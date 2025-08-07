Keep the Journal Thriving. Get Home Delivery.

People have been telling me for years how much they love the Journal. Why? I ask them. Because we give them something they can’t find anywhere else. That something is a kaleidoscope of Jewish stories that informs, connects and inspires them, week after week.

Well, as they say in Hollywood, money talks.

Indeed, it costs a lot of money to produce, print and distribute this award-winning paper. It costs so much, in fact, that we can no longer give it away for free.

Which brings me back to those loyal readers who love the Journal.

Since money talks, now you’ll have a chance to show your love.

That’s why we’ve launched this campaign to “keep the Journal thriving and order home delivery.” We need a few thousand readers to step up and make an annual contribution of $360 and get the Journal delivered right to their home.

Will you do your part?

For years, we have gladly given and given and given and you have gladly received.

Given that you value the paper so much, we think it’s now your turn to give back.

You already know what we’ve given you and what you’ve enjoyed.

We call it the Jewish buffet: from thought-provoking commentary to philosophy to Torah to poetry to the arts to music, food, politics, history, community stories, Israel and on and on.

Not only are we the only organization that serves up this extraordinary buffet every week, we also serve up stories on all the other Jewish organizations. We are a beacon that gives a voice to the incredible and hard-working organizations of our community.

We’ve done this for so long—and for free— there’s a tendency to take us for granted. That can happen when things are given away for free.

But a community paper is like a partnership. The paper gives, and the reader gives back. Each side gives to strengthen the partnership.

It makes sense that the reader should give back because you, more than anyone else, appreciate the value of the paper. This is your Journal.

While our website will still be free, this is our last free print issue.

We’re taking the next three weeks off to gather subscribers for home delivery. All subscribers will get the paper delivered to their home starting Sept. 5, right in time for our High Holiday editions.

How much do you love the Journal?

Here’s your chance to show it.

Use the QR codes in our ads or go to JewishJournal.com/subscribe.

See you all in September.