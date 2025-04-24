Fearless Comic to Censorious Scold: How One Op-Ed Changed Larry David

I might be the biggest Larry David fan on the planet. To this day, I will rewatch old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episodes and laugh so hard that tears come out. It’s not just the zany concoctions David comes up with; it’s also his disposition to offend everyone.

“Curb” is built to offend. Over 12 seasons, the show has taken on virtually every taboo imaginable, from the Holocaust to incest to the disabled to #MeToo to racism to Jewish-Palestinian relations, among many others. And yet, despite the huge helping of cringe he has generated, David got away with it.

Why? Because humor has a way of buying you lots of forgiveness, especially humor that has no other agenda than to make people laugh.

One of my favorite episodes was when David took on a guy his crowd despises: Donald Trump. His ingenious angle was to use a MAGA hat to get out of trouble with an angry biker or a lunch date with a boring TV producer. It played perfectly into David’s character– putting his own petty needs first, even if it meant showing something that makes his fans recoil.

In this fearless trek to the edge of social acceptability, and in his edgy eagerness to offend, David has become an exemplar of sorts for that ultimate freedom we call free speech.

But with one recent op-ed in The New York Times titled “A Private Dinner with Hitler,” he might well have undermined that legacy.

Evidently, David was upset that his friend and comedian Bill Maher had dinner with the reviled Trump and had the nerve to say he found him to be “gracious and measured.”

In the over-the-top Trump-hating world, saying anything good about Trump is like inviting Hitler to your Shabbat table. You just don’t do it.

Of course, being a superstar comedian, David could not just come out and say that. So he created a fictitious dinner with the Fuhrer, perhaps hoping that the humor would help his stern admonition go down easier. And what safer shtick than to use the universal symbol of evil?

“Imagine my surprise when in the spring of 1939 a letter arrived at my house inviting me to dinner at the Old Chancellery with the world’s most reviled man, Adolf Hitler,” David begins his witty op-ed. “I had been a vocal critic of his on the radio from the beginning, pretty much predicting everything he was going to do on the road to dictatorship.”

This is an obvious reference to Maher’s dinner with Trump, an encounter David mocks as hopelessly naïve.

“Eventually I concluded that hate gets us nowhere,” he writes. “I knew I couldn’t change his views, but we need to talk to the other side — even if it has invaded and annexed other countries and committed unspeakable crimes against humanity.”

Ironically, when Maher defended himself from critics who bashed him for meeting Trump, he used the same argument David mocked. Yes, there’s value in talking to even those we despise.

“I had the opportunity to talk to Donald Trump and say things to him that maybe he never hears,” Maher said on the 2angry men podcast. “Literally to speak truth to power. I shouldn’t take that opportunity?”

But let’s assume, for the sake of argument, that there was no redeeming value to talking to Trump, and let’s put aside the cheap and overused analogy to Hitler, which is really beyond the pale.

Let’s even appreciate David’s humor in using that analogy:

“[Hitler] said he was starving and led us into the dining room, where he gestured for me to sit next to him. Göring immediately grabbed a slice of pumpernickel, whereupon Hitler turned to me, gave me an eye roll, then whispered, ‘Watch. He’ll be done with his entire meal before you’ve taken two bites.’”

Is that funny? Absolutely. But it’s funny with a political agenda, and that agenda doesn’t buy you much forgiveness. David’s agenda in Curb is to make us laugh; in the op-ed, it was to scold Maher for crossing a red line.

Imagine that. The man who has crossed all the red lines scolds a friend for crossing a line he considers too offensive. Free speech for me, but not for thee.

Has the op-ed curbed my enthusiasm for David and his show? Not a chance. My life would be diminished without the guaranteed laughs I get from his show.

But I see yet again the power of politics to take us off our game. Trump already gets more than enough heat from his many critics, and this country already has way too many scolds. If there’s one thing we could use right now, it’s a little laughter to give us a break from the around-the-clock hell of politics. And no one does that better than the comedic genius from Seinfeld and Curb.

Had he sent his piece to the Jewish Journal, I would have scolded him and told him that.