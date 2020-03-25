Raise Your Voice to Save Disabled Lives
I am a proud Jew. I am also a 38-year-old quadriplegic with asthma. Millions of Americans – myself included – are at high risk from the virus and from medical rationing. Sadly, the de facto devaluation of disabled lives in healthcare is nothing new, but there is a current push to make it policy. It is always hard to determine the best way to allocate scarce resources, but Jewish tradition teaches that every life is of incalculable worth. Doctors will have to make enough tough choices, about who is likely to survive, and already will have to make the terrible judgment about who can survive without say, a ventilator, and who will die even if they have one.
Let us not compound this challenge by asking our doctors to place subjective value on individual lives, both because it is unfair to them and because any such subjectivity would necessarily disadvantage those whose life experience is very different from that of the doctor, including people with disabilities. After accounting for the likelihood of survival, first-come first-served is the only rational way to decide between two lives of incalculable value.
So, the question becomes, how can we as Jews ensure that this injustice and others do not become reality in this crisis. There is a major place for individual efforts and philanthropy on this issue, and yet all of the resources that we can muster pale before the nearly $2 trillion that our elected officials are soon to vote on, in order to allocate resources to deal with this crisis.
Our greatest effort, therefore, is to help those in power understand what is right. There are three important steps that our government leaders can take right now to ensure people with chronic health conditions and disabilities – who make up nearly 20 percent of the population in the United States, including millions who are immunocompromised – are not left behind. Please consider raising your voices in the pursuit of justice to share them:
- Ensure Equal Healthcare Priority for People with Disabilities – As the crisis intensified in Italy, the government response to the strain on the healthcare system was to systematically ration healthcare away from people with disabilities. This approach is already illegal under American law, but it still happens nonetheless. We should send a clear message that we do not support this devaluation of disability lives
- Ensure That Short-Term Help Doesn’t Do Long Term Harm – Salutatory efforts already are underway to provide financial assistance to the people hardest hit by the impact of this crisis, as well as other payments to stimulate the economy. To ensure this extra income not interrupt access to lifesaving services for people with disabilities, it should be excluded from the $2000 asset cap Which applies to disability benefits.
- Ensure People with Disabilities Have the Supplies They Need in This Time of Quarantine – The realities of quarantine efforts to keep the community safe have fundamentally changed access to food and necessities. We need to make programmatic modifications to make sure that people with disabilities have the food and medicine that they need in this time of crisis.
For more detail on these steps, and others that you can take, please visit our website.
Our organization is one of many on the front lines and we need allies. And let us be a strong ally to you. For example, as you make your meetings virtual, RespectAbility is available to help you make those convenings accessible to people with disabilities who are deaf and/or blind. Please email me if you need support in this way, or if you have support to offer.
Matan Koch is Director of RespectAbility’s California operation and Jewish leadership work. He can be reached at MatanK@RespectAbility.org
"Please note that the posts on The Blogs are contributed by third parties. The opinions, facts and any media content in them are presented solely by the authors, and neither The Jewish Journal nor its partners assume any responsibility for them. Please contact us in case of abuse."
JJ Inside The Print
A Yeshiva Girls High School Los Angeles (YULA) student who attended the America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference on March 1-3 in Washington...
Many local synagogues have closed their doors in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the ban on large public gatherings. In addition, a...
With the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, now an official pandemic, those who run the local mikvehs in Los Angeles say they are taking extra precautions when...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified three populations that are most at risk from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19: The elderly, those...
Myriad events, including professional sports seasons, have been canceled, suspended or postponed over the past 24 hours because of rising concerns over the coronavirus. Here...
At the beginning of the week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced that one of his former staffers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19....
While the federal government discusses possible financial help for those impacted by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Jewish free loan associations from coast to coast are...
The coronavirus crisis has had wide-ranging effects on the entertainment business. Closures, cancellations, postponements and other measures have been implemented across the board as companies...
Over the past few weeks, the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has swept through the United States at an astonishing rate. Nowhere in the country has been...
People have started to ask me how this crisis has affected my small bakery-cafe business. And here’s what I have to say so far: First...
I respect the decision of parents to home school their kids but I have always known that it isn’t for me. I’m just not that...
They are the two words that may come to define our age: Social distancing. Long before disease experts were urging us to quarantine ourselves to...
On a frigid February day in 1988, I held my father’s hand as we walked through the nearly empty streets of Tehran. Roughly 30% of the...
Hunters, the heavily promoted new Amazon series about a ring of vigilantes chasing and torturing Nazis in Son of Sam-era New York, is entertaining. It’s...
My aliyah story is a bit unusual because I moved to Israel after having been treated for the five years before for a Jewish genetic...
The initial disruptions of COVID-19 are quickly becoming a way of life, but are we prepared for what may be on the horizon? We all...
There are four men seeking national office in this year’s election. At the height of the current coronavirus pandemic, two of those men have demonstrated...
I was late getting the memo that we Jews had jumped aboard the insane food-hoarding train. When I finally elbowed my way into the closest...
The coronavirus is now officially a worldwide pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases, thousands of deaths and also tens of thousands of people who...
It’s hard to be a human right now. We are living in unprecedented times. We are trying to navigate a reality we don’t recognize. We...
Compared to what? That should be the question that every fear-mongering news story on the coronavirus has to start with. So far, the United States...
I hate fear and I hate being afraid — but I’ve never seen fear such as that gripping the world and the United States in...
Empty toilet paper shelves, empty seats at restaurants, empty desks in schools. These emerging iconic coronavirus images have become commonplace in Europe as the continent...
As the coronavirus continues to spread, we are learning on the fly how to best adapt our Jewish practices in the time of COVID-19. Throughout...
Odeliyah Razabi is a self-described adrenaline junkie. As the executive producer of some of Israel’s largest festivals, events and shows, she said, “As the producer,...
The expression was most recently popularized by Rahm Emanuel, chief of staff to former President Barack Obama. “You never want a serious crisis to go...
What if you thought of it as the Jews consider the Sabbath — the most sacred of times? Cease from travel. Cease from buying and...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, Accidental Talmudist On six days work may be done, but on the seventh day you shall have a...
Cauliflower is having a moment. The cruciferous darling of the culinary scene is starring on restaurant menus all over the world — and Israeli chefs can...
During Bob Porter’s funeral at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, as the rabbi talked about the man’s family and his virtues, I recalled how Bob and...
The March 5 meeting of the Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills board of directors was held at an unusual location — a yet-to-be-opened restaurant and catering...
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discussed some of the recent anti-Semitic conspiracy theories online regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 and how the ADL’s recent...
Looking at Marthe Hoffnung Cohn, you would never guess that this tiny 70-pound Frenchwoman spent the last year of World War II crossing enemy lines...
Rami Matan Even-Esh was released from a New Jersey prison 15 years ago. While many rappers go in and out of incarceration in their pursuit...
The challenge that Roberta Rosenthal Kwall confronts in “Remix Judaism: Preserving Tradition in a Diverse World” is summed up at the outset of her book...
Mitchell Ackerman died Feb. 22 at 70. Survived by daughters Emily, Alexandra; son Jesse. Mount Sinai Lynn K. Altman died Oct. 13 at 86. Survived...
During the rainy season, I like to think of craft projects that can keep us occupied while we’re stuck indoors. Now that we’re practicing “social...
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the greatest populations at risk from the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — are...
Modern Orthodox congregation B’nai David-Judea (BDJ) held its annual banquet dinner on Feb. 23 at Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills. The event sold out 10...
Editor's Note: This story will continue to update as more events are canceled or postponed. We will update you as events also turn to Zoom...