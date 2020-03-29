President Trump Should Not #ReopenAmerica, But Lock It Down

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Days ago, in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial, a boisterous boy, Elliott, 4, darted away from his parents, Hannah and Robert Sauder, as they pushed their two younger sons in a double stroller.

Young Elliott pawed the steps for balance, as his mother yelled, “Elliott! Be careful! Stop!”

Elliott galloped away, as I watched with dread. Research shows the deadly coronavirus can stay on surfaces from three hours to three days or longer, with a new Centers for Disease Control report revealing the virus stayed on surfaces on the Diamond Princess cruise ship for up to 17 days.

For days, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have thanked Americans for abiding by their 15-day “recommendations” on social distancing. As #ReopenAmerica trended, Trump said he wanted church pews packed on Easter Sunday. But the reality on the ground reveals too many Americans are defying the White House’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” because they are simply “recommendations.” We cannot depend on public service announcements to save America. The U.S. must not reopen America, but rather #LockdownAmerica.

We cannot depend on public service announcements to save America. The U.S. must not reopen America, but rather #LockdownAmerica.

Like Elliott, not all people are highly attuned to danger. Last week, police in Lakewood, N.J. arrested two Orthodox Jewish men for hosting a wedding, in defiance of state social distancing orders. Recent Spring Break reveler Brady Sluder, 22, just apologized for his brash sense of “invincibility.”

In the neurobiology of threat assessment, people’s histories, as well as their genetics, affect our brain’s responses to a threatening event, says clinical neuropsychologist Orli Peter. In Los Angeles, under statewide lockdown, she says there are two types of responses people can make in the face of an uncertain external threat: underreacting and overreacting. “In times of a serious threat, like the COVID-19 pandemic, the response that most likely guarantees your survival is overreacting,” she says.

For decades, trauma researchers have been uncovering the brain functioning of people who have been exposed to trauma or been in communities that endured mass violence or genocide, she says. “During safe times,” Peter says, “this sensitivity can result in an overreaction, but in times of threat, their sensitivity gives them a head start in actions that lead to survival.”

From his post in Boston, Yaneer Bar-Yam, an MIT-trained physicist and founder of the New England Complex Systems Institute, has studied pandemics for 15 years and, as the organizer of EndCoronavirus.org, he has been one of the loudest voices trying to educate policymakers and the public about the threat of COVID-19, penning an op-ed last week advocating for a strict, five-week lockdown in the United States.

Bar-Yam also understands existential threats. Nazis killed his grandfather in the Holocaust and his father fled to safety in Israel, where his mother was born in Jerusalem. “We must save humanity,” he says.

In a new policy paper, he says five weeks would allow doctors time to manage two phases of new infections and one week to gain control of treatment and testing. He has penned a letter to Trump, seeking the lockdown, and a retired CEO of Campbell Soup has signed it, along with other business leaders, scientists, and professionals, including me.

Former options trader Nassim Taleb, a native of Lebanon who uses data to assess risk, has seen the cost of war, and he argues an “overreaction” is the moral position to take in the face of this life-or-death threat. Yale sociologist and physician Nicholas Christakis, a Greek-American, presses for policies to stop social engagements to “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of the killer virus.

Italy has learned the hard way what happens when you don’t curtail the citizenry early enough.

Italy has learned the hard way what happens when you don’t curtail the citizenry early enough. Israel, Greece, India and the United Kingdom have acted decisively with federal lockdowns to protect a citizenry that may not practice hypervigilance.

That was once me. A former Wall Street Journal reporter, I defied U.S. State Department warnings to jet to Pakistan after 9/11, but I experienced threats to my life when my colleague Danny Pearl was kidnapped and murdered while visiting a home I had rented in Karachi. It sensitized my amygdala, the part of the brain network that defines how we respond to threats, and pierced my sense of invincibility. I chose to self-isolate after I learned I had walked the same hallway as someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I emerged to report in D.C. – at a super-safe distance.

Back at the Lincoln Memorial, young Elliott took a photo with his family, with former President Lincoln behind them. Like Lincoln, Trump now has the opportunity – with the strong action of a national lockdown — to save our country and our economy in an hour of darkness. Our brain processing won’t allow all of us to take the correct action. And saving some of us just isn’t good enough.

Asra Q. Nomani is a former Wall Street Journal reporter. She has launched the Citizens Task Force to help save lives and build community in the war against the coronavirus. She can be reached at asra@asranomani.com.