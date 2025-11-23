Tikvah Thinking Big

Most Jewish organizations focus on helping Jews. The Tikvah movement certainly does that, but it goes one step further: it delves into what Jews and Judaism can bring to the world.

That inclination was on full display at Tikvah’s Jewish Leadership Conference in New York on Nov. 16, billed as: “Can the Jews Save the West?”

How does a conference deliver on such a promise?

I’ve been following Tikvah for years. What started as a boutique intellectual movement has grown to include media ventures, academic press, educational initiatives, young leadership training and conferences to tackle the great challenges facing the Jewish people. Its official mission statement is to “advance Jewish excellence and Western civilization through education and ideas.”

Above all, Tikvah thinks big. Its impact keeps growing every year.

At a time when the Jewish community feels under siege from a rising tide of antisemitism, here comes an organization with a different message: Jews may be under attack, but we’re not victims and we’re not weak. We have ancient wisdom that can benefit the world, especially America.

“We face threats from new directions that seem to demand that we choose between being patriotic Americans and proud Jews,” Chief Programming Officer Jonathan Silver said in his opening remarks. The conference, he said, would help answer “why those two ideals are not mutually exclusive and how embracing those very ideals can help us renew, replenish, and revitalize the society that we love.”

The thought of attending a Jewish conference that aimed to “revitalize the society that we love” was oddly energizing. Where was the doom and gloom about the epidemic of Jew-hatred sweeping the world? Where was the call to debunk the canard of Israel becoming a pariah state?

Those questions would be dealt with, but the conference aimed higher. More than a thousand attendees, including Jewish leaders, students and a Christian contingent, showed up to see if Tikvah would deliver on the promise.

“We’re living in a moment of trial for the great nation and majestic civilization we all hold dear,” Tikvah chief executive Eric Cohen said in his remarks, setting the tone for the rest of the day. “Our land of hope is in a state of cultural and political turmoil.”

Cohen used a phrase that stuck with me: “the supervirus of resentment.” In every era, he said, various dangerous ideologies seek to take root, but these perverse ideologies share something in common: “The resentment of our given humanity, their assaults on the gift of mortal life.”

These ideologies “are built on angry laments against the deeper truths of being human. This spirit of resentment is what threatens to destroy Western civilization and pave the way to a new dystopia, and the only force strong enough in history to resist this ideological supervirus is the covenantal faith of the Israelites.”

In the spirit of the day, Cohen asserted: “I believe the Jews can help save the West, because I believe we offer the world the clearest understanding of the fundamental human choice that we face in every generation: wonder or nihilism, gratitude or resentment, love or bitterness.”

Introducing the first speaker, Cohen said: “As we prepare for the civilizational trials ahead, we have no greater teacher or greater model of intellectual and moral courage than our beloved Ruth Wisse.”

He called Wisse, a well-known intellectual, Tikvah pillar and former Harvard professor, “a warrior for Jewish gratitude. She reminds us of how precious our way of life truly is, both Jewish and American, and through the study of literature, which is mankind’s most reliable medium for telling the truth about who we are.”

Wisse never disappoints.

In a talk on “The Meaning of Jewish Sovereignty,” she recalled the battle cry in the final months of the Warsaw ghetto resistance: “Don’t despair.”

Given the impossible odds of survival, how does one explain this focus on not despairing? It couldn’t have been fear of dying, Wisse said, “because taking up arms against Nazi stormtroopers under those conditions was certain suicide.” In such an unequal fight, “one had first to resist the inner temptation of surrendering the faith. The fight against despondency and resignation was more primal than self-defense. It was the essential precondition for self-defense.”

The German war against the Jews “was after far more than their physical extinction. Its most essential part was destroying Jewish moral self-confidence. The Nazis needed to humiliate these people, to discredit what they stood for. To feel superior, they had to make the Jews feel inferior.”

At a time when a hostile world is doing all it can to extinguish Jewish moral self-confidence, boosting that confidence was a driving spirit of the conference.

“We are a century removed from the existential and the epistemological threats that Jews faced in the 19th and 20th centuries. And I would say, I remind us all that it is unwise and even dangerous to exaggerate urgency if there is no need for it,” Wisse said. “We need a new epic history and liturgy to mark the contrast between 1943 and 2023, when a transformed people of Israel rose to fight and win a history-making war against Iran’s ring of fire.”

Wisse was balancing the need for vigilance with the recognition of modern Jewish strength. “We are now a sovereign people, and in America, Jews have agency as never before.”

And yet, she added, “it is precisely this incomparable transformation that makes us realize how closely the present war against Israel resembles the Nazi one in its aims and methods, and how much the fate of the Jews remains subject to the depravity of others.”

The modern war against the Jews “is no territorial conflict like Russia’s war against Ukraine; it’s a war to crush Jewish moral self-confidence and all that it stands for– the indomitable God of the Torah and the people of Israel.”

There are two parts to being a Jew, Wisse said, “and we shall always build on the essential part: the hero Israel, and everything that follows from it. We were granted and accepted the law at Sinai, and we intend to remain worthy of that sustaining inheritance… marvelously independent and resourceful, we shall continue to learn and teach and grow stronger and wiser.”

The second part of being a Jew “is an implicit consequence of the first. As a self-defined minority, we will always live among the nations, never morally subject to, but always politically dependent on the behavior of those among whom we live.”

No other people, Wisse reminded us, “ever tried to live by divine standards of righteousness among people with often imperial designs. This unspoken part proved to be the problem. The Jewish way of life came with the tacit requirement for coexistence.”

The hard part wasn’t keeping the commandments. “Demanding as it is, the Jewish way of life, in its evolving wisdom, was rewarding enough to sustain us these 3000 years.”

No, what made coexistence so often terrifying was that “the nations we lived among were constituted very differently… The Jewish startup nation just wants to build to help improve the surrounding world…we have no incentive to attack others except when forced to.”

Knowing this about the Jews, our enemies have exploited this Jewish disadvantage, “this need for acceptance from precisely those who invade us.” It’s a need that “will always remain our Achilles heel as it is of all culturally democratic societies. Coexistence requires reciprocity, which cannot be wished into being. We dare not ascribe it where it does not exist.”

Wisse was talking about a hard-nosed realism as a condition for Jewish survival. “Wishful thinking is not a synonym, but the antonym of hope. Hatikva means hope in ourselves and crushing the hope of everyone who would destroy us. So the first part of being a Jew means know thyself.”

The second part means never to underestimate your enemies.

“The more developed Jewish civilization became over the centuries, the more ingenuity had to be expended by those who set out to destroy it, and Hamas proved equal to the task,” she said, referring to the Oct. 7 massacre.

“You know how deliberately [Hamas] exploited the kindly Israelis of the kibbutzim and slaughtered them… They turned every Jewish virtue into a liability, respect for individual life that makes the country pay and do almost anything to retrieve a single hostage, or even the dead body of a fallen soldier.”

The aim of Israel’s enemies is “to demoralize and discourage Israel and its supporters to keep turning Western democracies against us. And they are joined, alas, by a coalition of progressive and regressive power-seeking forces within these democracies. And since Israel is just a stalking horse for the democratic West, the war against the Jews is no less against America, against this precious republic.”

The idea that Israel’s wars are America’s wars was a central theme of the conference.

“All of America should be behind us,” Wisse said, “and the best of America already is. We have to help reorient the rest. We are not in a ghetto and let us never think or behave as though we were. The God of Israel performed miracles for the Jewish people…and the Jewish people performed a miracle for the God of Israel by recovering sovereignty in our national homeland…we are privileged to burnish its image and to explain what its resurrection means for all besieged minorities and for civilized humankind.”

To keep being Jews in the world, Wisse concluded, “means to overcome our disappointment in the failings of our enemies, in the cowardice of some of our friends, and in the difficulties of resistance. We must overcome despair to mobilize, but let us remember that to mobilize is the best way to overcome despair.”

Had the conference featured only Ruth Wisse, my guess is that no one would have complained. But it went a lot further, which is a good time to mention that it’s impossible to do justice in this brief essay to all the speakers at the conference. (For anyone interested, I strongly urge you to get on the Tikvah website to check out the talks.)

To give readers a taste of the conference, I’ve been selecting excerpts that I feel are best connected to the overall theme. In addition to Wisse, I’ll highlight two talks in particular: Rabbi Meir Soloveichik on the “Christian-Jewish Alliance and its Enemies” and Liel Leibovitz on “The Meaning of America at 250.”

Soloveichik spoke about his time at Yale University and discovering “an interfaith friendship in its history, featuring a Christian clergyman and a rabbi, a friendship whose roots are to be traced to the period preceding the birth of the American Republic.”

This friendship, the rabbi said, “is really incomparable to anything in the history of European Jewry, and it captures the formative way in which the Hebrew Bible shaped the meaning of America. This is, of course, to be found first and foremost in the way the founders believed that the American idea was grounded in Jewish texts, that, as John Adams proclaimed, the Hebrews have done more to civilize man than any other nation.”

The rabbi brought this relationship to the present by referencing a recent speech in Jerusalem in the City of David by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Secretary Rubio said it was here that the lessons that formed the base rock and the foundations of our laws, of the principles upon which we decide what is right and what is wrong, was built upon,” the rabbi said.

These lessons and principles “came because they were rooted in ancient teachings…but this connection to the Hebrew Bible and to the Jewish people impacted America in another way. From the revolution onwards… Americans saw their story as a parallel to that of biblical Israel.”

Rightly seeing in [biblical Israel] a fulfillment of God’s promises in the Hebrew Bible, “so many American Christians have drawn on their biblical faith in seeing the unfolding of America’s story, as well as its relationship with the Jewish people and the story of the Jewish state as providential wonders,” the rabbi said. “And in these Christians’ biblically-inspired thinking, they inspire other Americans to see it in the same way.”

