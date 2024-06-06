A Moment in Time: “The Days are Long, and the Years are Short”

Dear all,

When Maya and Eli entered the world 4.5 years ago, Ron and I were beside ourselves with love, affection …. and exhaustion! There were days we thought would never end.

But, as my mother would say, we blinked our eyes and a year went by.

Last week, they graduated Temple Akiba’s ECC. It’s insane how quickly this happened. Indeed, the days are long, and the years are short. It’s a reminder to savor the hugs, to listen to the giggles, to focus on their adventures, and to be present with their hearts.

Judaism teaches that when Moses ascended Sinai, God instructed him to “be there” (Ex. 24:12).

We can’t and should’t stop time. But we do want to ensure that we do whatever it takes to “be there” so that the years can be bookmarked with each and every extraordinary moment in time.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro