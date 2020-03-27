New Technologies Spread History’s Oldest Hatred
As Americans adapt to the new normal of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, videoconferencing has become our lifeline. Zoom and FaceTime help us hold business meetings, chat with friends, and connect with loved ones we can no longer visit in person.
Los Angeles schools have been closed for two weeks, and for millions of schoolkids, Zoom and academic videoconference offerings like Google Classroom and SeeSaw are now their classroom. A group of local sixth graders were online Wednesday when something unexpected and abhorrent happened.
Someone burst into their online classroom who wasn’t supposed to be there. The intruder started hurling anti-Semitic slurs at the young children. The teacher immediately shut down the online lesson.
This traumatic episode — compounding an already difficult and confounding time for young kids — is sadly not an anomaly.
To be sure, the bigots have long relied on the anonymity of the Internet and its darkest underbelly as a gathering place. What’s different now is that the bigots are targeting what should be sacred spaces of learning and personal growth. Across the world, we are seeing incidents of what’s called “Zoombombing” — a new tactic by which online trolls disrupt in-progress Zoom sessions with graphic or profane content. Recently, racists and anti-Semites have burst into virtual education classes to spew their vile messages of hate. And it’s not just grade school classrooms. It’s happening at USC, where I’m executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation, and at colleges and universities from coast to coast.
The pandemic is reminding us of at least two essential truths. The first is how interconnected we all are, how dependent we are on each other and how we seek out connection even at times of dislocation. The second is that bigots latch onto every opportunity to spread their venom, mutating to exploit every new situation and new technology.
The lesson for us all is that we must remain engaged, united, supportive—and vigilant. The need for connection and the outbreaks of bigotry are two sides of the same coin. In times of disruption, we have a human need for connection; and in times of chaos, the disenfranchised choose to express their anxiety by attacking and scapegoating those they see as privileged.
We have seen this before. At the USC Shoah Foundation, we have collected tens of thousands of video testimonies from survivors of the Holocaust. We know from those testimonies about the tremendous lengths victims of the Shoah went to remain connected to one another even amid the horrors of the ghettos and the camps.
I say this not to liken Zoombombing to history’s greatest horror, but to remind us that the two sides of this coin have always been with us.
Today, it means that we must do whatever we can to remain connected and supportive of one another, to retain our humanity, even as we’re kept physically apart. We must make the extra effort to think about each other and to instill hope for the future. A lesson of the Holocaust is that we are all responsibile to each other, and we must take those resonsibilities seriously.
It also means that we must remember our connections, and we must always stand up for those who are being unjustly targeted. Viruses have no nationality, and we must fight against the senseless anti-Asian vitriol that is being unleashed. So, too, we must fight a new wave of anti-Semitism — not just evidenced by Zoombombing — but by recent FBI reports that white nationalists and other extremists infected with the virus are trying to infultrate places where Jews “may be congregated” to try to spit in their faces and pass the virus onto them.
Every crisis can exacerbate divisions. Just as testing for coronavirus has been slow to reveal its true prevalence, we do not have sufficient understanding of how widely hatred and intolerance have penetrated American society.
Let’s hope that it is not the thin edge of a wedge that will drive our country apart and turn an already fractured nation against itself. Let’s make this crisis an opportunity for people to come together, find our better selves, and show responsibility toward our families, our friends, and our communities.
In his video testimony, Holocaust survivor George Papenek told us that the lesson he has drawn from life is that it’s important to be part of the world, to be engaged with the world, and to do what you can to make a difference.
Now is the time to follow George’s example. Be engaged. Be responsible. Use your voice to stand up for what’s right in the face of bigotry, wherever we find it.
