Leading the Way: An Antarctic Expedition with Ryan McDevitt on Quark Ultramarine

When Ryan McDevitt first stepped aboard a Quark Expeditions voyage in 2017, it was as a guest looking for adventure. But somewhere between the icy waters, endless skies, and silent, snow-covered landscapes, something shifted. He was hooked—not just on Antarctica, but on expedition travel itself.

What began as a personal journey quickly evolved into a professional path. After starting in guest services, Ryan worked across different ships and roles, steadily gaining experience in the field. He trained through Quark Academy—Quark’s training program which is now unique, land-based in Ushuaia, Argentina, where future guides learn the art of driving Zodiacs, leading landings, and managing safety in some of the world’s most extreme conditions. It’s a powerful part of what makes Quark’s team so strong.

Now in his fourth season as an Expedition Leader, Ryan is surrounded by an elite team of seasoned polar professionals, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. Their collective experience and chemistry shine—both on shore and onboard. One of Quark’s longest-serving staff members, Fabrice Genevois, the Penguinologist, has been with the company for over 30 years.

Safety is at the core of every decision, and flexibility is key to maximizing adventure. Ryan and the captain continually adapt the itinerary based on weather, wind, and ice conditions. On this voyage, that meant spending extra days in the south, navigating fast ice, and ultimately crossing 104 nautical miles past the Antarctic Circle—the farthest south the Ultramarine has ever been. The rewards? Orca sightings, crabeater seals lounging on ice, three species of penguins with fuzzy chicks, and stunning views of rarely visited areas like the Gullet and the Lemaire Channel, where glassy water reflected cliffs and sky in perfect symmetry.

Quark’s Ultramarine is purpose-built for polar exploration, equipped with a hangar for two bright yellow Airbus H145 helicopters—designed specifically for expedition use. Guests can opt for aerial excursions that offer an entirely different perspective of the ice: seeing vast glaciers, dramatic ridgelines, and untouched snowfields from above. One day, you might be gliding silently across the water in a kayak or on a stand-up paddleboard, and the next, lifting off in a helicopter for a heli-landing on a remote ridge. The mix of experiences is thoughtfully balanced to show Antarctica from every angle—on foot, by boat, and from the air.

Back on board, daily life is designed for comfort and care. Guests are outfitted with Quark’s signature yellow parkas, thoughtfully designed with waterproof outer shells, removable liners, and built-in backpack straps so you can carry them easily onboard or ashore. Layers are key in Antarctica, and the team helps every guest understand how to stay warm and dry—often even comfortably so.

And while the landscapes are remote, guests enjoy beautifully designed suites, fresh vegetables, warm bistro meals, and multiple dining options daily. There’s even internet access and a full medical clinic with a dedicated team on board—adding reassurance for travelers who might be venturing this far south for the first time.

Even with all his time on the ice, Ryan says Antarctica never ceases to surprise him. The weather is more unpredictable than when he first began, adding both challenges and excitement. The beauty of expedition travel, he says, lies in being open to the unknown. The more days you have on the itinerary, the more chances you’ll have to chase the magic—and catch it.

And if you’re on the fence about taking the polar plunge?

“It’s one of the highlights for a reason,” he grins. “You’ll never really know what it’s like until you experience it for yourself. But I promise—it will be remarkable.”

Expedition Coordinator, Expedition Guide, Expedition Leader, Logistics Coordinator

Immersed in the high latitudes and surrounded by icebergs or tundra is not the first place you’d expect to find a native Floridian. Ryan’s love for travel brought him to over fifty countries across six continents before discovering the wonders and wilds of the Polar Regions on an Antarctic expedition. He was bitten by the ‘polar bug’!

Eager to continue spending time in these regions, Ryan joined the Quark team in 2017. He feels most at home while at sea aboard our expedition vessels and enjoys sharing with our guests his love for the remote wilderness and pristine beauty of the places we’re fortunate to visit. When not onboard one of our ships, you’ll likely find him roaming the forests and mountains of the Pacific Northwest, North America, spending time camping, kayaking and hiking.

Ryan attended the University of Florida, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, specializing in travel and tourism management. He now combines his passion for the outdoors with his years of experience in the hospitality field to his guiding with Quark.

On his first ride in a Zodiac, Ryan fell in love with these remote areas of the planet. He now looks forward to welcoming our guests onboard and watching as they experience the same awe and wonder.

