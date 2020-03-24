Liel Leibovitz Expertly Explores Superheroes’ Jewish Roots and Stan Lee in New Biography
Is Spider-Man’s story a retelling of the story of Cain and Abel? Is the dynamic tension within the supergroup the Fantastic Four meant to be modeled after the Talmud’s constant passionate disagreements? And how do Bruce Banner and his alter-ego, the Hulk, embody the religious ethos at the heart of Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik’s most famous work?
In his new biography of Stan Lee (born Stanley Martin Lieber in Manhattan on Dec. 28, 1922), Liel Leibovitz offers a historical and theological reflection on the man who forever changed popular culture before dying on Nov. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. Leibovitz is a master storyteller in multiple media. He is a senior writer for Tablet Magazine, offering passionate and well-argued takes on American and Israeli politics, Jewish thought, movies and books, and hosts two wildly popular podcasts, “Unorthodox” (a weekly show about Jewish news and culture co-hosted by Tablet’s Stephanie Butnick and Mark Oppenheimer); and “Take One,” a five-days-a-week series on the Daf Yomi cycle that has featured guests including Chabad rabbis, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine), character actor Kurt Fuller, and Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. Leibovitz’s characteristically creative take on Lee, it should come as no surprise, surpasses the usual biographical fare (there are at least six previous biographies of Lee, as well as a graphic novel memoir).
The stories of Lee’s early struggles and eventual creative successes sit alongside tales of competition with colleagues and late-in-life challenges. The Jewish background of the creators of rival DC Comics’ Superman and Batman are reviewed, and the later-stage Jewish “secret identities” of some his creations, including the X-Men’s arch nemesis Magneto and the Fantastic Four’s heroic the Thing, a natural evolution of the Judaic origins of so much of the comics industry, are recounted. (Jewish writer Chris Claremont gave the former an origin story as a Holocaust survivor who changed his name to Erik Lehnsherr and set out to punish evil humans for their wickedness, and the latter, a Hulk-like creature whose skin is made of rocks, is depicted in a 2002 issue responding to a character who questioned why the Thing’s never told the media that he’s a Jew, “Anyone on the Internet can find out, if they want. It’s just … I don’t talk it up, is all. Figure there’s enough trouble in this world without people thinkin’ ‘Jews are all monsters like me.’”
It is in the theological possibilities that Leibovitz’s work is truly unique (one of the author’s previous books was a religious meditation on the music of Leonard Cohen and another is on video games and spirituality, the topic of Leibovitz’s Columbia University doctoral dissertation). He brings into thoughtful comparison Lee’s classic heroes alongside the classic works of the Jewish tradition. Leibovitz posits that Bruce Banner, the ambitious scientist who “struggle[s] for recognition, respect, status, power … toil[ing] to find balance between competition and collaboration, an alienating pursuit if there ever was one” is Adam the First, a typology described in the seminal essay on the dual aspects of the Bible’s first man by Soloveitchik, “The Lonely Man of Faith.” Banner’s smashing green (originally gray, as Leibovitz notes) alter-ego, the Hulk, on the other hand, is Adam the Second, “vying for the sort of redemption that comes only when you spend every waking hour trying to get closer to the mysteries of your creation.”
The Silver Surfer, in Leibovitz’s analysis, is an Abraham-like defender of the innocent, arguing against his master, the world-destroying Galactus, for the preservation of Earth, just as the Patriarch had fought to preserve the righteous citizens of Sodom. And Peter Parker, so enamored with his newfound physical abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider that he neglects to stop the robber who ends up murdering his beloved Uncle Ben, is, in this biographer’s eyes, a retelling of the story of Cain, who neglected God’s warnings to keep his evil inclination crouching at the door. As Leibowitz writes of Parker, “His aunt and uncle had argued him to stay humble, study hard, and follow his dreams, but his innate resentment — all those years of being laughed at by classmates who were more beautiful and more beloved — led him to succumb to the temptations of might, and, like Cain, suffer the consequences. His real struggle, then, would be not with a gallery of fantastic villains, but with himself, the spiritual wanderer straining to hear and answer that holy calling.”
Although the full flowering of Lee’s creations took place after his professional golden age (in 1981 he moved his family to California to oversee what amounted to numerous failed television and film projects based on his characters), the decades before his death saw Lee enter the pantheon of American cultural icons, alongside his now world-famous characters. Iron Man, created by Lee in 1963, led the charge into the ubiquitous Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of his first film in 2008. Countless cameos by Lee throughout the dozens of movies since present him as a winking, zayde-like presence, America’s wise grandfather smiling in satisfaction at the legacy he gifted the world.
As Leibowitz’s brilliant account shows, Lee’s legacy can best be encapsulated by the talmudic-style mantra of Spider-Man, having learned the importance of utilizing his talents for good, “with great power comes great responsibility.” Lee’s imaginative mind offered countless readers — and now viewers — across the globe a reminder that although some fictional heroes wear capes and come from outer space, the ones we more easily relate to are the ones like you and me, struggling with very human foibles, who find themselves in extraordinary circumstances, and use their abilities to make a difference.
Stan Lee: A Life in Comics is available on Amazon.
Rabbi Stuart Halpern is the senior adviser to the provost and senior program officer of the Zahava and Moshael Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought at Yeshiva University in New York.
JJ Inside The Print
A Yeshiva Girls High School Los Angeles (YULA) student who attended the America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference on March 1-3 in Washington...
Many local synagogues have closed their doors in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the ban on large public gatherings. In addition, a...
With the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, now an official pandemic, those who run the local mikvehs in Los Angeles say they are taking extra precautions when...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified three populations that are most at risk from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19: The elderly, those...
Myriad events, including professional sports seasons, have been canceled, suspended or postponed over the past 24 hours because of rising concerns over the coronavirus. Here...
At the beginning of the week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) announced that one of his former staffers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19....
While the federal government discusses possible financial help for those impacted by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Jewish free loan associations from coast to coast are...
The coronavirus crisis has had wide-ranging effects on the entertainment business. Closures, cancellations, postponements and other measures have been implemented across the board as companies...
Over the past few weeks, the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has swept through the United States at an astonishing rate. Nowhere in the country has been...
People have started to ask me how this crisis has affected my small bakery-cafe business. And here’s what I have to say so far: First...
I respect the decision of parents to home school their kids but I have always known that it isn’t for me. I’m just not that...
They are the two words that may come to define our age: Social distancing. Long before disease experts were urging us to quarantine ourselves to...
On a frigid February day in 1988, I held my father’s hand as we walked through the nearly empty streets of Tehran. Roughly 30% of the...
Hunters, the heavily promoted new Amazon series about a ring of vigilantes chasing and torturing Nazis in Son of Sam-era New York, is entertaining. It’s...
My aliyah story is a bit unusual because I moved to Israel after having been treated for the five years before for a Jewish genetic...
The initial disruptions of COVID-19 are quickly becoming a way of life, but are we prepared for what may be on the horizon? We all...
There are four men seeking national office in this year’s election. At the height of the current coronavirus pandemic, two of those men have demonstrated...
I was late getting the memo that we Jews had jumped aboard the insane food-hoarding train. When I finally elbowed my way into the closest...
The coronavirus is now officially a worldwide pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases, thousands of deaths and also tens of thousands of people who...
It’s hard to be a human right now. We are living in unprecedented times. We are trying to navigate a reality we don’t recognize. We...
Compared to what? That should be the question that every fear-mongering news story on the coronavirus has to start with. So far, the United States...
I hate fear and I hate being afraid — but I’ve never seen fear such as that gripping the world and the United States in...
Empty toilet paper shelves, empty seats at restaurants, empty desks in schools. These emerging iconic coronavirus images have become commonplace in Europe as the continent...
As the coronavirus continues to spread, we are learning on the fly how to best adapt our Jewish practices in the time of COVID-19. Throughout...
Odeliyah Razabi is a self-described adrenaline junkie. As the executive producer of some of Israel’s largest festivals, events and shows, she said, “As the producer,...
The expression was most recently popularized by Rahm Emanuel, chief of staff to former President Barack Obama. “You never want a serious crisis to go...
What if you thought of it as the Jews consider the Sabbath — the most sacred of times? Cease from travel. Cease from buying and...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, Accidental Talmudist On six days work may be done, but on the seventh day you shall have a...
Cauliflower is having a moment. The cruciferous darling of the culinary scene is starring on restaurant menus all over the world — and Israeli chefs can...
During Bob Porter’s funeral at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, as the rabbi talked about the man’s family and his virtues, I recalled how Bob and...
The March 5 meeting of the Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills board of directors was held at an unusual location — a yet-to-be-opened restaurant and catering...
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discussed some of the recent anti-Semitic conspiracy theories online regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 and how the ADL’s recent...
Looking at Marthe Hoffnung Cohn, you would never guess that this tiny 70-pound Frenchwoman spent the last year of World War II crossing enemy lines...
Rami Matan Even-Esh was released from a New Jersey prison 15 years ago. While many rappers go in and out of incarceration in their pursuit...
The challenge that Roberta Rosenthal Kwall confronts in “Remix Judaism: Preserving Tradition in a Diverse World” is summed up at the outset of her book...
Mitchell Ackerman died Feb. 22 at 70. Survived by daughters Emily, Alexandra; son Jesse. Mount Sinai Lynn K. Altman died Oct. 13 at 86. Survived...
During the rainy season, I like to think of craft projects that can keep us occupied while we’re stuck indoors. Now that we’re practicing “social...
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the greatest populations at risk from the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — are...
Modern Orthodox congregation B’nai David-Judea (BDJ) held its annual banquet dinner on Feb. 23 at Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills. The event sold out 10...
Editor's Note: This story will continue to update as more events are canceled or postponed. We will update you as events also turn to Zoom...