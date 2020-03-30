‘When They Come for Us, We’ll Be Gone’— 10 Years Later
As we approach Passover, we are reminded of the more recent “Let My People Go” in Jewish history − that of the rallying cry of the Zionist activists who defeated the Soviet superpower in the 20th century. Gal Beckerman’s 2010 history of the battle waged in the former USSR and in the U.S. to rescue Russian Jews is titled “When They Come for Us, We’ll Be Gone: the Epic Struggle to Save Soviet Jewry.” It received much attention when released 10 years ago and still stands as the most successful book to cover the topic.
This is a time of worldwide resurgence of violent anti-Semitism, and this book’s portrayal of how grassroots Jewish activists and community-based organizers joined to change the landscape of Jewish history is the exact type of inspiration needed right now. All who care about the Jewish future would benefit from re-examining Beckerman’s study.
Beckerman is a journalist, not a historian. In his book, he departs from the sanitized, establishment view of the fight for freedom and sheds light on many corners of the Soviet Jewry movement others purposely would have neglected.
Early in his narrative, Beckerman singles out the groundbreaking work of the Student Struggle for Soviet Jewry/SSSJ and Yaakov Birnbaum as the catalysts for the American side of the campaign. The lesson that Jewish students with little money and no political power can initiate change by working in a disciplined and smart way is a highly instructive one.
A careful reading of the book leaves one with the knowledge that these activists were inspired by the great pre-World War II Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky, on both sides of the Iron Curtain. More than that, these activists very often were at the forefront of the Soviet Jewry movement in the formative years of the struggle. Unfortunately, Beckerman draws no conclusions from this, and he seems mostly oblivious that adherents of Jabotinsky collectively made a more substantial contribution to the campaign than any other ideological grouping.
The book opens with a look at Yosef Mendelevitch and his fellow Riga-based activists. In this section, Beckerman illustrates it was the older Jabotinsky activists who, in the 1960s, inculcated in the younger Jews (who were Mendelevitch’s age) a new outlook: “By showing a young person a map of Israel, teaching him a few Hebrew songs, and exposing him to Jabotinsky’s essays, they could alter his sense of himself.”
On Mendelevitch himself, Beckerman writes, “The first piece of illegal writing Mendelevitch read, typed and loosely bound with a needle and thread, was a collection of Jabotinsky’s writings.”
In the depiction of the rise of SSSJ, Beckerman notes the central role Jabotinsky adherents played in Birnbaum’s efforts. This Jabotinsky connection repeats itself in America again and again. Later, when the 1965 creation of the first successful adult activist group, the Cleveland Council on Soviet Anti-Semitism, is covered, Beckerman relates “the group found inspiration in … Jabotinsky” − but he fails to make any connection to the Riga activists, who also were inspired by Jabotinsky four chapters earlier.
Later, when the Jewish Defense League’s part in the story is covered, Beckerman notes veterans of the Jabotinsky movement made up many of its early leaders and activists. However, again, he does not point out Jabotinsky was the decisive commonality in all these isolated groups and efforts.
Who was Jabotinsky? Ze’ev Jabotinsky (1880-1940), is a figure too often forgotten. He was a Zionist leader, orator and writer. He founded the Jewish Legion during World War I, as well as the Haganah self-defense units in Jerusalem in 1920. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s father, Benzion, served as Jabotinsky’s personal secretary just after the outbreak of World War II.
What were Jabotinsky’s vital contributions? His words, deeds and ideas animated a generation of young Jews to resist the Nazis, rescue fellow Jews from Hitler’s forces, and fight for the freedom of Israel as soldiers in the Irgun and the Stern Group/LEHI. Later, Jabotinsky Zionists led the movement for freedom for Soviet Jewry in the United States and inside the Soviet Union.
Beckerman provides the evidence of the key role Jabotinsky’s devotees played in freeing Soviet Jews but does not present the much-needed closing argument. The book is uniquely inspiring to would-be young Zionist activists – it’s virtually a handbook for them – but the soul in the story is missing. And that is Jabotinsky’s exclusive brand, comprised of a blend of four ingredients: Jewish pride, street activism, devotion to duty and unapologetic Zionism.
