroyed, their leaders held accountable, and their ideology dismantled. This isn’t just reconstruction; it’s a revolution in Gaza’s identity.

Change won’t come easily. Much of Gaza is a wasteland. Rebuilding will take time and sacrifice. But Trump’s plan offers a path forward—temporary relocation while Gaza is rebuilt is not a punishment but an opportunity for survival. After World War II, millions of Germans lived in refugee camps while their cities were rebuilt from the ground up. The same compassion that welcomed Syrian refugees into neighboring countries must now be extended to the Gazans. This is not solely Israel’s burden to bear. It’s time for Arab nations to step up and take responsibility for Gaza.

2025 will be a defining year. The collapse of Iran’s terror network is imminent. The region is shifting. The world must choose: Will Gaza remain a breeding ground for hate, or will it be reborn? It takes bold leadership to drive change. Hamas out. Hope in.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Synagogue Village Leaders Gather

February 5, 2025

A village is a community of older adults who have joined together to help each other navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging.

Breaking the ‘Transfer’ Taboo

February 5, 2025

A clear majority of Israelis support “the possibility of Arabs from Gaza moving to live in another country” as proposed by President Donald Trump.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.