New York Reflections: Awards, Adventures, and Awe in the City That Never Sleeps

There’s nothing quite like returning to New York — a city that celebrates ambition, creativity, and connection at every corner. This visit was one of those rare trips that felt like a full circle moment: honoring milestones, reuniting with friends, celebrating creativity, and being reminded—again—why I fell in love with travel storytelling in the first place.
The trip began with such a high: celebrating my Telly Award for my Jet Set TV segment on Ireland, recognized for capturing the spirit, history, and humor of the Emerald Isle. Sharing that proud moment with Ruth Moran from Tourism Ireland, who helped bring the story to life, was unforgettable. Later, I had the chance to visit Scott Skuggevik at FOX Weather, whose warmth and talent made our time talking about broadcast storytelling and media feel like coming home to the creative side of my career. I’ve been lucky to work both in front of and behind the camera — and this trip reminded me how much I love both sides of that adventure.
And then came the views — and the wow. Visiting SUMMIT One Vanderbilt was a true highlight. From the moment our guide welcomed us and led us past the line, the experience was pure magic. In just 42 seconds, the elevator soared to the 91st floor, where floor-to-ceiling mirrors reflected endless light and sky. We walked through art installations, clouds, and reflections that made the skyline itself part of the performance. With over 1,200 mirrors, four levels of immersive wonder, and views that stretch across the Chrysler Building, the East River, and the Hudson Yards, SUMMIT feels like floating inside a dream of New York. I loved that our premium tour included all the photos and even a drink on the terrace — a perfect moment to sip, gaze, and breathe in the brilliance of the city. (Pro tip: no short skirts or heels—trust me, you’ll understand when you see all that glass!) I can’t wait to return at night; I hear it’s a completely different kind of sparkle, complete with a café and even a churros bar!
History came alive, too. Touring the newly restored Waldorf Astoria was a privilege. Every Waldorf around the world traces its legacy to the original clock in this lobby—a true masterpiece gifted by Queen Victoria in 1893. After an eight-year restoration, the building is reborn with its art deco splendor intact: the mosaics, the Peacock Alley bar connecting the original hotels, and the sense that you’re walking through time itself. The Waldorf has hosted presidents, legends, and luminaries, and now, as residences reopen, it continues its legacy as “the greatest of them all,” as Conrad Hilton once called it.
Fashion Week added its own sparkle. At Macy’s Herald Square, I joined the celebration of I.N.C.’s 40th Anniversary with the incredible Christian Siriano, now Creative Director and Curator of the collection — and yes, I got a photo with him! The night glittered with I.N.C.-themed cookies, a special Fashion Week tee, and a sparkly bracelet to mark the moment. The collection honors four decades of style while reimagining what modern, confident fashion looks like today — bold, inclusive, and full of joy.
My home base for this whirlwind adventure was The Gardens Sonesta ES Suites New York, a gem tucked into the Upper East Side. The spacious suite felt like a true apartment, complete with a full kitchen, dining table, and thoughtful touches that make extended stays feel effortless. After days filled with fashion, theater, and media events, I loved having a calm, welcoming space to unwind. Sonesta’s hospitality always feels like “unbuttoned luxury” — polished yet warm — and I’ve been proud to stay with them from Los Angeles (where I attended the Sonesta LAX grand opening) to New York.
Theater, as always, was the heart of the trip. Watching my nephew, Zach, shine as both producer and performer in “Kicked in the PaulZach” was a joy — his creativity and passion lighting up the stage. And my sister and I continued our twin birthday tradition with “Oh Mary!” a wildly original comedy by Cole Escola that left us laughing until we cried. From Julian Manjerico’s pitch-perfect delivery to Hannah Solow’s hilarious turn as Mary Todd Lincoln, every performance was pure brilliance.
This past year has been one of deep reflection and renewed gratitude. My mom was in the hospital earlier this year — and I’m endlessly thankful she’s doing well. My memoir Brave-ish just turned two years old, and with ten awards, countless events, and inspiring readers, it continues to open doors I never dreamed possible. And after two years of heartbreak and uncertainty, the hostages are finally home — a reminder of resilience, hope, and the power of community prayer.
