Author Lifts the Veil on Her Family in ‘Concealed’
Although we are cautioned not to judge a book by its cover, more than one reader of Esther Amini’s memoir will fall in love, as I did, with cover photograph of a little girl in a pinafore who holds a miniature American flag.
The image is an appropriate introduction to “Concealed: Memoir of a Jewish-Iranian Daughter Caught Between the Chador and America” (Greenpoint Press). As the subtitle tells us, and the cover confirms, what one wears is a visible and powerful signifier of identity. At times, clothing can be a tool of oppression, and at other times, a symbol of self-liberation.
Amini introduces us to a place that most Americans have not heard of — the Iranian city of Mashhad, which she describes as the “the holiest Muslim city in Iran” and, fatefully, the ancestral home of her maternal and paternal families. Indeed, she introduces us to words, phrases and foods that are “uniquely Mashhadi” in origin.
Reaching back to her early childhood in Queens, N.Y., in the 1950s, Amini introduces us to her ambitious mother, “born with sword in hand,” and her aloof father, who sometimes “insisted I wasn’t visible when I was.” At that age, she tells us, she was literally trying to disappear, if only to escape her father’s wrath. “I ate little, spoke minimally, breathed soundlessly while my mother worked at becoming ever more visible, expanding to the point of bursting, no matter the consequence.” As it turns out, “Concealed” is the story of how that self-effacing little girl struggled to become the master storyteller whom we encounter in the pages of her book.
Amini was awarded an Emerging Writer Fellowship on the strength of her memoir when it was still a work in progress, and her short stories have appeared in numerous periodicals ranging from Tablet to Lilith to Barnard Magazine. Several of her stories were dramatized by the Jewish Women’s Theatre, first in Los Angeles and then at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan, in the memorable theatrical productions called “Saffron and Rosewater.” Now she has emerged in full as the author of the published version of “Concealed.”
All of the women in her family, we are told, practiced the same concealment in Mashhad. They lived as “underground” Jews, “heavily shrouded, properly groomed, Islamicized for outside eyes.” Her father, too, “relied on duplicity to survive,” reciting the Quran in public “while inwardly praying to HaShem.” When the family arranged to emigrate from Mashhad to Manhattan, her mother literally burned her chadors before leaving for America and “speed-sorted through Saks Fifth Avenue’s dress racks,” favoring fire engine red as “her color of choice.”
The narrative shifts back forth between America and Iran as Esther Amini offers an autobiography of a
first-generation American and a biography of her immigrant parents.
Amini herself was born after the family reached the United States, and her childhood served as the point of conflict between the Old World and the New World. Her father, for example, tried to constrain the author’s life. “Cut out friends, cut out books, cut out my tongue; scrape out thought and wonder — whatever grows inside,” she writes. “Leave me hollow, an empty shell to be filled by some random Iranian husband.”
Amini is a gifted writer, as we discover for ourselves in “Concealed,” but we also learn that silence and solitude were tools of survival when she was a young woman in conflict with tradition. “I discovered I didn’t want to put the world into words — that not every sensation had a matching name, not every image or impulse could be explained,” she writes. Indeed, it was her experience as a silent listener in her own home that turned her into a storyteller.
“Caught between Mom’s flamboyant personality and Pop’s strict edicts, I felt my insides rapidly evolving from silent Iranian daughter with no real say in her future to silent daughter with a plan,” she reveals. “I decided I’d listen closely to their tangled tales and find out as much as I could about … why they fled Iran, what risks they took, and how they managed to make a new life in America.” What she heard, and what she has written, amounts to a family chronicle of remarkable candor and intimacy. She even quotes — and translates — the Persian curses that her parents exchanged: “Fathered by a dog” was answered with “May you die!”
The narrative shifts back forth between America and Iran as Amini offers an autobiography of a first-generation American and a biography of her immigrant parents. She has an eye for the telling moment, as when she describes the annual visit to Radio City Music Hall, “watching the Christmas Spectacular and strictly keeping kosher.” When her mother revealed that she was illiterate — “Because I cannot read I feel shot in the head” — Amini vowed to teach her how to read and write. The lessons at the family dining table were accompanied by a plate of Persian pastries and “a tall glass of Bosco chocolate milk.” When presented with an American treat, she would ask her daughter: “Estaire, dees ko-shair?”
The same knowing eye falls on the landscape of Iran. Amini’s mother, “ravishingly beautiful,” was convinced of her direct descent from the biblical Queen Esther and prayed for the birth of a daughter who would carry the beloved name. And so, as the last act before leaving Iran, the whole family made a pilgrimage to the city of Hamadan, the traditional burial site of Queen Esther. “My mother decided she’d throw herself on top of the buried Queen’s tomb, harness Her Majesty’s supernatural power, and aim it at her womb,” writes Amini, who was seen as the fulfillment of that prayer.
