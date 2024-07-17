Netanyahu’s Challenge in Congress

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned speech this month to the United States Congress poses complex challenges to Israel. Not just to the Biden administration, Donald Trump, and the West, which is exposed to violent antisemitic demonstrations organized by Hamas.

The speech poses a serious challenge to the U.S. Jewish community, which opposes Israeli interference in U.S. internal affairs. October 7 did not leave American Jews untouched. The tragedy in the villages around Gaza and the war that followed have deepened the crisis in the community, a crisis that may affect the identity and identification of the young Jewish generation in North America.

The article published by Ehud Barak, Tamir Pardo, and company in The New York Times was not aimed at Diaspora Jews. It was tuned to the political identity of Israeli Jews. The authors fear that a good speech will strengthen Netanyahu and therefore they demand that Congress cancel it.

My decision to address this issue was influenced by several completely different vectors. It started when I read Avi Gil’s new book “Where is the Head?”—a fictional thriller that creates a surprising framework for a thought-provoking plot regarding Jewish affinity.

Gil, a former Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is a top Israeli diplomat. I was honored when he agreed to join the founding team of the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), where he contributes significantly to the field of geopolitical analysis and policy planning. Recently, he has turned to fiction. His third book recounts the adventures of a unique action team formed to produce a dramatic move in order to curb the loss of unity in Israel and the Diaspora.

A non-fictional warning light was turned on by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism (ISGAP) when it discovered that the Bafrayung Fund, headed by Rachel Gelman, is among the main donors to the Westchester Peace Action Committee (WESPAC), which supported anti-Israeli groups and Hamas-inspired demonstrations on U.S. campuses.

Gelman’s parents, Suzy and Michael Gelman, who I know well, are major philanthropists in the North American Jewish Federations system, chaired the Jewish community of Washington D.C. for three terms, are active on the board of trustees of the Jewish Agency, and were among the founders of Birthright (Taglit). I am familiar with their warm Zionist affinity and their liberal worldview. Their perceptions are typical to many North American Jews attached to Judaism and the Jewish state. Suzy and Michael have established a philanthropic foundation that allows their children to do whatever their hearts desire. But the apple turns out to have fallen far from the tree.

However, the wake-up call came from a friend who has dedicated most of his life to the prosperity of the Jewish community of New York. He excitedly told me that there are Jewish leaders who are encouraging Members of Congress to leave the hall during Netanyahu’s speech and join the demonstrations outside the Capitol. “When Israel wobbles, all of Judaism trembles,” said my friend, “Many American Jews fear Trump and worry that Netanyahu will play into the Republicans’ hands. They hate Israeli meddling in American politics, even if they admit that the U.S. administration does not hesitate to step in the Israeli political arena. The USA is a superpower. Not everything that the administration allows itself is also allowed for an Israeli politician.”

During the speech, hundreds of thousands of Hamas supporters are expected to demonstrate outside the Capitol, chanting “Palestine from the river to the sea.” Jewish leaders of Major American Jewish Organizations say that Jews who intend to join the demonstrations and encourage a democratic absence, are a handful of identified activists of the progressive Jewish lobby J Street.

Israel’s supporters do not believe that many Jews will join the Hamas call “Palestine from the river to the sea.” Those who arrive will be swallowed up in the crowd. They take solace in the fact that even in 2015, during Netanyahu’s speech in Congress, about 60 Democratic delegates abandoned the plenary in protest at his appearance. In their estimation, the picture will be similar in 2024. The leadership of both parties signed the invitation to Netanyahu, so a significant democratic presence is expected.

For decades, American Jews have provided Israel with a safety net and have become a strategic asset. World War II gave birth to a deep frustration that stemmed from American Jews’ powerlessness to help Jews in Europe escape the gas chambers. After the war, they came to their senses and organized themselves.

On the eve of the Six Day War, Levi Eshkol sought to characterize the State of Israel, which had not yet turned 20 as Shimshun der nebeckhdikehr (poor Samson): a young country facing an existential threat, strong in spirit and determined to exist, ready to fight against enemies who seek its extermination.

The Jews of the world stood by the Jewish State. They came to volunteer in kibbutzim and moshavim, to free up the reservists from their burdens of their daily life. The power of the Jewish community in the U.S. gained momentum after the Six Day War.

The unequivocal victory of the IDF against Egypt, Jordan and Syria added to American Jews’ national pride. Their strengthening in American society, politically and economically, added to their power and influence. The Jews, who had been excluded from leading universities, from country clubs, from hotels and resorts reserved for WASPs only, became more welcome. The success of the State of Israel also contributed to thistransformation.

Talented young Jews were absorbed in public service, politics, the media and academia. The same WASPs who had opposed the reception of Jews in their clubs, began to take pride in brides and grooms of Jewish origin. Many of them, including American presidents, became grandparents to Jewish grandchildren.

This success worked in favor of Israel. During the Yom Kippur War, when Israel was undergoing one of its most difficult times, then Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger had a decisive influence on the American airlift sent to Israel, which changed the battlefield’s configuration. In the early 1990s, China, countries that had broken free from the Soviet bloc and a significant part of the third world countries, established relations with Israel because they believed that the road to Washington passes through Jerusalem—this despite the fact that the White House at the time acted against the re-election of Yitzhak Shamir, who was considered a right wing, nationalist and rigid leader.

This was mainly thanks to the unity of the Jewish people, to the prosperity of the American Jewish community and its visionary leadership headed by the iconic Max Fisher, and to a thriving Israel. Jews who occupied senior positions in the government were able to identify not only the common values, but also the tangential interests between the two countries and strengthen their relations.

October 7 devoured the cards. Israel’s position as a regional power is eroding. The rift, the demonstrations in Israel, the shuffling on the battlefield and the rise of antisemitism are damaging.

Netanyahu must take advantage of the opportunity in Congress to strengthen the unity of the Jewish people: to recall the apples that have fallen far from the tree back to the roots, to tiptoe smartly between Biden and Trump, to make it clear to Americans and the free world that even though the Israeli Samson had a haircut on October 7, he is not a nebbish. He must remind us that Israeli soldiers fight bravely, and that the IDF stands resolutely at the head of the Western Front, against the radical axis of evil led by Iran, Russia, China and North Korea.

And, as for the critics at home, they should be a little more patient and shoulder some more responsibility if the Jewish State is still dear to them.

Avinoam Bar-Yosef is President Emeritus of the Jewish People’s Policy Institute (JPPI) and former diplomatic correspondent and Maariv Bureau Chief in Washington.