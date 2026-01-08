What People Who Don’t Drink Coffee Have in Common with American Jews

Have you ever stopped to think about how much our society revolves around drinking coffee? It is not just the commercials, the dialogue in movies, plays and television, and even our daily discourse where the phrase “meeting for coffee” has become virtually synonymous with the idea of a casual get-together. According to data published last spring by National Coffee Data Trends, 66% of Americans get their daily coffee fix to the tune of an average of 3 cups per day. Those of us in this group likely spend little time thinking about how the “other-third” manage to get through their days, let alone their lives. After all, we are the majority and the larger society caters to our habits and whims.

During the last days of December, it struck me that there is a powerful parallel here for Jewish Americans. Earlier that month, I made my way to Israel for a World Jewish Congress mission for law professors. Even as I waited in the Newark airport at the United Airlines gate for my flight to depart, I was struck by how the surroundings in the designated gate provided a vivid contrast with the rest of the airport. You could hear many people speaking Hebrew, the main decorations featured Chanukah, and Hebrew music was playing in the background. My working assumption, based on the security layout, is that the departures for Israel regularly leave from this gate.

Although I had been to Israel many times before, this mission was a wonderfully unique experience. About a quarter of my legal colleagues identified as Christian and for some, I believe it was their first trip to the Jewish state. Together, we learned about the diversity of religious cultures in Israel. On our first evening, we visited the Christian and Jewish quarters of the Old City in Jerusalem, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus is believed to be buried. Several days later, we visited an Arab Druze compound where we shared a (kosher) traditional Druze meal and learned about this unique faith and culture that plays such an important role in Israel.

But despite this religious diversity, it is undeniable that as the only Jewish country in the world, Israel is a year-round, larger-than-life version of that Newark airport gate. Israel is the only nation where Chanukah takes center stage; where you can ask any vendor if the food is kosher and even if the answer is “no,” all understand what and why you are asking; where Jewish cab drivers who are not religious still do not work on Saturdays because that is culturally understood as family time; and where life is marked by Jewish time rather than by the secular clock that governs human existence everywhere else.

Regardless of how much or little we practice on an individual basis, most American Jews still are largely outside the mainstream religious culture that shapes our country on so many levels. Don’t get me wrong- I enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season as much as anyone. Brightly colored lights and beautiful music are universally appealing. But the sights and sounds that nourish my soul still are the ones from my own religious tradition. And the only place in the world where those elements dominate are in Israel.

In the United States, Jews truly are analogous to the non-coffee drinkers among us. But as just over two percent of the population, we are a far tinier percentage than the one-third minority of folks who eschew coffee. Plus, with the rising rates of antisemitism threatening the safety of Jews everywhere, including in America, it takes more effort than ever to sustain our Jewish identity and transmit it to our children and grandchildren. In contrast, although distinct challenges abound in Israel, a thriving Jewish culture always is assumed.

I like being a part of the coffee-drinking American majority. But I love and deeply cherish my minority religious status here, and throughout the world, except for when I am in Israel. As a proud American, I am grateful for all the opportunities this country has given me, especially the ability to proclaim with pride and certainty why Israel’s continued existence is imperative for Jews everywhere else.

Roberta Rosenthal Kwall is a law professor, author, and Jewish educator specializing in American Judaism. Her latest book is “Polarized: Why American Jews are Divided and What to do About It,” (forthcoming 2026, Bloomsbury Press).