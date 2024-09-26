fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “The First Step Toward Peace Begins ….. Here.“

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

September 26, 2024

Dear all,

Last weekend I participated in a Culver City event sponsored by Unity of the Westside and the Heartfulness Institute. The organizers asked if I would share a prayer or thought about peace.

I asked many questions upfront, as (unfortunately) many “peace” events around the country morph into anti-Israel diatribes. As I researched the organizations and learned more about the event, I realized that was to be a day of building toward goodness.

And so …. A Muslim, a Christian, a Self-Realization Monk, and a Jew walked into a room….

And in that moment in time we dreamed about peace.

I left a better person than I was when I entered.

Peace only happens when we talk. With the vitriol we endure on social media, we have an opportunity and obligation to create space (sometime leaving our comfort zones) to enter real dialogue. It begins now. It begins here!

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

(Below is a video I created after the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in 2018. At that time, the Culver City community created a grass roots candlelight vigil with hundreds of people of all faiths entering Temple Akiba in support. We were all so moved by the love they shared. I took an excerpt of my original words and shared them at the peace event this past weekend).

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.