Finding Joy in Travel at Frequent Traveler University

Frequent Traveler University Dallas 2025: Finding Joy in Travel: Beyond Points, Toward Purpose
What does joy in travel really look like?
At Frequent Traveler University Dallas 2025, I had the honor of speaking on a topic that’s deeply personal to me: Finding Joy in Travel. While the weekend was packed with brilliant conversations about points, miles, elite status, and travel hacks, I offered something a little different—a return to why we travel in the first place.
In a room full of travelers chasing efficiency, I invited us all to slow down and remember the feeling of discovery. The courage it takes to step into the unknown. The meaning behind the miles. My talk centered on the belief that travel isn’t just about upgrades and optimized itineraries—it’s about connection, transformation, and joy.
I spoke from experience: I’ve traveled solo and with family, worn a backpack through Asia, and sailed on cruise ships across oceans. What I’ve learned along the way is that bravery isn’t measured in distance—it’s about being open. Open to new cultures, new people, new experiences, and even new versions of ourselves.
This isn’t about checking countries off a list. It’s about saying yes to places that change you. It’s about embracing discomfort, trusting detours, and finding beauty in both the chaos and calm of the journey.
I was deeply honored to be part of the FTU speaker lineup alongside travel legends like Rudy Maxa, Peter Greenberg, Tommy Danielsen, Jamie Larounis, John Ryan, and Tom Stuker—who’s flown over 24 million miles. Sharing my perspective among such seasoned travelers reminded me just how universal the search for meaning is.
WATCH MY TALK HERE which includes my expeditions to Antarctica with Quark Expeditions and walking with polar bears with Churchill Wild:
If you’re organizing a conference or event focused on travel, wellness, storytelling, or personal growth, I’d love to bring this talk to your audience. Finding Joy in Travel is ideal for anyone looking to reconnect with the emotional heartbeat of why we explore—not just where we go, but how we go.
In a world focused on speed and perks, I’m here to remind us that joy is also a worthy destination.
Here’s to miles that move us—and moments that truly change us.
Travel All-Stars at Frequent Traveler University 2025
Loved being in Dallas with all the Travel All-Stars at Frequent Traveler University 2025! ✈️ What an inspiring weekend with legends like Rudy Maxa, Tommy Danielsen, Peter Greenberg, John Ryan, Jamie Larounis, and the incredible Tom Stuker—who’s flown over 24 million miles!
Truly honored to be invited as a speaker at FTU 2025. Grateful for the opportunity to share stories and connect with such a passionate travel community. Until next time!
Hula-hooping with the world’s most traveled man Tom Stucker with 24 million miles
Frequent Traveler University 2025
May 3 @ 3:35 pm – 4:15 pm PDT
Finding Joy in Travel
Lisa Niver, a world traveler and expert diver, shares her knowledge and expertise with uncovering all of the positives and joy that there is in traveling the world.
Speakers:
Lisa Niver
May 3rd, 2025 3:35pm
Since 2010, more than 20,000 people have attended Frequent Traveler University (FTU), making by far the most popular travel hacking seminar in the world. In addition, the FTU faculty contains some of the brightest minds in the industry.
Come join us at our FTU event on May 2-4, 2025, in sunny Dallas, Texas. You won’t want to miss this event, chock-full of learning and networking opportunities!
You’ll enjoy dozens of sessions for all skill levels hosted by over 35 speakers.
A new feature this year is select sessions and Fireside Chats, where you can hear from industry insiders from airlines, hotel programs, banks and other leaders.
Finding Joy in Travel at Frequent Traveler University
Lisa Ellen Niver
