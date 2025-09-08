Summer in Utah, Winter on the Horizon: Deer Valley’s Expanded Excellence

Summer in Park City has a way of working itself into your soul. One moment you’re hiking beneath glowing aspens—those white-trunked trees that shimmer like something out of Avatar, connected underground in one vast living organism—and the next, you’re stretched out on a blanket at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheater, watching the stars come out as live music fills the mountain air.

This season, I hiked ridgelines where wildflowers framed sweeping Wasatch views, and later shared a night of blues-rock with friends as Big Head Todd and the Monsters lit up the stage. Deer Valley, long famous for its perfectly groomed ski runs, proves again and again that it’s just as magical in summer: chairlifts that carry you straight into the alpine, trails that restore the soul, and concerts that remind you of the joy of gathering together outdoors.

But what makes this mountain so special is that it never stops evolving. Just as summer opens new ways to experience its slopes, winter 2025/26 will bring a transformation unlike anything in ski industry history. Deer Valley’s Expanded Excellence initiative is rewriting what a ski resort can be.

By this coming season, Deer Valley will have more than doubled its skiable terrain—a record-breaking expansion featuring 31 total lifts, 202 runs, and 4,300 acres of terrain. Seven brand-new lifts debut this winter alone, including the East Village Express, a 10-passenger gondola connecting the new East Village to Park Peak. It’s not just another lift—it’s nearly three miles long, with 142 heated-seat cabins, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and whisper-quiet motors that make the 15-minute ride feel like gliding through the sky.

The Pinyon Express, another newcomer, will link existing Flagstaff Mountain terrain to beginner-friendly alpine trails near Park Peak, creating seamless access across the expanded resort. Heated bubble chairs, smooth rides, and new trails for every level of skier ensure comfort matches adventure.

And the details are staggering: over 32,000 feet of high-performance haul rope, 40 towers, uphill capacity for 3,000 guests per hour, and snowmaking technology that guarantees coverage across the expanded terrain. Add in 1,200 day-skier parking spaces at East Village, and it’s clear this is more than an upgrade—it’s a reimagining of mountain access.

So as I look back on my restorative summer in Deer Valley—hiking through meadows, listening to music under the stars, and soaking in the calm of the mountains—I’m equally excited about what’s coming. This winter, those same peaks that rang with guitars will hum with the sound of skis carving fresh tracks across the largest expansion in ski resort history.

Deer Valley has always been about more than just a season. It’s a year-round invitation to step into the mountains, breathe deep, and discover what excellence feels like—whether under the summer sun or in the quiet hush of falling snow.

Happy to be at Deer Valley Resort this summer, and the mountains are changing in amazing ways. Riley and I ski here in winter and hike here in summer, and every visit reminds me why this place is so special. Hiking by the Jordanelle River and across wildflower fields, I saw the incredible transformation underway as part of Deer Valley’s Expanded Excellence initiative. By the 2025/26 season, Deer Valley will deliver the largest ski resort expansion in industry history.

This winter, Deer Valley will debut seven new chairlifts

The resort now features 31 total lifts, 202 ski runs, and 4,300 skiable acres.

A state-of-the-art automated snowmaking system and an average of 300 inches of annual snowfall ensure consistent snow coverage across the expanded terrain.

The Deer Valley East Village will offer 1,200 day-skier parking spaces this ski season.

Deer Valley’s Expanded Excellence project will more than double the resort’s skiable terrain

The new East Village Gondola — Utah’s first 10-passenger gondola, with heated seats, floor-to-ceiling glass, and the capacity to move 3,000 guests uphill every hour

This trip was also personal — my very first hike and photo shoot with my book Brave-ish. Skiing is such a big part of my memoir (which turns 2 in September 2025), and bringing it here to the mountain felt like coming full circle.

Deer Valley is a place I’ve returned to many times over many years, in every season. Whether I’m carving down snowy runs or hiking through wildflower meadows, it always feels like a place of adventure, inspiration, and new stories.

When the snow melts, Deer Valley transforms. Miles of trails open for hiking and mountain biking, and when the sun goes down, the mountains trade skis for songs as the stage lights up for the Deer Valley Concert Series — now more than 20 years strong. I experienced my first summer concert at Snow Park, and it was unforgettable. Gordon Greenwood set the mood before Big Head Todd and the Monsters — platinum-selling, Colorado Music Hall of Fame legends — rocked the night with new tunes and decades of blues-infused hits like Sister Sweetly and Her Way Out. Sitting under the stars with crystal-clear sound bouncing off the Wasatch peaks felt like pure mountain magic. From carving powder in winter to hiking in summer to dancing under the stars, Deer Valley is more than a ski resort — it’s a year-round playground.

Deer Valley Resort Summer Concert: Gordon Greenwood

I saw Gordon Greenwood take the stage at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheater, opening for Big Head Todd & the Monsters. His blend of funk, soul, and rock rippled through the mountain air as the crowd settled in on blankets and low chairs, framed by the Wasatch peaks. For more than 20 years, the Deer Valley Concert Series has turned summer nights into pure magic — an open-air stage with crystal-clear sound, sunsets that light up the mountains, and stars that arrive just as the music hits its stride. Famous for its winter slopes, Deer Valley proves every summer that it’s also one of the best places in the country to experience live music outdoors.

Big Head Todd & the Monsters at Deer Valley Resort

What a night at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheater! Under the stars and framed by the Wasatch peaks, I joined friends Patricia and Wayne — who I usually ski with in the winter — for an unforgettable evening with Big Head Todd & the Monsters. Formed in Colorado in 1986, the band has been together nearly 40 years, building a loyal following with their blues-rock sound. Their 1993 album Sister Sweetly went platinum, and in 2023 they were inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame — a testament to their lasting influence. At Deer Valley, they filled the night with their most famous songs, the kind that have become timeless favorites for fans across generations. Every note soared through the open-air amphitheater, where the natural acoustics make music feel even bigger against the mountain sky. Deer Valley may be world-renowned for skiing, but summer nights here have a magic of their own — mountain trails by day, live music under the stars by night. Sharing it with good friends made it even better.

Wandering in the Woods: Park City

Another day wandering the woods in Park City feels like stepping into another world. The glowing white aspens shimmer in the light, and here’s the wild part: they aren’t just a grove of trees. They’re all connected underground, one giant living organism. Walking among them is a little like being inside Avatar—the forest feels alive, breathing, and keeping its own secrets. But these woods hold more than natural wonder. Tucked between the trails are remnants of Park City’s silver mining boom, when this was a bustling mountain town in the late 1800s. Weathered wooden buildings and mine shafts still stand as reminders of the fortune-seekers who came here chasing silver. Each one looks like a time capsule, half hidden by the forest, waiting to tell its story. Even the ski lifts nod to this history. Names like Silverlode and Payday aren’t just clever—they’re direct ties to the mines that fueled Park City’s early days. Every ride up the mountain is also a ride back into the town’s past. It’s this blend of nature and history that makes Park City so special. You’re never just hiking in the woods—you’re wandering through a living forest that feels like it belongs in a fantasy film, while tracing the footsteps of miners who built a community high in the mountains more than a century ago.

Back Alley Bash Park City 2025

I was in town for Park City’s annual Back Alley Bash, one of summer’s most beloved traditions hosted by KPCW. Just across from the library, City Park came alive with families spread out on blankets, kids darting between face-painting stations and balloon animal artists, and local bands Muddpuddle and Bad Frances keeping the crowd dancing. I strolled over from my hotel and loved how the park transformed into a true community gathering place — neighbors catching up, visitors blending right in, and music drifting through the mountain air. As the sun slipped behind the Wasatch peaks, the whole scene felt pure Park City: casual, joyful, and full of mountain-town spirit.

Hiking to Alpine Lake: Park City Canyon Village

Fluffy clouds, endless blue skies, and the greenest trees — August in Park City and Deer Valley could not have been more perfect for hiking. In the morning, I rode the Crescent Chairlift up to the top of the mountain and set out along the ridgeline trails. Surrounded by alpine meadows and sweeping views, every step felt both energizing and serene. After soaking it all in, I took the chairlift back down, the valley stretching wide beneath me. For my afternoon adventure, Patricia, Finnbar and I rode the gondola up on the Canyons side and hiked to Alpine Lake. The trail wound across a wooden bridge and through shady forests in the sunshine and then the rain before revealing the lake, which when it was perfectly still reflected the chairlift like a mirror. Two hikes in one day, two very different perspectives — both reminding me that Park City’s mountains are just as restorative in summer as they are thrilling in winter.

Park City Summer has Every Season

Summer in the mountains can feel like experiencing every season in a single day. On the Crescent Chairlift UP at Park City Mountain, the morning brought wind and rain, and then, blue skies, fluffy clouds, and warm sunshine bathed the slopes. I hiked across the ridge, passing shimmering quaking aspens and wildflowers, while mountain bikers zipped along the trails below. The views kept changing, offering little moments to pause and take it all in. Park City Mountain’s story began on December 21, 1963, when it opened as Treasure Mountain, marking the town’s transformation from a silver mining hub to a ski destination. The resort’s history is still visible today, especially on the Silver to Slopes Historic Mining Tour. This free, guided ski tour takes you through the mountain’s rich mining past, showcasing relics and stories that connect the slopes to the town’s heritage. In summer, runs that are snow-covered in winter become green corridors lined with blooms and endless vistas. From chairlift to trail, it’s a day of color, calm, and discovery — a mix of natural beauty and the stories that shaped this remarkable place.

Great to be back in Park City again — a place I’ve been fortunate to visit many times over the years, in every season. They say people come for the winter but stay for the summer, and I couldn’t agree more. This trip, I rode the Crescent Chair at Park City Mountain into the sunshine, then hiked across the very slopes I love to ski in winter. Instead of carving turns, I wandered through fields of green and trails lined with wildflowers. Along the way, I passed the familiar signs for my favorite runs — Assessment, Hidden Splendor, Dynamite — names that usually mean snowy adventure, now transformed into summer meadows. I watched mountain bikers racing down the trails, breathed in the crisp alpine air, and dreamed of powder days while soaking in the warmth of summer. That’s the beauty of Park City — whether skiing, hiking, biking, or simply riding a chairlift for the views, it’s a place that keeps calling you back, season after season.

Park City: hiking to Main Street

One of my favorite things about Park City is that even something as simple as getting to lunch can feel like a full mountain adventure. I started my day by taking the Crescent Chairlift UP, gliding over endless evergreens and passing stands of quaking aspens, their white trunks glowing in the sun and leaves trembling in the breeze. Wildflowers splashed color across the slopes, and mountain bikers zipped along trails as the ridges opened into sweeping alpine views. The real magic came when I rode the Town Lift right into the heart of Main Street — a commute so charming it feels almost unreal. Where else can you literally step off a chairlift into a historic mountain town? I met a friend to celebrate her birthday over a delicious lunch at Harvest. Afterward, I strolled up historic Main Street to the post office, where I mailed a copy of my memoir to a podcast host — a reminder that nearly two years after its release, BRAVE-ish is still sparking conversations, events, and connections around the world. From there, I hopped back on the Town Lift UP the mountain and hiked down into the resort center, the perfect way to round out the day. From aspens to wildflowers, from trails to Main Street cafés, Park City blends small-town charm with mountain magic in a way that makes every step (and every lift ride) feel like part of the adventure.

Delta flight ✈️: SLC to LAX

Happy 100th birthday Delta “Don’t be sad it’s over, be glad it happened.” I’m heading home with my heart (and camera roll) full. Summer at Deer Valley Resort is pure magic: the chairlifts whisk you into cool alpine air, where miles of hiking trails wind through forests of glowing aspens and open up to sweeping mountain vistas. Every turn feels like a reset button for the soul. When the sun dips behind the Wasatch, Deer Valley transforms again — music echoing from the Snow Park Amphitheater, stars scattered across the sky, and world-class artists turning the mountains into their stage. From hiking boots by day to concerts under the stars by night, Deer Valley proves it’s so much more than a ski destination. It’s a year-round playground for adventure, beauty, and unforgettable memories. As I fly home from SLC to LAX on Delta, I’m sad to leave — grateful it happened and cannot wait for it to SNOW SNOW SNOW. Until next time, Deer Valley.

Flying Los Angeles to Utah on Delta Airlines

There’s nothing quite like the magic of takeoff. Leaving Los Angeles, my Delta flight lifted over the sparkle of Santa Monica Beach, a reminder of home before heading east. Out the window, the landscape shifted from ocean blues to desert reds, and then the shimmering expanse of the Great Salt Lake came into view—so surreal it looked like another planet. Moments later, we were gliding into Salt Lake City, mountains rising dramatically on all sides. Every window seat feels like an invitation to adventure. I love seeing the world unfold from above and remembering how many incredible places there are still to explore. Where will your next adventure take you?