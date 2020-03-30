Holocaust Museum to Present Virtual Programs Via Facebook Live

Although the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust is closed indefinitely in response to the coronavirus crisis, its virtual programs are ongoing.

On March 31 at 11 a.m., LAMOTH will present “The Kindertransport’s Rescuers and Rescued: A Second-Generation Conversation,” about the British railway operation that rescued 10,000 children from Nazi-occupied territories in 1938-1939. Barbara Winton, the daughter of rescuer Sir Nicholas Winton; Amanda Susskind, whose father was one of “Winton’s Children;” and Michelle Gold, the Museum’s Board Chair and the daughter of a Kindertransport survivor, will participate in the discussion. Click here for more information and registration.

John Demjanjuk, the notorious Nazi death camp guard who lived in secret in Cleveland until he was exposed and brought to trial for his crimes in Jerusalem, is the subject of “Ivan of the Extermination Camp: John Demjanjuk,” which will be presented Apr. 2 at 4 p.m. Journalist Tom Teicholz, who covered the trial in 1987, is the author of the new book “Ivan of the Extermination Camp,” and will discuss it and the case with the Jewish Journal’s book editor Jonathan Kirsch. Register here.