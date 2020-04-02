This Virus Represents The Global Death of Human Ego
As a deadly, invisible force sweeps the planet, something profound is happening. We are in Hollywood late-show host Jimmy Fallon’s home as his daughter climbs his back. Mullahs in Iran, unbreakable for four decades, fall deathly ill. A prince of England goes into quarantine. Healers are slain from China to Manhattan.
The coronavirus respects no power or status. It strips us of our lines of demarcation, identity and ego. It forces us to see one another as equally vulnerable.
Philosophically, this virus represents something deep: a global death of human ego.
We face the devastation of our ordinary, everyday selves with pushes to transfigure and redefine our identities. In Hinduism, this transcendence is represented by the goddess Kali severing the head, a symbol of the ego. In Buddhism, this transformation is illustrated by the concept of the Severed Head Vajrayogini, the severing of the head from the body again representing destruction of the ego.
Jewish kabbalists call the dissolution of the ego “bitul hayesh.” The ego is nullified and undergoes death. If the dying of the ego is facilitated carefully, it opens the doors to self-realization and renewal. The ego’s death opens the possibility of rebirth and a reconstitution of the self. In Islam, Sufis call the breakdown of the self “fana,” meaning annihilation of the ego − also a nullification meant to reconstitute the self.
Often spoken about mystically, one can understand an “ego death” existentially.
In ordinary life, we are starting to see a fissure in our egos, and the meaning of our lives called into question. Weeks ago, CNN host Chris Cuomo spoke about the “surrender of the me to the we.” Now, he lives in isolation in his basement after testing positive for COVID-19. In a “Pandemic Times” podcast last week, Jewish Journal editor-in-chief David Suissa asked, “Is there a transcendent, larger than life component to this global crisis, which is touching all of humanity?”
The long answer is yes.
The attachments that once defined our lives are falling away, turning us inward. We are abandoning attachments to the most mundane, from chai at Starbucks to Pilates and PTA meetings. Isolated in our homes and estranged from the familiar, our identities of the past are losing meaning − to be replaced with new identities.
There is no better time than now to get philosophical.
The pandemic is dissolving our ego’s sense of a “separate self.” Walking onto late-night host Steven Colbert’s show one recent Friday night, CNN contributor Dr. Sanjay Gupta held his hands together in a firm namaste that is part of his ancestral tradition in India. He said, “I don’t want to get too philosophical here, but I find it really fascinating in a way that, if not for me, if I don’t engage in good behaviors for me, then I should do it for you. I should do it for the people around me.”
There is no better time than now to get philosophical.
The ego, or the “ordinary everyday self,” as late Tibetan Buddhist scholar Traleg Kyabgon Rinpoche described it, informs our sense of reality and identity. When the ego dies, it is possible for its death to overwhelm and bewilder us. Our first principles lose their categorical nature, our sobriety becomes compromised, and our rational foundations start to shake. James Hollis, a Jungian analyst and director emeritus of the Jung Educational Center in Houston, describes it this way: “Either we die unto who we were, in order to move to the next stage, or we die through staying stuck, and suffer stasis and stultification.”
We can see the ego in the individual, but there also is something modern-day philosopher Eckhart Tolle calls the “collective ego.” Early 20th-century psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Carl Jung called our group thinking and feeling the “collective psyche” in a 1916 essay, “The Structure of the Unconscious.”
When “ego death” is overwhelming, in both the individual and the collective, an adamant reassessment of values ensues. Ordinary thinking breaks down, which is happening today in simple ways, including our sense of safety in just breathing. We experience the world with surprise, shock and uncertainty − three emotions people around the world now simultaneously feel.
Dr. Stanislav Grof, a Czech-American psychiatrist based in California and Germany, remarks that “ego death” can “entail an instant merciless destruction of all previous reference points in the life of the individual.” This can be true for global “ego death.”
But out of destruction, a new world can be born, vitalized and united by the chaos over which it triumphed. “The agony of breaking through personal limitations is the agony of spiritual growth,” wrote philosopher Joseph Campbell. In our global “ego death,” we are tasked with learning from our agony to grow from it as self-realized and devoted to the safeguarding of our health — as individuals and as a collective.
Samir Nomani is a recent graduate of philosophy from the College of the Holy Cross and is a poet and musician, completing his MA in Music Industry at West Virginia University. Asra Q. Nomani is a former Wall Street Journal reporter.
JJ Inside The Print
In a stunning turn of history, a tiny virus has united humanity. Suddenly, every human is fighting the same enemy. Tribal and sectarian rivalries that...
As Americans adapt to the new normal of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, videoconferencing has become our lifeline. The likes of Zoom and FaceTime helps...
Over the years I have sent (and received) numerous invitations that said, “In lieu of presents, your presence is your gift.” And I meant it. I...
“How did you do it?” I asked my mother a few days after our kids’ schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Do what?” she responded....
“They want to audition you on the phone to play a new character — the mother of your “Rugrats” cartoon mother Didi — a grandmother from the...
The very essence Passover is based on an understanding that it is spent in the company of others. The concept of someone spending the holiday...
Can we “manifest” reality? My daughter, the Vegan Hippie Queen, believes so. She always says if you envision what you really want or need, the...
Many of us celebrate the launch of Passover with seder meals and a wide array of special guests: family, friends, colleagues and dear souls who...
Kicking off the first month of our Hebrew calendar with Nisan’s new moon, we usher in a time of seasonal rebalance and realignment. Amid a...
On all other Passovers, we might have celebrated with family and friends. On all other Passovers, memories of growing up around the seder table, once...
In the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial, a boisterous boy named Elliott darted away from his parents as they pushed their two younger sons in...
By now, commentators have noted the similarities between our coronavirus crisis and the classic “trolley problem,” first formulated by the late philosopher Philippa Foot. Imagine...
As teenagers, it is hard to comprehend the irreparable mark this coronavirus will have on our generation. We are in the middle of a tremendous...
The Hebrew word for coalition is “Ya’chdah” — from the word “Ya’chad.” Together. A coalition of parties is supposed to find a sense of togetherness...
Yacov Amsalem’s business partner called from the United Kingdom and said, “We’re on the BBC!” The news item was about stranded British vacationers in the...
“What is the secret sauce that holds a family together?” “What are the ingredients that make some families effective, resilient and happy?” In the age...
Why is this Passover different from all other Passovers? No one really needs to ask. Our Passover plans have been totally upended. We’re worried about...
I come here tonight, weary, bereft, filled with fear From a week of terrifying unknowns ever so near, A hidden yet overwhelming enemy abides Throughout...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist The wicked one, what does he say? “What is this service to you?” He...
In the Song of Songs, an allegory of the love between God and Israel, King Solomon extols the fruit of the land — apples, figs,...
Shortly after de Toledo High School closed on March 10 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to virtual learning, Head of School Mark Shpall...
When the haggadah asks: “How is this night different from all other nights?” this year’s unprecedented answers are painfully obvious. With everyone on lockdown, the coronavirus defies the...
With stay-at-home orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Passover is shaping up to be a more solitary and low-key holiday this year. And...
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt held a virtual panel on March 26 discussing xenophobia and anti-Semitism in the age of coronavirus with Reps. Debbie...
Although the emergence of the coronavirus has made things seem bleak, there’s an upside to being trapped inside to avoid a raging pandemic: You finally...
At a time when comedy clubs are closed and there’s not a lot to laugh about, stand-up comic Stephen Kramer Glickman has released a hilarious...
A neurotic, tactless, middle-aged Jewish guy perpetually gets himself into hilariously awkward situations of his own making in “The Jewish Enquirer,” now available on Amazon....
Several books and films have told the story of the 10,000 Jewish children who were spirited out of Europe during World War II on Kindertransport...
This year’s roundup of the latest Passover picture books includes a number of different takes on the holiday. They all emphasize the joyful spirit of...
Randi Alfasso died March 15 at 63. Survived by husband Albert; sons Adam, Mathew; sister Debbie Fell; brother Ron Ganzfried. Mount Sinai Leonard Beezy died...
I’ve always been a homebody, so even before it was required for us to shelter in place during the pandemic, “Let’s Stay Home” was my...
Nearly two weeks ago, Boston writer and strategic communications professional Jordan Namerow was driving her 4-year-old son, Lior, to school when he started asking about...
Jewish National Fund (JNF) has launched a suite of live and on-demand videos to help older members of the community feel connected. On March 24,...
FRI APRIL 3 STEPHEN WISE DAILY STREAMING After streaming Shabbat services for more than a decade, Stephen Wise Temple continues its virtual programming during the...