The Shock and Fear of Coronavirus Differs for All of Us
In a stunning turn of history, a tiny virus has united humanity. Suddenly, every human is fighting the same enemy. Tribal and sectarian rivalries that go back centuries have been put on hold. Even vicious political battles don’t have the same sting.
We are all one against the Coronavirus.
We are not one, however, in terms of how we experience this crisis. We are many. We are diverse. We are different.
Some of us have lost businesses, or jobs. Some of us have a family member in intensive care or know someone who has just tested positive or someone who died.
Some of us are on the front lines— nurses, doctors, medical support staff, ambulance drivers, etc. —risking our own lives to protect others.
Some of us must go to work every day to keep food markets, pharmacies and other essential services opened.
Some of us– educators, activists, preachers, entertainers—are busy transitioning everything we do to online.
Some of us are employees hoping that “going remote” will not endanger our livelihood.
Some of us are parents who must scramble to handle kids who are home all day instead of at school.
And some of us are journalists and storytellers trying to keep up with an enormous story that seems to only get bigger each day.
For those stuck at home who are not suffering additional stress or economic pain, there is the luxury of delving into the disruptions to everyday life, and, yes, even the boredom of being in lockdown.
In terms of attitudes and general reactions to the crisis, I’ve noticed three personality types.
The first is the “Oh My Gods.” This group lives in a state of constant anxiety. They can’t believe this nightmare is happening. They spend lots of time watching the news and are extremely diligent about taking precautions. They freak out a little more each day.
The second group is the “Double Downs.” This group refuses to let anything overwhelm them. The most important thing is to always look in control. Faced with a monumental crisis that can throw them off balance, they double down on their productivity. “As busy as ever!” they like to say.
The third group is the “Dazed and Confused.” These are people who like to think and analyze stuff. The problem is that this event is too big and moving too quickly. They’re having a hard time wrapping their arms around it. So, they wallow in the immenseness of the times, more stunned than frightened.
If you’re like me, you have a little of all three. I oscillate between the paralysis of fear, the desire for control and the surrender to the overwhelming.
Regardless of our differences, during these quarantine days many of us do share something in common: extra time.
We wonder: What should we do with this time? Should we get into a hobby, work out, write a journal, volunteer to help others, take online classes, catch up on Netflix, bond with our families?
The options are many, but I’d like to offer one more: Stop and reflect.
We can use some of the time that has been forced on us by the lockdown to look inward, to ask questions like: How can I use this crisis to come out a better person?
We can use some of the time that has been forced on us by the lockdown to look inward, to ask questions like: How can I use this crisis to come out a better person?
We each can take a little moment each day to reflect on our behavior, our character, our flaws; on those we have needlessly hurt or neglected; on areas of ourselves we’ve always wanted to work on.
If we can do an honest self-appraisal during this unprecedented global time-out, we may come out of this darkness with healthier relationships, both with ourselves and with others. We’ll be more likely to replace anger with understanding, yelling with listening, apathy with compassion, contempt with empathy.
This virus is so evil and destructive, we should seek not simply to defeat it, but to come out ahead after we do. A humanity full of better people would seal our victory.
This virus is so evil and destructive, we should seek not simply to defeat it, but to come out ahead after we do.
A humanity full of better people would seal our victory.
JJ Inside The Print
Remember the BDS movement? Remember the rise in anti-Semitism? Remember Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg? Remember the Iran deal? The covers of the Jewish Journal...
What happens when a married couple spends too much time at home together? Divorce, apparently. In China, local registrars are reporting a surge in couples...
The good news: I have food, a roof over my head, a sweet (although needy) dog, two amazing kids and an incredible network of friends...
We all are hunkered down. Schools, shuls and community centers are closed. Restaurants are empty. There is little joy in life right now, especially for...
The Palestinian Authority wasted no time when seven staff members of a Beit Jala hotel tested positive on March 5 for the COVID-19 virus, contracted...
Earlier this month, Pat James, 77, started to feel sick in the duplex he shared with his wife, Jean, at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center...
Europeans are bracing for even more restrictions amid the rising number of coronavirus fatalities. Italy Calling the pandemic the country’s gravest post-World War II crisis,...
When 32-year-old Rachel Gemara volunteered for the new COVID-19 ward in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center at the end of February, she had no idea...
Update: This article has been updated to reflect Knesset Speak Yuli Edelstein's resignation. The fear is real and understandable. Throughout history, often a crisis has...
I can’t recall a time when life felt so dark and foreboding. Our economy is shutting down. Whole industries are crashing. Retail businesses are closing....
Passover is one of the most cherished dates of the Jewish calendar. It is a celebration of our redemption from slavery in Egypt to freedom...
This year for Passover, I’m thrilled to share some traditional recipes from an Israeli friend, Hedva Amrani, which we’ll include at our seder. Amrani is...
Update: This article has been updated following the Los Angeles County Department of Health's more stringent rules announced the night of March 21. Under previous...
Chicago native Debbie Steinberg never imagined she’d have to cancel her dream wedding celebration and move it to the living room of a friend’s house....
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, jewitathome.com is just one collaborative online community that has helped Jews connect and engage now that all communal gatherings...
While many synagogues have responded to the coronavirus shutdown by taking their services and rituals online, there’s one Jewish tradition that simply cannot be performed...
With schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents are turning to online resources to educate their children from home. In an effort to...
Television fashion design competitions like “Project Runway” have launched careers and made household names of talented newcomers. Season 4 winner Christian Siriano now dresses top...
Most people know French actor Marcel Marceau as the most famous and perhaps greatest mime of all time, but few are aware that he was...
Is Spider-Man’s story a retelling of the story of Cain and Abel? Is the dynamic tension within the supergroup the Fantastic Four meant to be...
You are on a ship in the middle of a tempest. The ship is pitching and heaving. Water is sloshing over the deck. The crew...
Orthodox Jewish dating isn’t like secular dating. In the Orthodox tradition, there isn’t supposed to be any contact — no kissing, no hugging, no holding hands...
Each of us is experiencing anxiety, discomfort and fear right now. We are living with real circumstances that have repercussions, unknowns and yet-to-unfold realities. We...
A young woman tries to break away from the restrictions of her ultra-Orthodox community and discovers that it’s easier said than done in “Unorthodox,” a...
One verse five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist When you present an offering of meal baked in the oven, [it shall be of]...
Thanks to the virus, all our friends and synagogues are taking to the internet to beam Shabbat to us in the privacy of our own...
Because the community has now been ordered to shelter in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Journal has compiled a list of...
The Guardians of the Los Angeles Jewish Home held its annual real estate dinner on March 5 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. The event drew...
Donald Alschuler died March 1 at 84. Survived by wife Lynne; daughters Trina (Eric), Melanie (Michael); 4 grandchildren. Hillside Arleen Bachner died Feb. 25 at...
Now that we’re all self-isolating in our homes with cases of toilet paper, two questions come to mind: One, how are we going to pass...