A Moment in Time: “Finding, Making, Becoming”

Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

October 30, 2025

Dear all,

Rabbi Judah ben Perachya taught in the Mishnah, “Asei l’cha Rav.”

It’s not the easiest phrase to translate. Here are three possibilities:

  1. “Make yourself into a rabbi.”
  2. “Make (or find) for yourself a rabbi.”
  3. “Create rabbis—inspire others to become rabbis.”

I found myself reflecting on this teaching earlier this week over coffee with my dear friend, Rabbi Eric Rosenstein. Eric was just a young boy when I first became a rabbi, growing up in the congregation I served. I was elated when he chose to become a rabbi himself.

For years, I believed I had lived out two of these interpretations. I had helped inspire someone else to become a rabbi (number three), and Eric had made himself into a rabbi (number one).

But during our recent conversation, as Eric shared his wisdom and insights, I realized something new: I had also fulfilled the second teaching. In Eric, I had found for myself a rabbi.

When our students become our teachers, the world opens to new possibilities. And in that moment in time, the present becomes a bridge to tomorrow.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro

