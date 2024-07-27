While Bibi Was Fighting for Western Civilization in DC, His Country’s Crisis Followed Him

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was spending Shabbat in Florida celebrating his son’s birthday after his Friday visit with Donald Trump, he was forced to rush back to Israel.

He had little choice. The worst attack on Israeli civilians since Oct. 7 interrupted his trip: 12 children playing soccer were killed by a rocket attack in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, with dozens more injured.

The two events—Bibi in America playing his favorite role as an articulate global figure; and Bibi rushing back to Israel to deal with another terror attack—captured the stark contrast between fantasy and reality.

The fantasy is Bibi as leader of the free world, a Churchillian hero for our times who can lead the civilized world against the forces of barbarism and evil.

The reality is not as lofty—it’s dealing with the corrupt politics and constant demands of his far-right partners, while presiding over a country reeling from the devastating aftermath of the worst security breakdown in its history.

Bibi knows, as well as anyone, the horrible state of affairs:

Since Oct. 7, 688 soldiers, officers and reservists have lost their lives fighting a war that seems to have no end, with many thousands maimed and wounded; 120 hostages (dead and live) still languish in Gaza hell; more than 130,000 refugees in the north and south still can’t return to their homes; the country’s economy, including the tourism industry, is in tatters; an alarming rise in PTSD and mental health cases is plaguing the country; there’s a shortage of troops and munitions to defend against all fronts; a genocidal Iran is weeks from nuclear breakout; the Abraham Accords are fraying; Israel’s enemies have never been bolder and more threatening; Israel is isolated internationally, and so on.

The point is not to blame Bibi for every aspect of this national disaster; the point is to remind him that the buck stops with him.

So far, he’s shown a magician’s genius for misdirection. He wants all eyes to focus not on the accelerating national crisis but on his promise of “total victory” in Gaza. The war in Gaza is the end all and be all. That is what will make Hamas release the hostages. That is what will prevent another Oct. 7. That is what will keep Israel safe and build a better future.

While his country is going to hell in a handbasket, he knows that as long as he keeps repeating the mantra of “total victory,” he has the ideal rationale to keep both the war and his coalition going. Never mind that when an army has to fight thousands of wily terrorists hiding in hundreds of sophisticated tunnels, the notion of a “total victory” as an end game is not just nebulous, it’s delusional.

His brilliant speech in Congress was another source of distraction from his struggles back home. How can anyone criticize a man who has such sharp insights about the biggest problems facing the Western world?

I was blown away by Bibi’s soaring rhetoric, by the standing ovations, by how well he made the case for Israel. For a while, I stopped thinking about the nightmare back in Israel and could only dream about what would happen if Western leaders followed his ideas and guidance.

Two things brought me back to reality.

One, the news that the IDF had recovered the bodies of five Israelis taken back to Gaza as hostages during the massacre of Oct. 7.

And two, the murder of those Druze kids playing soccer Saturday night who had the misfortune to be hit by a Hezbollah rocket, a tragic reminder of the many hundreds of Hezbollah attacks, far from Gaza, that have kept Israeli refugees from returning to their homes in the north.

I admire the Bibi who spoke so eloquently in Congress. I always have. Part of me wishes that this would be his only role in life—go around the world and inspire leaders everywhere to fight the good fight.

But I worry about the Israel Bibi is rushing home to, the Israel that he’s ultimately responsible for. Who’s fighting that good fight?