Five New Passover Picture Books for 2020
This year’s roundup of the latest Passover picture books includes a number of different takes on the holiday. They all emphasize the joyful spirit of the day and especially the love of family and tradition. Chag sameach to all!
“Welcoming Elijah: A Passover Tale with a Tail,” by Lesléa Newman.
Illustrated by Susan Gal. Charlesbridge Publishing, 2020.
It is a well-known fact that prolific children’s author Lesléa Newman likes cats. A previous cat story won the Sydney Taylor Book Award for best Jewish picture book in 2016, and she is also the upcoming recipient of the 2020 Sydney Taylor Body-of-Work Award. Her 2015 book, “Ketzel, the Cat Who Composed,” presented a true story about a musical cat and her owner. This newest book is simpler, more poetic and just lovely. The lush and large illustrations complement the simplicity of the text and bring family Passover traditions to life.
The pages depict the bustle of a Passover celebration inside a busy household, while outside, a lonely white kitten sits and waits in a tree. Each page shares a few words such as, “Inside, there was laughter. Outside, there was silence.” On the following page: “Inside, a boy hugged his family. Outside, a kitten sat alone.” The kitten and the boy have rituals that mirror each other. “Inside, the boy broke the middle matzo in half. Outside, the kitten split a twig in two.” However, the kitten goes hungry while the boy eats the festive meal. When it’s time for the boy to open the door for Elijah, the hungry kitten peeks inside, and the boy and his loving family welcome a sweet furry pet to a new home.
The illustrator has depicted the large family as multiracial and put kippot on the heads of all male guests. (The kitten is adorable.) The story of Passover and the ritual of opening the door for Elijah the prophet is explained in the author’s note at the end of the book.
“Miriam at the River,” by Jane Yolen.
Illustrated by Khoa Le. Kar-Ben Publishing, 2020.
Another famous children’s author has a Passover book for this spring, and this one is a fresh take on the story of Moses as seen through the eyes of his sister, Miriam. Jane Yolen, who has written over 300 books across all genres and age ranges, has retold Miriam’s story with a lyrical voice of great power.
Yolen imagines Miriam as a 7-year-old Egyptian slave who follows “God’s voice” to place her baby brother in a basket on the waters of the Nile. The blues, greens and browns of the color palette and the fluid strokes of watercolor truly enhance the story of this baby carried on his dangerous journey. The image of a sleeping infant in a reed basket with two youthful brown hands letting him go is quite moving. Miriam, future prophetess, reflects on the rippling waters of the river as she imagines a different parting of waters in God’s future plans for her.
This exquisite retelling of the poignant beginnings of Moses’ life is welcome particularly because it emphasizes the courage and selflessness of the female characters of the biblical story.
“The Passover Mouse,” by Joy Nelkin Wieder.
Illustrated by Shahar Kober. Doubleday, 2020.
It’s unclear why quite a number of children’s Passover books feature mice as main characters. Nevertheless, the thieving mouse in this story doesn’t steal any matzos, as is often the case, but runs off with bread pilfered from a pile of swept-up chametz.
It’s the morning before Pesach begins and the villagers in this brightly depicted shtetl town have all swept their homes clean of anything leavened. When the little mouse steals from Rivka’s house, her neighbors watch in alarm as he goes in and out of various homes, thereby nullifying their previous cleaning work and causing them to suspect one another’s diligence.
Any parent who has ever cleaned a floor and then watched the kids track in dirt two minutes later will feel their frustration. But as we well know, communities can come together when there is an outside menace that affects them all, and they turn to one another with kindness and forgiveness by the story’s end. Even the mouse gets to enjoy a bit of a matzo treat.
“Asteroid Goldberg: Passover in Outer Space,” by Brianna Caplan Sayres. Illustrated by Merrill Rainey. Intergalactic Afikoman, 2020.
For those kids who are drawn to outer space stories, this over-the-top rhyming tall tale featuring a family of Jewish astronauts may fit the bill.
Young Asteroid Goldberg and her family are traveling home from Pluto just in time for Passover, but they are prevented from landing before the holiday begins. It is up to Asteroid to find matzo balls (from the moons of Jupiter) and matzo (broken off from Saturn’s rings) and gather the whole mishpachah from far-off planets to celebrate a gravity-defying seder on the spaceship. The lively illustrations are fun and goofy (especially the space dog) and so is the story.
“Who Will Ask the Four Questions?” by Naomi Ben-Gur.
Illustrated by Carmel Ben-Ami. Translated by Gilah Kahn-Hoffmann. Green Bean Books, 2019.
Passover is coming and it looks like big brother Eitan is going to have to reluctantly relinquish his role as the asker of the four questions — and he’s not happy about it. Little sister Evie is now old enough to sing the ritual song, but, even after numerous practices with helpful Grandma Naomi, she is still pronouncing “Ma Nishtana” incorrectly.
The story takes place in Israel, and the illustrations of a large, loving family celebrating together are vibrant and cheerful. It turns out that sometimes big brothers can be kind to their siblings, after all. This book was translated from the original Hebrew publication.
Lisa Silverman is the director of the Burton Sperber Jewish Community Library at American Jewish University.
JJ Inside The Print
In a stunning turn of history, a tiny virus has united humanity. Suddenly, every human is fighting the same enemy. Tribal and sectarian rivalries that...
As Americans adapt to the new normal of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, videoconferencing has become our lifeline. The likes of Zoom and FaceTime helps...
Over the years I have sent (and received) numerous invitations that said, “In lieu of presents, your presence is your gift.” And I meant it. I...
“How did you do it?” I asked my mother a few days after our kids’ schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Do what?” she responded....
“They want to audition you on the phone to play a new character — the mother of your “Rugrats” cartoon mother Didi — a grandmother from the...
The very essence Passover is based on an understanding that it is spent in the company of others. The concept of someone spending the holiday...
Can we “manifest” reality? My daughter, the Vegan Hippie Queen, believes so. She always says if you envision what you really want or need, the...
Many of us celebrate the launch of Passover with seder meals and a wide array of special guests: family, friends, colleagues and dear souls who...
Kicking off the first month of our Hebrew calendar with Nisan’s new moon, we usher in a time of seasonal rebalance and realignment. Amid a...
On all other Passovers, we might have celebrated with family and friends. On all other Passovers, memories of growing up around the seder table, once...
In the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial, a boisterous boy named Elliott darted away from his parents as they pushed their two younger sons in...
By now, commentators have noted the similarities between our coronavirus crisis and the classic “trolley problem,” first formulated by the late philosopher Philippa Foot. Imagine...
As teenagers, it is hard to comprehend the irreparable mark this coronavirus will have on our generation. We are in the middle of a tremendous...
The Hebrew word for coalition is “Ya’chdah” — from the word “Ya’chad.” Together. A coalition of parties is supposed to find a sense of togetherness...
Yacov Amsalem’s business partner called from the United Kingdom and said, “We’re on the BBC!” The news item was about stranded British vacationers in the...
“What is the secret sauce that holds a family together?” “What are the ingredients that make some families effective, resilient and happy?” In the age...
Why is this Passover different from all other Passovers? No one really needs to ask. Our Passover plans have been totally upended. We’re worried about...
I come here tonight, weary, bereft, filled with fear From a week of terrifying unknowns ever so near, A hidden yet overwhelming enemy abides Throughout...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist The wicked one, what does he say? “What is this service to you?” He...
In the Song of Songs, an allegory of the love between God and Israel, King Solomon extols the fruit of the land — apples, figs,...
Shortly after de Toledo High School closed on March 10 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to virtual learning, Head of School Mark Shpall...
When the haggadah asks: “How is this night different from all other nights?” this year’s unprecedented answers are painfully obvious. With everyone on lockdown, the coronavirus defies the...
With stay-at-home orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Passover is shaping up to be a more solitary and low-key holiday this year. And...
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt held a virtual panel on March 26 discussing xenophobia and anti-Semitism in the age of coronavirus with Reps. Debbie...
Although the emergence of the coronavirus has made things seem bleak, there’s an upside to being trapped inside to avoid a raging pandemic: You finally...
At a time when comedy clubs are closed and there’s not a lot to laugh about, stand-up comic Stephen Kramer Glickman has released a hilarious...
A neurotic, tactless, middle-aged Jewish guy perpetually gets himself into hilariously awkward situations of his own making in “The Jewish Enquirer,” now available on Amazon....
Several books and films have told the story of the 10,000 Jewish children who were spirited out of Europe during World War II on Kindertransport...
This year’s roundup of the latest Passover picture books includes a number of different takes on the holiday. They all emphasize the joyful spirit of...
Randi Alfasso died March 15 at 63. Survived by husband Albert; sons Adam, Mathew; sister Debbie Fell; brother Ron Ganzfried. Mount Sinai Leonard Beezy died...
I’ve always been a homebody, so even before it was required for us to shelter in place during the pandemic, “Let’s Stay Home” was my...
Nearly two weeks ago, Boston writer and strategic communications professional Jordan Namerow was driving her 4-year-old son, Lior, to school when he started asking about...
Jewish National Fund (JNF) has launched a suite of live and on-demand videos to help older members of the community feel connected. On March 24,...
FRI APRIL 3 STEPHEN WISE DAILY STREAMING After streaming Shabbat services for more than a decade, Stephen Wise Temple continues its virtual programming during the...