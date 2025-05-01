Israel Independence: The Reality of Security

Dear all,

One of our members recently noticed that Temple Akiba is the only congregation in Culver City that does not have our front doors open for entrance.

It’s a sad secuity reality.

And it is not new.

My mom sent the photo here, taken from her seat on EL AL as it was preparing for departure from Zurich to Tel Aviv in 1970. She took the photo to highlight the security surrounding the plane. (Just two years prior, an El Al plane had been hijacked, and the era of air piracy began).

As we commemorate Israeli Independence today, we realize that safety comes at a great cost. And while there are so many other ways to allocate resources, we do all we can (must) to ensure the well-being of each individual.

Since 1948, Israel has fought for its right to exist. All this security? That’s because of those who deny that Israel has this right.

We can criticize government policies (and there is much at fault). But in this moment in time, we celebrate that we have a country who cares for us, who stands up for us, and who believes in us – in a way that no other country in the history of the world has even been able to do.

Here’s to Independence Day! Let’s hope for the dawning of peace, when we can open the front doors of Temple Akiba once again.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro