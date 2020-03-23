‘The Song of Names’ Hits Home Screens

In pre-World War II London, a Polish-Jewish violin prodigy is taken in by a British music publisher and grows up with his son. Years later, the violinist disappears before his big debut concert, and his friend obsessively spends years to find him in the absorbing drama “The Song of Names.” Starring Tim Roth and Clive Owen, the mystery unfolds in different time periods, connecting themes of faith, loss and the horrors of the Holocaust.

Directed by Francois Giraud (“The Red Violin”) it co-stars Catherine McCormack and Saul Rubinek, who also plays Murray Markowitz in Amazon’s “Hunters” and will guest star in Season 5 of “Billions” this spring on Showtime.

“The Song of Names” will be available on DVD, Blu-Ray and on digital platforms on March 24.