Moshe Phillips is national director of Herut North America’s U.S. division. Herut sponsors the “Zionist History Book of the Month” project, and this article is about April’s book. Visit Herut’s website here.
JJ Inside The Print
Remember the BDS movement? Remember the rise in anti-Semitism? Remember Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg? Remember the Iran deal? The covers of the Jewish Journal...
What happens when a married couple spends too much time at home together? Divorce, apparently. In China, local registrars are reporting a surge in couples...
The good news: I have food, a roof over my head, a sweet (although needy) dog, two amazing kids and an incredible network of friends...
We all are hunkered down. Schools, shuls and community centers are closed. Restaurants are empty. There is little joy in life right now, especially for...
The Palestinian Authority wasted no time when seven staff members of a Beit Jala hotel tested positive on March 5 for the COVID-19 virus, contracted...
Earlier this month, Pat James, 77, started to feel sick in the duplex he shared with his wife, Jean, at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center...
Europeans are bracing for even more restrictions amid the rising number of coronavirus fatalities. Italy Calling the pandemic the country’s gravest post-World War II crisis,...
When 32-year-old Rachel Gemara volunteered for the new COVID-19 ward in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center at the end of February, she had no idea...
Update: This article has been updated to reflect Knesset Speak Yuli Edelstein's resignation. The fear is real and understandable. Throughout history, often a crisis has...
I can’t recall a time when life felt so dark and foreboding. Our economy is shutting down. Whole industries are crashing. Retail businesses are closing....
Passover is one of the most cherished dates of the Jewish calendar. It is a celebration of our redemption from slavery in Egypt to freedom...
This year for Passover, I’m thrilled to share some traditional recipes from an Israeli friend, Hedva Amrani, which we’ll include at our seder. Amrani is...
Update: This article has been updated following the Los Angeles County Department of Health's more stringent rules announced the night of March 21. Under previous...
Chicago native Debbie Steinberg never imagined she’d have to cancel her dream wedding celebration and move it to the living room of a friend’s house....
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, jewitathome.com is just one collaborative online community that has helped Jews connect and engage now that all communal gatherings...
While many synagogues have responded to the coronavirus shutdown by taking their services and rituals online, there’s one Jewish tradition that simply cannot be performed...
With schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents are turning to online resources to educate their children from home. In an effort to...
Television fashion design competitions like “Project Runway” have launched careers and made household names of talented newcomers. Season 4 winner Christian Siriano now dresses top...
Most people know French actor Marcel Marceau as the most famous and perhaps greatest mime of all time, but few are aware that he was...
Is Spider-Man’s story a retelling of the story of Cain and Abel? Is the dynamic tension within the supergroup the Fantastic Four meant to be...
You are on a ship in the middle of a tempest. The ship is pitching and heaving. Water is sloshing over the deck. The crew...
Orthodox Jewish dating isn’t like secular dating. In the Orthodox tradition, there isn’t supposed to be any contact — no kissing, no hugging, no holding hands...
Each of us is experiencing anxiety, discomfort and fear right now. We are living with real circumstances that have repercussions, unknowns and yet-to-unfold realities. We...
A young woman tries to break away from the restrictions of her ultra-Orthodox community and discovers that it’s easier said than done in “Unorthodox,” a...
One verse five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist When you present an offering of meal baked in the oven, [it shall be of]...
Thanks to the virus, all our friends and synagogues are taking to the internet to beam Shabbat to us in the privacy of our own...
Because the community has now been ordered to shelter in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Journal has compiled a list of...
The Guardians of the Los Angeles Jewish Home held its annual real estate dinner on March 5 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. The event drew...
Donald Alschuler died March 1 at 84. Survived by wife Lynne; daughters Trina (Eric), Melanie (Michael); 4 grandchildren. Hillside Arleen Bachner died Feb. 25 at...
Now that we’re all self-isolating in our homes with cases of toilet paper, two questions come to mind: One, how are we going to pass...