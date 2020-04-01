Larry David’s Coronavirus Advice: ‘Go Home! Watch TV!’

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” viewers know that Larry David isn’t afraid to say what he thinks. This week, he had a few choice words for people who don’t follow self-distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, in a video posted by the Office of the Governor of California.

“Obviously. somebody put me up to this ’cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do, but I basically want to address the idiots out there — and you know who you are,” David said. “You’re going out–I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socializing too close, it’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me–well, not me. I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you. But, you know, other–let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows.”

“You’re passing up a fantastic once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit in the house and watch TV. I don’t know how you’re passing that up!” David contined. “Well… maybe…’cause you’re not that bright. But here it is: go home! Watch TV! That’s my advice to you. If you’ve seen my show, you know that nothing good ever happens going out of the house. It’s just trouble out there. It’s “not a good place to be. So stay home and, you know, don’t see anyone except maybe if there’s a plumbing emergency, let the plumber in and then, you know, wipe everything down after he leaves… but that’s it. OK.”