Memoir is an especially challenging genre because it calls on the author to reveal what others prefer to conceal. “Readers may wish I wrote more about certain events,” Amini confides, “but I have to weigh that wish against the wishes of those dear to me who would rather I wrote nothing at all.” Yet Amini only honors the people she writes about in her heartfelt, endearing and courageous book.
Jonathan Kirsch, attorney and author, is the book editor of the Jewish Journal.
JJ Inside The Print
The threat of catching the respiratory disease COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, has triggered an extraordinary hand-washing movement that has swept the country: We’re...
It’s not easy to persuade people to change habits, especially when those habits are an expression of a certain love that cannot be contained, like meat...
Because of the coronavirus, it will take 20 years for sumo wrestling and bobbing for apples to make a comeback. How bad is the coronavirus...
We are a people certain the world is ending, the fervor of political discourse matched by our fears of the encroaching coronavirus. It’s been an...
So, how worried should you be about coronavirus? If you follow the news every day, the answer seems obvious: extraordinarily worried. Airline stocks have been dropping...
Regardless of whether the new coronavirus is classified as a pandemic, it is a serious issue. In less than two months, it has spread over...
Some Israelis think the bans are extreme, while others are sympathetic to Israel’s unprecedented precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. Ravit Luz, a resident...
The Netherlands in the 17th century was a country of great tolerance, having welcomed the Jews (including renowned physicians) driven out of Spain and Portugal....
It was one of those parenting moments you just have to savor. My wife had a work commitment and my daughters said, “Hey Abba, let’s...
Maj. Haim Jibly recently received a letter approving his petition to continue volunteering in reserve duty in the Israel Defense Forces, and his joy was...
A lot remains unknown about the coronavirus, but like all diseases, it has no political preference. It doesn’t afflict President Donald Trump’s supporters or Blue...
On March 8, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a statement saying that a Los Angeles resident who attended the America Israel...
In response to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Jewish communities in the U.S. are taking precautions to reduce the potential of the...
The coronavirus epidemic spread to New York this past week, with members of the Orthodox Jewish community being among the first to test positive. On...
Every year before Passover, many community members make plans to travel for the entire eight days, to avoid preparing their own homes for the holiday....
Loren Miller is a physician researcher at the Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. His specialty is infectious diseases. The Journal spoke with...
As more people continue to test positive for the novel coronavirus — COVID-19, people are eager to find answers to questions about the virus. Seventeen-year-old...
As concerns about coronavirus increase around the globe, Jewish online dating site JWed is working to ensure couples can still find their bashert with its...
StandWithUs executives Roz and Jerry Rothstein announced in an email that one of the attendees at the organization’s America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy...
Many years ago, there was an authentic Yemenite restaurant on Pico Boulevard. At the Magic Carpet, you could order the crispiest malawach, the freshest salads...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, Accidental Talmudist The rich shall not pay more and the poor shall not pay less than half a...
According to Ruderman Family Foundation President Jay Ruderman, 1 in 5 people has a disability but you wouldn’t know it if you watched a movie...
Shari Ungerleider is a firm believer that if a person is going to undergo genetic testing, they should also receive genetic counseling. She says the...
Columbia University President Lee Bollinger condemned anti-Semitism and the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement in a March 6 presentation before the university senate plenary....
In Jewish communities across the United States, the signs are literally on the wall. Anti-Semitism is on the rise and attacks against Jews are becoming...
Set in the 1940s, Philip Roth’s 2004 novel “The Plot Against America” hypothesizes a chilling alternative history in which hero aviator and Nazi sympathizer Charles...
Telling a dozen stories that range from hilarious to heartbreaking and heartwarming to shocking, “Sex, Addiction & Love in the 21st Century,” the latest Jewish...
Although we are cautioned not to judge a book by its cover, more than one reader of Esther Amini’s memoir will fall in love, as...
Elinor Aaronson died Jan. 31 at 99. Survived by daughter Amy; son Arthur; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Hillside Edviga Adelman died Jan. 19 at 84....
Amid coronavirus fears, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reiterated that one of the best ways to fight germs is to wash your...
Save A Heart Foundation (SAHF) celebrated its annual gala at Sinai Temple on Feb. 8. The foundation honored Beverly Hills cardiologist Dr. Harold Karpman with...
SAT MAR 14 “Sex, Addiction & Love” Jewish Women’s Theatre’s new production, “Sex, Addiction & Love in the 21st Century,” runs through March 24. The...