As this Jewish New Year 5786 begins, I’m reflecting on how joy and remembrance often live side by side. Even in our most joyful moments, we remember the fragility of life — like breaking the glass at a wedding, honoring the destruction of the Temple even at the height of love. This trip, filled with awe-inspiring views, creative milestones, and deep gratitude, reminded me that life, like travel, is all about balance — holding the light and the shadow, the past and the future, the laughter and the lessons — all at once.
New York always finds a way to show me something new — in the skyline, on the stage, and within myself.
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt: Sky-high magic in the heart of NYC! We did the Premium Skip-the-Line Tour with our amazing guide Alyssa—it came with priority access, all the photos, and even a drink on the terrace. From the start, it’s unforgettable: entry photos, an immersive video, then a 42-second elevator ride that rockets you up to the 91st floor. Suddenly, you’re in the clouds—surrounded by mirrors, reflections, and Yayoi Kusama’s dazzling art. Three levels of light, glass, and sky.
Highlights: Chrysler Building, East River, Roosevelt Island, Bryant Park & NYPL, Hudson Yards, and The Edge—NYC icons in every direction. The playful Balloon Room (so fun!).Kusama’s stainless steel installations from Japan, creating infinite reflections. One of NYC’s most sustainable skyscrapers—90% recycled steel, 26 tons in total. Ascent glass elevator up to the 103rd floor—nothing but sky beneath your feet!
Pro tips: No heels + no short skirts (mirrors everywhere). Visit at lunchtime—it’s less busy. The professional photos are fantastic.
Fun fact: SUMMIT includes over 1,200 mirrors, multiplying every reflection of the city and sky.
After the tour, we ended with drinks, bites at the café, and even a churros bar—sweet perfection. And now I can’t wait to go back at night… the city lights would make it a totally different experience. Opened in October 2021, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is already one of NYC’s must-do experiences. If you want a seamless visit, the premium tour with a guide is worth every step. Travel is all about perspective… and sometimes, it’s 1,210 feet in the air.
The Gardens Sonesta ES Suites New York: I had such a wonderful stay in the city! My suite was enormous—complete with a full kitchen (oven, refrigerator, sink, and fully stocked with plates & cutlery), a dining table, sofa bed, and closets big enough for New York living. The location is ideal, right on the Upper East Side and very close to the subway. It felt like having my own apartment in Manhattan. I loved it—and I’d absolutely stay again. While in New York, I also visited Take Care Bistro at The Shelburne Sonesta New York—a hidden gem! Fresh, seasonal food, a cozy vibe, and the warm cookie for dessert was absolute perfection. And here’s a fun fact: the bistro even makes a cameo in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2—you can spot it in a scene with Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway). I first got to know Sonesta at the grand opening of Sonesta LAX, which is located at the new tram. From Los Angeles to New York, I’ve seen how Sonesta combines comfort, convenience, and thoughtful touches across its properties. And one of the BEST parts? Sonesta Travel Pass. This loyalty program lets you earn and redeem points across all 15 Sonesta brands and more than 1,200 hotels worldwide. Members get perks like free nights, upgrades, and exclusive offers—it’s Sonesta’s way of making sure loyal guests feel recognized and rewarded. Whether you’re traveling for work, family, or fun, those points add up fast and truly make every stay feel even more special. Sonesta is one of the largest hotel companies in the U.S., with over 1,200 properties worldwide across 15 distinct brands. Whatever your style—luxury, extended stay, or budget—there’s a Sonesta for you:
Luxury & Upscale: Royal Sonesta, The James, Classico (a Sonesta Collection), MOD (a Sonesta Collection) Midscale & Extended Stay: Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, Sonesta ES Suites (like my Gardens stay in NYC), Sonesta Simply Suites, Sonesta Select, Sonesta Essential. Economy & Budget: Americas Best Value Inn by Sonesta, Canada’s Best Value Inn by Sonesta, Red Lion Inn & Suites, Signature Inn by Sonesta. Specialty Brands: Sonesta Cruise Collection, Sonesta Posadas del Inca in Peru
From luxury escapes to long stays and budget-friendly adventures, Sonesta really has something for every traveler. Travel is a gift—and with Sonesta, it feels a little more like home. And with Sonesta Travel Pass, every trip is also a chance to earn rewards toward your next adventure.
Fashion Week magic at Macy’s Herald Square! I had the incredible honor of celebrating I.N.C.’s 40th Anniversary with none other than Christian Siriano — and yes, I even got a photo with the designer himself! The celebration featured custom I.N.C.-stamped cookies, a glittery bracelet, a limited-edition Fashion Week tee, and of course, a little shopping spree at Macy’s. For four decades, I.N.C. has defined statement style, and now, with Siriano as Creative Director and Curator, the brand is stepping boldly into the future — celebrating glamour, confidence, and individuality every step of the way. From the runway to the streets of NYC, this milestone celebration was pure style history in the making.
“Twenty four years have passed since the 9/11 terror attack, that shocked the entire world and left nearly three thousand Americans dead. The 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem is the only monument that was erected outside the United States with all the victims’ names. It represents the unbreakable bond between our nations. The United States and Israel stand together in grief and resilience, and in the determination to fight terror and defeat it. The memory of those who died on that fateful day, will forever live in our hearts.” @stateofisrael “It’s been 24 years since nearly 3,000 innocent men, women and children were murdered on Sept 11, 2021. We remember and mourn the lives that were lost to this act of sheer hate.” @standwithus “Radical Islamist terrorism isn’t just a threat to Israel; it’s a threat to the entire free world and to innocent people everywhere. The US and Israel continue to stand united in the global war on terror. We will never forget 9/11.” @israelwarroom “Charlie Kirk was a steadfast friend of Israel and a true ally of the Jewish people. He stood proudly for the Judeo-Christian values that bind Israel and America. Charlie’s fearless commitment to truth and freedom cost him his life. Violence may have taken him, but it cannot silence his legacy. May his memory be a blessing.”
My career has felt a lot like a game of Chutes and Ladders—full of twists, turns, climbs, and surprises. I’m so grateful for everyone who has helped me along the way with my TV segments, videos, and my work as a studio teacher. I feel lucky to experience both sides of the lens— in front of the camera and behind the camera. On this trip to NYC, I had the chance to catch up with Scott at Fox Weather and see the brand-new GMA studio—such a thrill to be surrounded by all that energy and creativity!
Unboxing a Telly Award with Ruth Moran at the Tourism Ireland offices! Ruth now has her very own Telly to celebrate our 24-minute Ireland special on The Jet Set TV — a program that reached an astounding 554 million viewers worldwide! This award is more than a trophy — it’s a reminder of the magic we captured together, from Ireland’s breathtaking landscapes to the vibrant culture that makes every visit unforgettable. Our collaboration brought these stories to life, and seeing them resonate at this scale has been extraordinary. Huge thanks to the Telly Awards for honoring our work. While at the Tourism Ireland office, I also had the joy of meeting artist Richard Hearns. I’ll be visiting his studio to paint alongside him as part of filming for our second Ireland TV special. The adventure continues, and I cannot wait to share more of Ireland’s creativity, color, and connection with the world. Here’s to storytelling, partnerships, and the beauty of Ireland shining on a global stage. #Ireland #tv #TheJetSetTV #TellyAwards #grateful #travel @tourismireland @TheJetSetTV @Tellyawards @richard_hearns
Stepping inside the newly restored Waldorf Astoria New York feels like walking through living history. The original hotel opened in 1893 with its magnificent clock, a gift from Queen Victoria. Every Waldorf Astoria around the world now features a clock—but this is the original masterpiece that started it all, still standing proudly at the center of the hotel.
In 1931, two rival hotels came together on Park Avenue to form what Conrad Hilton would later call “the greatest of them all.” For generations, the Waldorf has been woven into the fabric of New York and the Hilton family legacy—home to presidents, where Cole Porter played his piano for three decades, and Frank Sinatra made his home.
Closed in 2017 for an ambitious eight-year restoration, the Waldorf Astoria is now ready to shine again. I toured the reimagined spaces, where every landmarked detail has been preserved and enhanced. The Grand Ballroom—a three-story Art Deco masterpiece with room for 1,500 guests—has been returned to its original brilliance, alongside the Silver Corridor, Astor Salon, Basildon Room, and Jade Room. Mosaic tiles, plaster medallions, and murals by Louis Rigal have been painstakingly restored by a team led by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill with interiors by Pierre-Yves Rochon.