How blessed we are, the Rabbi said, “to live in a time when the Secretary of State of the most powerful nation on earth, a devout Christian, can give a speech such as this. That a biblically-inspired Christian political leader in America not only recognized the spiritual sublimity of the site in Jerusalem where he stood, but also the American intellectual indebtedness to it.”

In the past few decades, “traditional Judaism has further flourished in America, while simultaneously contemporary culture has grown more hostile to traditional faith. Jews and Christians, religious Jews and religious Christians have found each other and begun to form a fellowship to protect faith in America, to preserve the American ideals of the founders, to defend the exceptional way in which America sees itself.”

But, as the rabbi cautioned, “the hard truth is that today the children of the stock of Abraham are afraid.”

This is so not only because of “the antisemitism and the anti-Israel sentiment that we see on the left, but also because of those that have come to be called the woke right, who have targeted this very fellowship in America between Christians and Jews.”

He notes that “perhaps the most prominent podcaster in America [Tucker Carlson] has taken to the airwaves to argue that Christian Zionists, a term that would clearly include the Secretary of State, are heretics, combining a deriding of the Hebrew Bible with a blood libel, saying we must correct the false notion of so-called God’s chosen people.”

This revival of the extremist, white nationalist, anti-Israel right poses an obvious obstacle to saving the West.

“Carlson and his fellow travelers are not merely spreading Jew-hatred, and not merely spreading terrible tropes that harken back to the medieval era,” the rabbi said. “They are targeting the Jewish Christian friendship that is profoundly American. They seek to destroy it. They seek to undo it, and thereby to undo the unique nature of America itself.”

Liel Leibovitz picked up on the unique nature of America with a rousing affirmation of the American project. But first, he acknowledged the times we’re living in.

“Even though I am looking at this room with some of the smartest, most courageous and most resourceful people in America, I know that even in this room, some of us are afraid,” he said. “Afraid that between the commies shouting to globalize the intifada and the groypers fawning over Hitler, we may have lost the young generation, afraid that the right would do to the GOP what the left had done to the Democrat Party.”

But, he added, “it’s precisely because so many of us are feeling gloomy these days that I hope you’ll allow this immigrant a few minutes of sheer, uncut, bare-chested, chest-thumping, unapologetic, good-old-fashioned American optimism.”

Leibovitz injected plenty of depth and history in his talk, but it’s his unapologetic take on the Jews and America that cut through.

“America is going to be all right. Let me try this again. America is going to be more than all right. America is going to thrive. Our finest hour, as always, in this great and godly nation, is always ahead of us. Because America, put bluntly, is the single greatest nation God has put on this earth to shine the light of liberty onto a benighted world.”

America is “plugged in to this engine of faith and renewal and loving kindness that is the greatest source of renewable spiritual energy that the world has ever seen. This engine will always thrust us forward, never backwards.”

America is “the land of the covenant, which tells you everything you need to know about this place. Ours is a covenantal nation. And a covenant is a strange thing. A covenant is not a contract. This is a Jewish event.”

“God, as we read in the Torah a few weeks ago, enters into a covenant with Abraham… not because he is perfect, but because God believes and knows that Abraham has the capacity for self-perfection, the capacity to grow and become the builder of civilization. God knows him to be our covenant.”

This notion of self-perfection, of continual aspiration, of pursuing ideals, is fundamental to both Jewish and Western values. To save the West against the reckless forces of nihilism, reaffirming this pursuit of ideals must top the list.

The conference concluded with a star panel of Ben Shapiro, Bari Weiss and Dan Senor. In an earlier, quick take on the conference, I wrote:

“The panel, led by Jonathan Silver, was an electric free flow of insights and observations on the challenges facing the Jewish world, Israel and the West. It lasted about an hour, and I highly recommend you watch it when it comes online.”

Beyond the insights, I wrote, “what I also took away was a certain swagger, a winning body language. We have a lot going for us. We shouldn’t settle for quick fixes. We should double down on fundamental ideas like Jewish education and raising Jewish kids.

“Maybe because the panelists were all winners, we shouldn’t be surprised by that body language. But they were also very Jewish. These were winners who showed how much they love their Judaism.

“In short, what came across at the panel and at the conference was that Judaism itself is a winning idea.”

The star panel was a perfect way to close a conference that aimed so high. Eric Cohen identified the enemy of the West as the supervirus of resentment, Wisse urged us to never despair, Soloveichik showed how Americans saw their story as a parallel to that of biblical Israel, and Leibovitz gave us a full-throated reminder of why this fight is worth it.

None of the speakers ignored the dire times we are in. The difference is that they emphasized not the darkness but the power of Jewish wisdom to save both the Jews and the West.

That’s more than enough to boost Jewish self-confidence.