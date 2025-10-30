A Moment in Time: “Finding, Making, Becoming”

Dear all,

Rabbi Judah ben Perachya taught in the Mishnah, “Asei l’cha Rav.”

It’s not the easiest phrase to translate. Here are three possibilities:

“Make yourself into a rabbi.” “Make (or find) for yourself a rabbi.” “Create rabbis—inspire others to become rabbis.”

I found myself reflecting on this teaching earlier this week over coffee with my dear friend, Rabbi Eric Rosenstein. Eric was just a young boy when I first became a rabbi, growing up in the congregation I served. I was elated when he chose to become a rabbi himself.

For years, I believed I had lived out two of these interpretations. I had helped inspire someone else to become a rabbi (number three), and Eric had made himself into a rabbi (number one).

But during our recent conversation, as Eric shared his wisdom and insights, I realized something new: I had also fulfilled the second teaching. In Eric, I had found for myself a rabbi.

When our students become our teachers, the world opens to new possibilities. And in that moment in time, the present becomes a bridge to tomorrow.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro