Pandemic Times: Humanity Fights Back
I can’t recall a time when life felt so dark and foreboding. Our economy is shutting down. Whole industries are crashing. Retail businesses are closing. Countless people are losing their livelihoods.
As if that weren’t enough, there is a genuine fear that our health care system may be overrun by too many patients who have contracted the coronavirus disease.
Meanwhile, for the multitudes stuck at home, we keep hearing that things will get worse before they get better. Every rock bottom has a trap door. We are dancing with uncertainty, whether we like it or not.
And yet, and yet, despite all this darkness, despite all this fear of the unknown, I can’t recall a time when I have seen so much light and so much strength.
Humanity is fighting back.
My email inbox overflows with hundreds of initiatives from activists, spiritual leaders, organizations and individuals who have decided to combat this disease with love, creativity and light.
I never imagined I would ever stand on my sidewalk at sundown on Friday and sing along with my neighbors. Well, I did. Since all synagogues are closed, a neighbor decided it’d be a good idea to gather on the street and sing the soulful Shabbat melody, Yedi Nefesh. I’m hoping we’ll turn it into a weekly tradition—crisis or no crisis.
Programs have sprung up to help feed the needy and mitigate the economic fallout. Communities are joining hands to better leverage their efforts. Even our politicians in Washington are trying to put partisanship aside in favor of the nation’s interest.
Individuals are chipping in. People are sharing their phone numbers with the elderly and the lonely to offer simple conversation.
I saw this in one of my emails: When Taran Tien and his sister, Calliope, heard their 78-year-old neighbor, a big classical music fan, was self-isolating, they put on some nice clothes, took their cellos to her front porch and gave an impromptu concert.
This is one of thousands of examples of people trying to do what they can with what they have.
We ought to retire the term “social distancing.” It’s really “physical distancing.” It may be difficult to touch each other physically, but we can touch each other emotionally and, yes, socially. We are blessed with technology that can do an end run around this nasty virus.
We are also blessed with our humanity, and nothing can stop that. As Rabbi Yosef Kanefsky writes:
“Every hand that we don’t shake must become a phone call that we place. Every embrace that we avoid must become a verbal expression of warmth and concern. Every inch and every foot that we physically place between ourselves and another, must become a thought as to how we might be of help to that other, should the need arise.”
The great irony of this moment is that we’re facing an unprecedented crisis with an enormous amount of time on our hands. Stuck at home, many of us are asking: What can we do with this unexpected free time? Beyond taking health precautions and bingeing on Netflix, how can we help the greater good? How can we retain, and even double up on our humanity while being so physically isolated?
Among the many poems I’ve read that speak to these questions, here’s one of my favorites, “And the People Stayed Home,” by Kitty O’Meara:
“And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently.
“And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal.
“And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed.”
Those evocative thoughts remind me that it’s not easy being a journalist in these harsh times. We don’t have the luxury of poetry. We must get the story out. But this particular crisis is too overwhelming to stay calm and professional at all times. Yes, I spend most of my days as editor-in-chief focusing on how best we can cover this story from as many angles as possible.
But my biggest challenge is balancing the darkness with the light. I feel this dilemma every morning on my podcast: How much bad news should I share? How much hopeful news? I worry that if I sugarcoat the darkness, listeners will see through it and tune out. But if I focus too much on it, listeners will get depressed and also tune out.
This is the dilemma we all are facing right now and will face for the foreseeable future: How do we balance the horrible with the hopeful, the vulnerable with the powerful, the anxiety with the action?
Times of crises fuel anxiety, but not all anxieties are created equal. There is productive and unproductive anxiety, as psychiatrist Jennifer Yashari writes:
“In the context of this COVID-19 pandemic…we do need to be anxious, enough so that we can practice hyper-vigilance around hand-washing and be responsible about social distancing.”
When anxiety is unproductive, she adds, our minds engage in “obsessing and ruminating,” “cognitive distortions,” and other “unhelpful ways of thinking, such as catastrophizing and fortune-telling.”
The “activists of light” who are stepping up these days are clearly channeling their productive anxiety. Can we all do the same? It won’t be easy. There will be no shortage of anxiety in the weeks and months ahead. We’re at the beginning of a collective journey where the finish line is not yet in sight, where darkness and light will continue to clash.
Can we remember the light in the darkness? That will be our challenge.
It’s tempting for some of us to draw grand conclusions about “what all this means” and “where this is going.” Yes, this moment feels biblical, but let’s stay humble. Let’s not pretend we can know the unknowable.
Here is what I do know right now: In the midst of a pandemic darkness, humanity is rising up to show that there is still plenty of light to go around.
JJ Inside The Print
A Yeshiva Girls High School Los Angeles (YULA) student who attended the America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference on March 1-3 in Washington...
Many local synagogues have closed their doors in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the ban on large public gatherings. In addition, a...
With the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, now an official pandemic, those who run the local mikvehs in Los Angeles say they are taking extra precautions when...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified three populations that are most at risk from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19: The elderly, those...
Myriad events, including professional sports seasons, have been canceled, suspended or postponed over the past 24 hours because of rising concerns over the coronavirus. Here...
At the beginning of the week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced that one of his former staffers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19....
While the federal government discusses possible financial help for those impacted by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Jewish free loan associations from coast to coast are...
The coronavirus crisis has had wide-ranging effects on the entertainment business. Closures, cancellations, postponements and other measures have been implemented across the board as companies...
Over the past few weeks, the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has swept through the United States at an astonishing rate. Nowhere in the country has been...
People have started to ask me how this crisis has affected my small bakery-cafe business. And here’s what I have to say so far: First...
I respect the decision of parents to home school their kids but I have always known that it isn’t for me. I’m just not that...
They are the two words that may come to define our age: Social distancing. Long before disease experts were urging us to quarantine ourselves to...
On a frigid February day in 1988, I held my father’s hand as we walked through the nearly empty streets of Tehran. Roughly 30% of the...
Hunters, the heavily promoted new Amazon series about a ring of vigilantes chasing and torturing Nazis in Son of Sam-era New York, is entertaining. It’s...
My aliyah story is a bit unusual because I moved to Israel after having been treated for the five years before for a Jewish genetic...
The initial disruptions of COVID-19 are quickly becoming a way of life, but are we prepared for what may be on the horizon? We all...
There are four men seeking national office in this year’s election. At the height of the current coronavirus pandemic, two of those men have demonstrated...
I was late getting the memo that we Jews had jumped aboard the insane food-hoarding train. When I finally elbowed my way into the closest...
The coronavirus is now officially a worldwide pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases, thousands of deaths and also tens of thousands of people who...
It’s hard to be a human right now. We are living in unprecedented times. We are trying to navigate a reality we don’t recognize. We...
Compared to what? That should be the question that every fear-mongering news story on the coronavirus has to start with. So far, the United States...
I hate fear and I hate being afraid — but I’ve never seen fear such as that gripping the world and the United States in...
Empty toilet paper shelves, empty seats at restaurants, empty desks in schools. These emerging iconic coronavirus images have become commonplace in Europe as the continent...
As the coronavirus continues to spread, we are learning on the fly how to best adapt our Jewish practices in the time of COVID-19. Throughout...
Odeliyah Razabi is a self-described adrenaline junkie. As the executive producer of some of Israel’s largest festivals, events and shows, she said, “As the producer,...
The expression was most recently popularized by Rahm Emanuel, chief of staff to former President Barack Obama. “You never want a serious crisis to go...
What if you thought of it as the Jews consider the Sabbath — the most sacred of times? Cease from travel. Cease from buying and...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, Accidental Talmudist On six days work may be done, but on the seventh day you shall have a...
Cauliflower is having a moment. The cruciferous darling of the culinary scene is starring on restaurant menus all over the world — and Israeli chefs can...
During Bob Porter’s funeral at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, as the rabbi talked about the man’s family and his virtues, I recalled how Bob and...
The March 5 meeting of the Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills board of directors was held at an unusual location — a yet-to-be-opened restaurant and catering...
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discussed some of the recent anti-Semitic conspiracy theories online regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 and how the ADL’s recent...
Looking at Marthe Hoffnung Cohn, you would never guess that this tiny 70-pound Frenchwoman spent the last year of World War II crossing enemy lines...
Rami Matan Even-Esh was released from a New Jersey prison 15 years ago. While many rappers go in and out of incarceration in their pursuit...
The challenge that Roberta Rosenthal Kwall confronts in “Remix Judaism: Preserving Tradition in a Diverse World” is summed up at the outset of her book...
Mitchell Ackerman died Feb. 22 at 70. Survived by daughters Emily, Alexandra; son Jesse. Mount Sinai Lynn K. Altman died Oct. 13 at 86. Survived...
During the rainy season, I like to think of craft projects that can keep us occupied while we’re stuck indoors. Now that we’re practicing “social...
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the greatest populations at risk from the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — are...
Modern Orthodox congregation B’nai David-Judea (BDJ) held its annual banquet dinner on Feb. 23 at Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills. The event sold out 10...
Editor's Note: This story will continue to update as more events are canceled or postponed. We will update you as events also turn to Zoom...