The Waldorf’s future is just as impressive as its past: 375 hotel rooms and 372 residences will soon welcome guests and owners. Guest rooms are generously sized, averaging over 570 sq ft, with specialty suites like the Waldorf Astoria Suite spanning more than 5,000 sq ft with its own kitchen, dining, and entertainment areas. New luxuries include a 20,000 sq ft Guerlain Spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a collection of dining experiences—Lex Yard for refined seasonal fare, Yoshoku for Japanese flavors, and the iconic Peacock Alley Bar, still the heart of the hotel’s social life.
From Queen Victoria’s clock to the 140,000-tile mosaic and the artistry of Louis Rigal, every corner of the Waldorf tells a story. Touring it now felt like a glimpse of both history and the future—a legendary landmark reborn for a new era of elegance, glamour, and timeless hospitality. #HiltonForTheStay #TheGreatestOfThemAll
Huge congrats to Paul Schoenberg and Zach Niver on their SOLD OUT debut of “Kicked in the PaulZach”! The American Mime Theatre was packed with an incredible crowd ready for a powerhouse lineup of NYC comedy greatness:
Aaron Berg, Eric Neumann, Bobby Brickstone, Jack Crawford, Camille Carr, Eli Ramos, JC Devito, Wil Sylvince, Paul Schoenberg, Zach Niver!
A night filled with pure laughter, top-tier talent, and a supportive audience — truly the perfect way to wrap up a Hot PaulZach Summer!
My sister and I often celebrate our twin birthdays with a musical, but this year she suggested Oh Mary! — and I am OH so GLAD she did! Every moment was pure brilliance. Julian Manjerico was spectacular as Mary’s teacher. Hannah Solow was exceptional as Mary Todd Lincoln — comedic timing perfection! Philip James Brandon absolutely shone as Mary’s husband. Jenn Harris was fantastic as the chaperone, Louise. And Martin Landry brought such heart and humor as Kyle.
It was a joy to be back in NYC, laughing until we cried, celebrating together, and supporting live theater at the gorgeous Lyceum Theatre. Oh, Mary! is a comedic stage play written and originally performed by American comedian @cole_escola_ . Still smiling — so happy we went and got to celebrate together. I will never ever think about ice cream the same way AND “the SOUTH of WHAT?” #OhMary #Broadway #Theater #NYC #Birthday #LyceumTheatre #MaryToddLincoln #Comedy #Magic
Jumping into the new year filled with joy, gratitude, and love. As we welcome Rosh Hashanah 5786, I’m reflecting on what truly matters: family, friends, and community. Even in our highest moments of joy, Jewish tradition reminds us to remember loss — like the destruction of the Temple, symbolized by breaking the glass at a wedding. This past year brought both challenges and triumphs: my mom was in the hospital (so grateful she is well ), my memoir turned 2 years old, and it’s now honored with 10 awards, and my TV segment on Ireland with The Jet Set earned a Telly Award and a 1st place win. None of this would be possible without the support of my family, friends, and community. And still, my heart holds sorrow: we are waiting for 48 hostages — now 715 days. As our family photos shine in Times Square, I step into 5786 with gratitude, resilience, and hope for peace.
So grateful to be able to fly. Thank you #Delta for a safe journey from LAX to JFK.
Every September 11, I remember what it felt like 24 years ago when the skies went silent. For the first time in my life, there were no planes overhead, no trips to plan, no future that felt certain. Just seven days later, the company I worked for—Renaissance Cruises—went bankrupt. It was a reminder of how quickly the world can change, how fragile travel can feel, and how deeply it connects us.
And yet, here we are. Two dozen years later, the planes are flying, the world is moving, and people are still coming together across cities and cultures. Travel has shown me that even after the hardest times, we rebuild, we reconnect, and we keep moving forward.
This week, my memoir Brave-ish turns two years old. After 9/11, I thought I might never travel again—and yet here I am, with a book, a book tour, a podcast, and even a Telly Award for my Ireland TV segment. Life keeps surprising me. We never know what will happen next, but I’ve learned to keep taking small steps and to keep reinventing.
Travel is a gift. Resilience is a choice. Hope keeps us moving forward. @delta #travel #fly
It was CCFP's seventh annual Ambassadors of Peace gala, honoring figures in entertainment who have been influential in opposing antisemitism and creating dialogue about peace and understanding through art.
